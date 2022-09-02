TWO FACE PUNDARI, THE "KONE" HAS EMERGED



by TOM IROKON

JOHN PUNDARI HAS FINALLY EMERGED FROM THE STINKING SWAMP OF CORRUPTION FOR ALL TO SEE AND WHAT A MIGHTY PRESENCE HE HAS CREATED IN THOSE STINKING WATERS! No, the taxi service that recently put Pundari's name out on social media wasn't corrupt. What the taxi company represents is a conflict of interest that represents the tip of the iceberg in displaying John Pundari's private businesses. Private businesses, here, there, everywhere. However, did John Pundari find the time to serve his people? We review here the multiple corruptions of John Pundari, one of the most impressive sets of allegations we have ever come across at Niugini Outlook.


As background, Pundari is a high school dropout whose sly maneuvering led him to become Speaker of Parliament during the corrupt Bill Skate's time from 1997-1999. Even his first election to Parliament in 1992 was the result of a strong competitor's (Cornelius Kakale's) ballot box being hijacked from his voter's stronghold at Monokam and thrown into the Ambum River.
Even though during his time as Speaker Pundari acted as though he couldn't put up with Skate's poor ethics, Pundari bounced around different political parties over all this time, managing to get sacked twice by then PM Mekere Morauta for carrying out actions that destabilized his government.
Pundari is a showman like most successful PNG politicians, with more than ample puppy tears to shed on demand in front of his electorate. He puts on an act of being a person of high personal character in ethics while scheming behind the scenes to build up his business empire. The taxi business again is a small indicator of how much time John Pundari must spend while being paid as a public servant to run his numerous private businesses, which includes a hotel at 17 miles outside of Port Moresby that only stays in business because of government-funded meetings. In his Kompiam/Ambum electorate, he has the reputation as a local Kickback King. He encourages local groups to write project proposals to submit to him for DSIP funding but only awards the grand prizes to recipients willing to pay him a behind-the-scenes kickback upon receipt of the public funds. He is known to purchase vehicles using public funds which are then provided with private license tags and given over to local political cronies, who then use them as formal PMVs.
The list goes on and on (see http://www.pngblogs.com/…/john-pundari-deception-behind-mas…) and the allegations have been reported in sufficient detail to be fairly convincing. Pundari's scams to make money for his private pocket seem to span the available options that corrupt MPs often get involved with in PNG. This includes owning local businesses that he then gives contracts. After he was elected for his first term as MP in 1992, he started up a building construction company called South Pacific Builders. This was managed by his maternal uncle (Lucas) and brother-in-law (Teo) to hide true ownership. Building project contracts continue to be awarded to South Pacific Builders providing yet another nice source of hidden income for John Pundari.
More recently Pundari has ventured into earthmoving enterprise and why not since the people want roads, Peter O'Neill wants roads, and John Pundari is of course, now a loyal member of the PNC. All road contracts in his electorate are now given to his road building company managed by John Yongamen. Apparently, it's not enough for John Pundari and their cronies to get public money for their private businesses. Pundari's earthmoving equipment tends to clock in 10-12 hours (6 am to 6pm) on any given day in the public service, and the government is given the bill. To give another example of the incredible waste of taxpayers' money in Pundari's electorate, in 2011 he committed public funds to build two parallel roads leading to an abandoned rural sawmill station. The station known as Kaipores happens to be the MP's home place which is passed through on the existing road to Kompiam. The MP built two extra roads parallel to the existing one while leaving the original, much older road to remain poorly maintained in most sections except for the part that passes through his home territory.
Not too surprisingly, the two roads built in 2012 do not pass through any population centers or resource bases where the road development could be justified. The roads are however being built on lands belonging to strong supporters of the MP and is cutting through remaining tribal reserve forests and burial grounds (see https://mangtariwantok.blogspot.se/…/hon-john-Pundari-good-…).
In 2013 he threatened to court the Post Courier for reporting (a rare investigative report) alleging that the Minister diverted K5 million kina to build the Kunap River Bridge to a company that he owned (but again, masked the ownership through cronies). As far as we know, no court case ever was followed through as Pundari promised.
Pundari, the mixed-race alleged son of a white missionary, preaches goodness and honesty while behind the scenes performing like the devil himself in moving as much public money as possible into his personal pocket. He has the electorate's SDA church corrupted right into his loyalty club by providing them with construction grants and other goodies. God knows that Pundari is only following the same strategy for corrupting the churches that Peter O'Neill employs, with particular success with the Lutheran Church of Morobe Province.
