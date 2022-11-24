AN OPEN LETTER TO JUSTIN "BUTTMAN" TKATCHENKO


We challenge you to explain to the 10 million people of PNG the following Foreign Policy Activities you have conducted so far as per your "Ministerial Determination" without an Act giving your corporate sole powers to sign bilateral treaties, including military that impinges on national security and constitutional sovereignty of PNG.

1. The Australian-sponsored Fragility Act that the USA is championing. Did you and your Department, together with all security governance institutions and research bodies do a thorough implication of this Act which would have informed Cabinet and Parliament for its educated and informed decision? Did the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Foreign Affairs fully appraise of its adverse implications on the independent state of PNG, let alone State Solicitors' legal clearance?

2. Did the recently signed Shiprider Agreement with the USA undergo similar scrutiny and vetting by responsible bodies such as in 1 above?

Ship rider Agreement would allow US Coastguard Cutters to enter PNG jurisdictional waters from international water limits. The Cutters will freely access local Seas and waters that ordinary artisanal fisherfolks use for sustaining their everyday living. Did you consider the implication such a gunboat with sophisticated weaponry and technology would have on the lives of ordinary people, let alone the constant fear and insecurity that will persist? USCG is the global hegemons' 2nd Navy and military and national defense and security are adversely implied in the Shiprider Agreement.

3. Third but not least, explain to this nation and its people the meaning of Articles Agreement 505 that your Department signed with the Government of the USA. Article 505 Agreement entitles the USA and its super military to place "MILITARY ASSETS" of any kind in designated places within the jurisdiction of PNG. Answer directly this question Minister JT. Have you gone beyond your political fiduciary duty to protect and safeguard the Constitution of PNG and all its intent and letter when you agreed to sign all the above life-changing treaties/ Agreements? Answer another question. Have you undermined the PNG Constitution? If you think you haven't, did you not by exercising powers you do not properly have, subjugated, and abrogated the reign of the PNG Constitution that jealously guards PNG Sovereignty and statehood? What gives you reason you cannot be taken as an alleged double agent that entitles you to political immunity from being charged for high-level treason, sedition and sabotage, and other related crimes against the PNG Constitution?

Are you also certifying and authorizing AUKUS/QUAD militarization of PNG and by extension the entire Pacific Islands region?

We believe you have hoodwinked Cabinet into agreeing to some fundamental treaty-related agreements that are frightening the national sovereignty security of PNG.

Your questions on Australia's covert intrusion into PNG and the cumulative effect her interventions have in causing PNG State to become a VASSAL Littoral state unto which PNG would become an obvious puppet state where Australian extended jurisdiction would preside are yet to come.

Please answer the above questions first Mr. Hot Cake

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

Killer & Crook: Pangu's mission to take back PNG

Image
  by MICHAEL PASSINGAN Pangu's long mission to Take Back PNG started with this catch cry borrowed from Oro Governor Garry Juffa. James Marape had to find something to resonate with the people of PNG, he until recently was in the inner sanctum of the PNC-led government covering up and doing the dirty deeds for Peter O'Neill. Seeing that the country was not going anywhere to his liking and having the financial backing of three provincial governments (Enga, Southern Highlands, and Hela) he wrestled the powers off Peter O'Neill.  Remember it was not smooth and easy at first for him, he had to prove his worth, in the secret ballot that took place that night, Patrick Pruaitch and William Duma were the eventual winners, he never came close, they say in politics there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy, what does the Igiri man do? He crawls back to Crown Plaza begging the support for PNC, the kingmaker here is Michael Buku Nali who has since lost his Mendi Open Seat, Nali is
Read more

PM MARAPE IS INVOLVED IN SMUGGLING CASH & UNIFORMS - GOVT OFFICIAL

Image
  by A GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL IN TARI The issue on PM denying on the 1.5m kina is a lie. James Marape is the biggest conman and liar in Papua New Guinea, He or Pangu chartered a Fokker 100 flight and and airlifted supporters to Tari. The first was the incident where uniforms were found in procession of travelling passengers. It was in the news. The 1.5m kina incident is the second charter in which his son was on board the plane. He was caught inside the airport tarmac and not outside as he stated. He is lying through his teeth. The other issue is why did Exxon Mobil allowing this charters to land in Komo airport as it is a private airport. They only allow for emergency or the aircraft is providing some service orientated deliveries for national government or NGO. ExxonMobil is been biased to Pangu to form the government so they allowed their airport ferry Pangu supporters to Tari and vote for Marape.
Read more

