Lessons the PNG parliament to learn from United Kingdom


by  DAVID LEPI

Rishi Sunak wins the Conservative Party leadership race and becomes United Kingdom's new prime minister. Sunak, a Briton of Indian ancestry and practicing Hundu rise to power in one of the world's most iconic democracies as been a telling journey on the back of certain peculiar political events that saw 3 leadership change in just 2 months. 

Whilst India celebrates Diwali - Hindu festival of lights -  and Sunak's ascension to power in the Commonwealth's former empire there are two important lessons that Papua New Guinea must learn and learn earnestly. 

1. Mass resignation of government members following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's unethical conduct. 

2. Prime Minister Liz Truss voluntarily resigned because she couldn't deliver on her election promises. 

Having said that let's have a quick look to the background to each of the above events. 

In July 2022 when Papua New Guinea was in the middle of a stormy national election UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned following  more than 50 members of his government resigned in protest against a series of ethics scandals. 

Soon later in September 6, 2022 Liz Truss took over the premier's reign only to last to 25 October 2022.  Washington Post reported that,"Truss' attempt to reorient the government’s economic agenda, by slashing taxes without saying how the decision would be paid for backfired. It sent the markets reeling, and Truss never recovered." 

Truss lacked both the political will and support to follow through what she promised to the people. 

Now back to our discussion some may of course dispute the relevance of UK's affluent democracy to that of ours but then what is ours? Hooliganism? Tribalism? If it is a parliamentary democracy that we adopted from the crown than we must at all times aspire to live out the true meaning of its creed. 

And never forget the Kabwum down at government house. Regardless he is still King Charles III in a Melanesian body representing His Majesty's crown. 

Now let's draw some parallels by juxtaposing PNG government"s past and present to the events stated above. 

Boris Johnson's resignation following his cabinet's mass resignation is somewhat similar to PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill resigning in 2019 after much of his government members deserted him.  O'Neill and Johnson did what responsive and responsible leaders would do to make space to listen to the plight of the people they intend to lead. 

On this vein our learned and auspicious leaders can do the same and revolt against the present regime now when things have gone completely haywire. 

At the same time it is safe to say Prime Minister James Marape is no different to UK's Liz Truss as far as foresight and competence is concerned. Marape should resign with at least some dignity for ruining his country's economy and failing his own promises that God knows how many.

However, Marape resigning is extremely impossible given the toxic morbidness in  his leadership. It is a patriarchal cesspool of absurd notions of mantras and divine rights all wrapped in lies, spinning a fairy tale of mystical alchemy. 

Simply, Marape's interest lies solely in holding power longer and making a name for himself as the longest serving prime minister- regardless whether good or bad- all on the expense and detriment of the nation.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

Daylight robbery and fraud at Department of Labour under Pangu's watch

Image
by J. NORTH Massive Fraud and Corruption at the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations under the watch of the current acting Secretary in his capacity as Deputy Secretary Operations and in his current capacity as Acting Secretary facilitated by one idiot who claims to be both Public Relations and Project Officer ... 1. K12 million In-house capacity Building project  Public Investment Programs when there is practically nothing on the ground at the provincial labour offices 2. K2.5million undelivered ICT network projects when all network cabling was provided by the Landlord Tropicana Limited 3. K250 000.00 payment to current acting Secretary when he was Deputy Secretary Operations  for outstanding salary variations  4. Telephone connection for K500 000.00 to a private company when telephone connections were established by landlord Tropicana Limited. Just before the closure of the account last December, another K150 000.00 was paid for a telephone connection to another private comp
Read more

PANGU FRAUDSTER BABY: REX KIPONGE aka TIMOTHY KAIPAL

Image
MARAPE ROSSO GOVERNMENT IGNORING THE MANAGEMENT AND BOARD ISSUE AT NATIONAL AIRPORTS CORPORATION (NAC) IS NOW COMPROMISING THE AVIATION SAFETY IN THE COUNTRY. by TONDE KAIMI The Government of the day, what many Papua New Guineans will say, has deliberately failed and ignored addressing the NAC management and Board saga that has now compromised aviation safety in the country. The closure of Nadzab, Kiunga and now Buka airports is just the tip of the iceberg, more airports to face a similar fate, and yet PM Marape is still allowing illegal non-qualified people in the management and the board of one of the biggest state entities in the country. The Government has failed to address the following significant NAC matters that have now reached critical stages of mass airport closures; • Mismanagement and abuse of office by former CA Minister Seki Agisa and Rex Kiponge. Misappropriation of K500,000 NAC money paid to the wife of Warner Shand Lawyers Dan Kakarya coincidently is currently the L
Read more