Recently, Pious Pundari accused 2 other ministers of corruption. over a 2016 trip to the international climate change conference in Paris where he got himself photographed with mega entrepreneur Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Airways. Pundari accused Minister for Planning Charles Abel and Minister for Forests Douglas Tomuriesa of going missing after the first day or two of meetings in Paris and thus misusing public money. This is similar to what happened during a government junket to the United States to pick up the infamous King James Bible. MPs Loujaya Toni Kousa, SHP governor William Powi, and Parliament Speaker Theo Zurenuoc all went at public expense to the USA but the only MP seen in any pictures showing the Bible's handover is Zurenuoc who despite his supposed Christian ways, never exposed the MIA status of Loujaya and Powi. We certainly have heard the repeated rumors of Douglas Tomuriesa following a long tradition of Forestry Ministers (Michael Ogio, Patrick Pruaith, Beldon Namah amongst others) of completely corrupting themselves handing out logging concessions in return for under-the-table payoffs. But maybe in Paris, all he and Abel were doing was sightseeing off public funds?
But back to Pundari, we must not lose sight of John Pundari because his own shady actions go on and on. His Department of Environment and Conservation (DEC) changed to the Conservation and Environmental Protection Agency (CEPA), which is alleged to have been established to assist a mafia-style network to suck up public money under the management of former Environment & Conservation Secretary Wari Iamo, indisputably the most corrupt official that DEC has ever hosted. Current Secretary Gunther Joku, brother of the infamous West Papuan Franzalbert Joku who had his own lengthy time milking government funds into his personal pocket, is a collaborator with Dr Wari Iamo, along with their Australian friend and strategist Andrew Taplin. More than K3 million was budgeted for the DEC to CEPA transition, now how could it cost this much and where did the money disappear to? Minister Pundari should know. The money was raised internally by transferring money from one account to another, especially from the funds allocated under developmental (PIP) budgets, projects undertaken through joint-bilateral agreements like Kokoda Track Initiatives and Coral Triangle Initiatives (CTI), and further purged from the recurrent budgets. Minister Pundari signed off on all this.
This money was systematically (without detection) diverted in 2011 The money went into the pockets of fly-in fly-out consultancy services from Australia, including a few PNG friends.
One might say that Pundari is an unknowing dupe of the CEPA scam. The problem is that Pundari himself continues to make decisions that favor pollution and foreign companies' destruction of the environment and in return for what?
But the suspicious activities don't stop there. For many years, residents of Port Moresby visited the Department of Environment and Conservation Moitaka Wildlife Sanctuary located at the end of Jackson's International Aiport runways. Then in 2016 a very strange development occurred with this Sanctuary. A subsidiary of the environmentally destroying Chinese-Malaysian logging giant Rimbunan Hijau (RH) called "Dynasty Development Ltd" was given a contract to "redevelop" the Moitaka Sanctuary land. People smelt a rat immediately with this because virtually nothing was mentioned about wildlife, it was all about building office accommodation and "staff home" development There was mention about a "land swap" as part of the agreement but no details given. It was noted that Moitaka Sanctuary was under the care of the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority. Managing Director Gunther Joku said the Heads of Agreement is consistent with the Authority’s intention to redevelop the Wildlife Sanctuary land.
Although EM-TV covered the event, the audio track for the news clip has mysteriously 'disappeared' (see https://wn.com/moitaka), something we have never experienced before with an EM-TV clip. However, the accompanying written text explains enough of the deal to seriously doubt that wildlife were at the heart of this decision. The odd inclusion of Governor-General Michael Ogio, an old friend of RH dating back to his days as Forestry Minister, in the signing of the agreement raises eyebrows. All the evidence suggests a classic Port Moresby land grab similar to the grabbing of another government gazetted and protected area for tourism, Paga Hill
Kicksbacks, anyone? Gunther Joku and John Pundari don't come out smelling very nice from this widlife sanctuary destruction escapade! And of course, we don't call it the Moitaka Wildlife Sanctuary housing project. Instead it's called the Duran Farm housing project, which probably does well at not drawing too much attention to what was destroyed and by what government Ministry.
So much, so much that creates a bad smell around John Pundari, "protector of PNG's environment". Let's add some other issues to the mix:
Why has John Pundari as Environment Minister favoured the Chinese Ramu Nickel mine and its continued pollution into Astrolabe Bay?
What has Pundari favoured the construction of the Pacific Marine Industrial zone set of 10 Chinese canneries constructed and run by the Chinese which is certain to destroy the world class scenic Madang Lagoon?
Why did John Pundari approve two foreign companies [Millionplus Corporation and Islands Forest Resources] to log in Konoagil area of New Ireland illegally, with Pundari granting the environmental licenses.
All this spoiling of God's green earth and blue waters for the sake of Asian companies and environmental destruction. The unanswered question is what does John Pundari get in exchange for making decisions that are 180 degrees opposite of what one would expect from an Environment and Conservation Minister?
Richard Branson of course would have known none of John Pundari's wide ranging and deep corruption, nor disrespect for the environment when he smilingly posed with Pundari for the photo shot. If he only knew, he would probably want to vomit.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