PANGU FRAUDSTER BABY: REX KIPONGE aka TIMOTHY KAIPAL

Image
MARAPE ROSSO GOVERNMENT IGNORING THE MANAGEMENT AND BOARD ISSUE AT NATIONAL AIRPORTS CORPORATION (NAC) IS NOW COMPROMISING THE AVIATION SAFETY IN THE COUNTRY. by TONDE KAIMI The Government of the day, what many Papua New Guineans will say, has deliberately failed and ignored addressing the NAC management and Board saga that has now compromised aviation safety in the country. The closure of Nadzab, Kiunga and now Buka airports is just the tip of the iceberg, more airports to face a similar fate, and yet PM Marape is still allowing illegal non-qualified people in the management and the board of one of the biggest state entities in the country. The Government has failed to address the following significant NAC matters that have now reached critical stages of mass airport closures; • Mismanagement and abuse of office by former CA Minister Seki Agisa and Rex Kiponge. Misappropriation of K500,000 NAC money paid to the wife of Warner Shand Lawyers Dan Kakarya coincidently is currently the L
Read more

DEATH OF A POLICE OFFICER IN HELA IS A WAKE UP CALL

Image
by  Paul Amatio There have been a lot of talks recently on social media asking the Prime Minister a very simple question: “IF YOU CAN NOT TAKE BACK TARI, HOW WILL YOU TAKE BACK PNG?” This is a very valid question. While he may have been PM of PNG for only a few years, he has been a member of the Tari/Pori Open for over a decade. In his term of parliament, we have witnessed the development of the Hides Gas project from its infancy to its current stage where it is making billions for ExxonMobil and ZERO for Hela and Tari. If we kept proper statistics in this country, we will see that since his ascension to the PM's chair, we have seen a huge increase in migration from Tari out to other urban centers throughout PNG. And with this migration, come the problems they bring with them out of Tari to the towns and cities of once relatively peaceful places. One could be forgiven for mistaking Port Moresby for Tari town! It there were any statistical correlations to be drawn, one may safely (i
Read more

MONI BILONG BILASIM OL YET...HUSAIT WARI LONG U?

Image
What happened to the K611 Million Household Assistance Package? To throw off the scent of its failures the government hastily creates another smoke screen hoping to wriggle out clean in what the pompous Treasurer eloquently puts it, "Marape's 13-Year Budget Repair Plan makes PNG's debt risks sustainable." Not so fast Mr. Treasurer! Let's start with what happened to the K611 Million Household Assistance Package to help families put food on the table across the country on the adverse effects of high inflation.  On the budget papers and grand speeches in parliament, it sounds good but on the food table, it is not their day in and day out. There has been no noticeable reduction in the prices of key household commodities despite the Government’s allocation of K100 million for this purpose in the recent Supplementary Budget. In the Supplementary Budget presentation on the 2nd of September 2022, the Treasurer informed Parliament that the Government had announced way back
Read more

PAPUA NEW GUINEANS USED AS COVER FOR THE MORATA LAND SCAM

Image
by SIMON FOO Prime Minister urging people to go back to their villages. He forgot that many of the settlers were born and raised in the slums and call it home. The government has the responsibility to care for its citizens by creating new suburbs, homes living spaces and new jobs in the growing metropolitan urban areas- not sending them to rural areas. Globalization is fast catching up and PNG needs to have plans to upgrade cities to cater for a growing population. Urban planners and city designers have a very challenging and demanding job on their hands now. How do you build Port Moresby to cater for 1-2 million people? How do you ensure 1-2 million people have homes, jobs and an improved standard of living? How do you expand and manage Lae city, Hagen? Rabaul or Madang? Sending people to rural, remote villages, which basically lack government services, is against the citizen's democratic right to freedom of movement. I dislike the vagrancy act, I think it’s a selfish act. If you
Read more

After gun surrender and peace ceremony, Hela warlords still live.

Image
by DAVID LEPI Since Tari/Pori MP James Marape took over the nation's leadership, Papua New Guinea has experienced unprecedented and widespread violence, damage to life and property and death. On the broader scale violence and lawlessness is sporadically sweeping across the country and on the lesser the perpetrators happen to come from a particular ethnicity.  In 2019 ABC News reported at least 16 people, mostly women and children, were killed in the village of Karida in Hela Province from an outbreak of an old tribal conflict. Police announced a final death toll of 18 people, which included the unborn babies of two of the women who were believed to have been pregnant. In that same year in October a police patrol was ambushed on the Tokoyo bridge near Tokia/Kuparo village in Hela and policeman Sergeant David Hale was shot and died instantly and Constable James Kobol sustained seriouse injuries who later recovered but is believed to suffer severe post traumatic disorder. Lape Mole fr
Read more