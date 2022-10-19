PAPUA NEW GUINEANS USED AS COVER FOR THE MORATA LAND SCAM

SIMON FOO

Prime Minister urging people to go back to their villages. He forgot that many of the settlers were born and raised in the slums and call it home. The government has the responsibility to care for its citizens by creating new suburbs, homes living spaces and new jobs in the growing metropolitan urban areas- not sending them to rural areas.

Globalization is fast catching up and PNG needs to have plans to upgrade cities to cater for a growing population. Urban planners and city designers have a very challenging and demanding job on their hands now. How do you build Port Moresby to cater for 1-2 million people? How do you ensure 1-2 million people have homes, jobs and an improved standard of living? How do you expand and manage Lae city, Hagen? Rabaul or Madang?

Sending people to rural, remote villages, which basically lack government services, is against the citizen's democratic right to freedom of movement. I dislike the vagrancy act, I think it’s a selfish act. If you look at population boom in the view of economic growth then you would know where I’m coming from. Cities must grow if the economy is to grow, population boom is a great opportunity for economic growth, any economist would tell you that a population boom equals a financial and economical boom. But it has to manage properly.

If Pom has 1 million people and only 200,000 is formally employed in jobs with houses and 800,000 are not, then it is the moral, obligatory and ethical responsibility of the government to create jobs and living spaces for the marginalized 800,000 so that all the 1 million people have an equal opportunity to better urban life. This has to be handled or there could be an uprising in the coming years. Public servants, don't send people home, ask yourselves why you have a growing slum and poverty in urban areas. Our thoughts to the family evicted at Morata-Gerehu.The whole saga behind the evictions of Morata Settlement in Port Moresby North West...

See the end of the story - the real dealers,

The Multi-Million Kina Company brought Port Moresby to a standstill the day before yesterday

SIXTH ESTATE LIMITED

Reg No 1-65225

Director 1

John Lavanin POKAROP

Section 273, Allotment 49 Walala Estate, Gerehu, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea

Po Box 1124, Waigani, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea

Appointment Date

07-Oct-2008

Director 2

Phillip Mark Peters PAGUK

Section 25 Allotment 34, Silkwood Drive, Hohola, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea

Po Box 5739, Boroko, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea

Appointment Date

01-Jan-2010

Are they registered Citiens?

Do they pay Tax?

Do they have the capital to develop this land?

What are their plans?

How will they assist the city in terms of providing accommodation, jobs and wealth creation

News in

Former Director is a Chinamen

The Biggest Shareholders in Sixth Estate Lld is The BEST GROUP (PNG) Ltd and the Directors are as follows;

Director 1

Name - Minhua LIANG

Residential Address

Room 502, Block 49, Gui Yuan, Nanhai District, Foshan City, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, China

Postal Address

Room 502, Block 49, Gui Yuan, Nanhai District, Foshan City, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, China

Nationality

China

Appointment Date

19-Nov-2012

Director 2

Name - Zhaohong LI

Residential Address

Room 905, Dong Jun Mansion, No.112 Fo Ping Er Lu, Guicheng, Foshan City, Guangdong, China

Postal Address

Room 905, Dong Jun Mansion, No.112 Fo Ping Er Lu, Guicheng, Foshan City, Guangdong, China

Nationality

China

Appointment Date

07-Aug-2019

Director 3

Name - Feng CHEN

Residential Address

Section 82 Allotment 13, Koneva Place, Gordons, Port Moresby, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea

Postal Address

P O Box 5739, Boroko, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea

Nationality

China

Appointment Date

07-Aug-2019

IPA, NCDC, Lands Dept, you should just cancel the title, this is fraud uncovered. Very sickening.