Killer & Crook: Pangu's mission to take back PNG

Image
  by MICHAEL PASSINGAN Pangu's long mission to Take Back PNG started with this catch cry borrowed from Oro Governor Garry Juffa. James Marape had to find something to resonate with the people of PNG, he until recently was in the inner sanctum of the PNC-led government covering up and doing the dirty deeds for Peter O'Neill. Seeing that the country was not going anywhere to his liking and having the financial backing of three provincial governments (Enga, Southern Highlands, and Hela) he wrestled the powers off Peter O'Neill.  Remember it was not smooth and easy at first for him, he had to prove his worth, in the secret ballot that took place that night, Patrick Pruaitch and William Duma were the eventual winners, he never came close, they say in politics there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy, what does the Igiri man do? He crawls back to Crown Plaza begging the support for PNC, the kingmaker here is Michael Buku Nali who has since lost his Mendi Open Seat, Nali is
Read more

PAPUA NEW GUINEA IS A FAILED STATE

Image
by : NELSON WANDI How can the government turn the blind eye to interrelated realms of judiciary, economy, and politics wallowed in the corruption mire?  Our government is running a failed state, and the government can not be pretending to live in a well-functioning state. In a democracy, we would've thought that we would be getting better as we evolve democratically. But sadly, in sharp contrast, non-struggle to connect the dots with our more daily leadership tactics. All time weak and bad policy of the PNG government emerged as criminals fighting for political powers to steal state resources, kill innocent people, and control the judiciary system, media, and all public institutions in the country. From insecurity bedeviling and threatening our unity to abuse of the constitution, which is supposed to be a watchdog guarding our institutions. We have mismanagement of the health care system, a weak judiciary, rigged law and order, a rigged electoral system to a rootless, and the mortg
Read more

A Habitual liar or in Pidgin, Kusai man

Image
by CHARLES BILISING I don't support Peter O'Neil, any other political parties, and any elected individual to be the Prime Minister, let alone the people-mandated leaders choose. However, it is seriously disgusting and so frustrating every time to see this Prime Minister always making the sweetest cargo cult empty promises after promises that he can't even deliver at all to any extent. Oh, alas! How shameful..What a total disgrace should common sense should prevail in any God-created human being fell. Just this morning the Prime Minister tells the nation the prices of goods and services will be cheap in price reduction...For goodness sake, since when did that ever happen?.. When exactly will the government's announced plan just a few months before the election to reduce prices on basic goods and services ever be implemented? Literally, nothing to show for it. Are you out of your mind PMJM. Instead of any price drops, there were massive price increases on all goods and se
Read more

MARAPE EXPOSED IN PUBLIC LIES

Image
by  Israel Lama, 30th October 2020 This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins. 𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁 The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs. Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks. 𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷 There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori
Read more

POLICE COMMISSIONER WITH A K6MILLION PAD

Image
By: Jason Phillip Police Commissioner David Manning bought a Mansion in the National Capital District worth over K6m purchased in 2020. Whilst average Policeman live in run-down houses and Police Barracks that are in dire need for maintenance, Commissioner Manning quietly bought this mansion from his lowly Public Servants salary. So it seems… PNG Political Limelight is doing an investigation into this deal as we believe the Public Servants and the hard-working policemen in Papua New Guinea are asking the same question. Where did David Manning get the K6 million from?  When Manning was unlawfully appointed as Police Commissioner in late December 2020, https://postcourier.com.pg/mannings-appointment-as.../... he was promised a lot of things if he follows instructions from Marape and Bryan Kramer without asking questions. In return, Manning will be protected and his unlawful appointment will be played out in court. Keep his rape charges under wrapped and even hide all the evidence. Mannin
Read more

6 Constitutional Sins of Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai

Image
by A Concerned Papua New Guinean Apart from 2022 being the worst election marred by unprecedented violence and i’ll-preparation, the Constitutional Office of the Electoral Commission committed some unforgivable constitutional blunders that throws the entire constitutional process into question. Election is the most important constitutional process that comes once every five years and the organisation mandated to deliver this process got it wrong right from the beginning. Here are the most notable constitutional sins of the EC: 1. Appointment of ROs and AROs were left to the very last minute. There are actions like validating and updating common rolls that the RO is supposed to do before the elections. Since most of the electoral officials are appointed at the eve of elections, they are normally appointed six months before that to prepare them on how to competently manage the elections well. He left it too late and we’ve seen electoral officials undergoing training on the eve of vot
Read more