Killer & Crook: Pangu's mission to take back PNG

Image
  by MICHAEL PASSINGAN Pangu's long mission to Take Back PNG started with this catch cry borrowed from Oro Governor Garry Juffa. James Marape had to find something to resonate with the people of PNG, he until recently was in the inner sanctum of the PNC-led government covering up and doing the dirty deeds for Peter O'Neill. Seeing that the country was not going anywhere to his liking and having the financial backing of three provincial governments (Enga, Southern Highlands, and Hela) he wrestled the powers off Peter O'Neill.  Remember it was not smooth and easy at first for him, he had to prove his worth, in the secret ballot that took place that night, Patrick Pruaitch and William Duma were the eventual winners, he never came close, they say in politics there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy, what does the Igiri man do? He crawls back to Crown Plaza begging the support for PNC, the kingmaker here is Michael Buku Nali who has since lost his Mendi Open Seat, Nali is
Read more

PAPUA NEW GUINEANS USED AS COVER FOR THE MORATA LAND SCAM

Image
by SIMON FOO Prime Minister urging people to go back to their villages. He forgot that many of the settlers were born and raised in the slums and call it home. The government has the responsibility to care for its citizens by creating new suburbs, homes living spaces and new jobs in the growing metropolitan urban areas- not sending them to rural areas. Globalization is fast catching up and PNG needs to have plans to upgrade cities to cater for a growing population. Urban planners and city designers have a very challenging and demanding job on their hands now. How do you build Port Moresby to cater for 1-2 million people? How do you ensure 1-2 million people have homes, jobs and an improved standard of living? How do you expand and manage Lae city, Hagen? Rabaul or Madang? Sending people to rural, remote villages, which basically lack government services, is against the citizen's democratic right to freedom of movement. I dislike the vagrancy act, I think it’s a selfish act. If you
Read more

MARAPE EXPOSED IN PUBLIC LIES

Image
by  Israel Lama, 30th October 2020 This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins. 𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁 The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs. Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks. 𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷 There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori
Read more

PM MARAPE IS INVOLVED IN SMUGGLING CASH & UNIFORMS - GOVT OFFICIAL

Image
  by A GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL IN TARI The issue on PM denying on the 1.5m kina is a lie. James Marape is the biggest conman and liar in Papua New Guinea, He or Pangu chartered a Fokker 100 flight and and airlifted supporters to Tari. The first was the incident where uniforms were found in procession of travelling passengers. It was in the news. The 1.5m kina incident is the second charter in which his son was on board the plane. He was caught inside the airport tarmac and not outside as he stated. He is lying through his teeth. The other issue is why did Exxon Mobil allowing this charters to land in Komo airport as it is a private airport. They only allow for emergency or the aircraft is providing some service orientated deliveries for national government or NGO. ExxonMobil is been biased to Pangu to form the government so they allowed their airport ferry Pangu supporters to Tari and vote for Marape.
Read more

TWO FACE PUNDARI, THE "KONE" HAS EMERGED

Image
by TOM IROKON JOHN PUNDARI HAS FINALLY EMERGED FROM THE STINKING SWAMP OF CORRUPTION FOR ALL TO SEE AND WHAT A MIGHTY PRESENCE HE HAS CREATED IN THOSE STINKING WATERS! No, the taxi service that recently put Pundari's name out on social media wasn't corrupt. What the taxi company represents is a conflict of interest that represents the tip of the iceberg in displaying John Pundari's private businesses. Private businesses, here, there, everywhere. However, did John Pundari find the time to serve his people? We review here the multiple corruptions of John Pundari, one of the most impressive sets of allegations we have ever come across at Niugini Outlook. As background, Pundari is a high school dropout whose sly maneuvering led him to become Speaker of Parliament during the corrupt Bill Skate's time from 1997-1999. Even his first election to Parliament in 1992 was the result of a strong competitor's (Cornelius Kakale's) ballot box being hijacked from his voter's
Read more