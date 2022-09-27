PANGU FRAUDSTER BABY: REX KIPONGE aka TIMOTHY KAIPAL


MARAPE ROSSO GOVERNMENT IGNORING THE MANAGEMENT AND BOARD ISSUE AT NATIONAL AIRPORTS CORPORATION (NAC) IS NOW COMPROMISING THE AVIATION SAFETY IN THE COUNTRY.

by TONDE KAIMI
The Government of the day, what many Papua New Guineans will say, has deliberately failed and ignored addressing the NAC management and Board saga that has now compromised aviation safety in the country. The closure of Nadzab, Kiunga and now Buka airports is just the tip of the iceberg, more airports to face a similar fate, and yet PM Marape is still allowing illegal non-qualified people in the management and the board of one of the biggest state entities in the country.
The Government has failed to address the following significant NAC matters that have now reached critical stages of mass airport closures;
• Mismanagement and abuse of office by former CA Minister Seki Agisa and Rex Kiponge. Misappropriation of K500,000 NAC money paid to the wife of Warner Shand Lawyers Dan Kakarya coincidently is currently the Lawyer representing Kiponge and NAC in legal matters.
• The MD Rex Kiponge is not a F&P (Fit and Proper) Person certified by CASA. Still outstanding are the unsigned certification of Nadzab and Kiunga. The MD Rex Kiponge, that failed Section 50 of the CAA Act, automatically disqualified him from holding the MD's office.
• Self-proclaimed Non-Gazzettal Acting Chairman Roland Abaijah. Mr Roland Abaijah is a Non-Ex-Officio Board member representing the Aviation Industry to the Board of NAC. As per National Gazette No. G480 dated Friday 15th July 2021, his appointment as a Non-Ex-Officio Board member for NAC was revoked. An illegal Acting Board Chairman and an illegal Non-Ex-officio Board member also posed a high risk in managing critical regulations and safety aviation matters.
• A non-Gazette acting Board Chairman Roland Abaijah made the appointment of Rex Kiponge by breaching the RSA Act; appointments of Directors, CEOs of State Institutions. To date, Kiponge has NO Gazette as MD of NAC. The appointment was made by illegal acting board chairman Roland Abaijah surpassing the powers of the PM, the National Executive Council and even the Governor General to make this illegal appointment.
• Both Kiponge and Roland Abaijah should be prosecuted as this is the highest order to hijack the Government process to hold State Office under false pretence.
How long shall Papua New Guineans suffer seeing such corrupt practices happening in our important state-owned entities and Government Departments the Government is turning a blind eye to this. Appointments made surpassing the powers of the Prime Minister of the country, and the National Executive Council has never been done in the history of this country.
If Marape Rosso Government is serious about ensuring Government Entities and Departmental Heads are appointed on merit and following Government appointment processes, the NAC matter should have been addressed first-hand. The total ignorance and inaction by the Government have now sent mixed feelings among Papua New Guinean elites, elected leaders and the people.

