Enquiry into Puma Energy v Central Bank Saga

Martin Abinu

The Permanent Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence headed by Chairman Belden Namah must immediately conduct an inquiry into the recent incident involving Puma Energy and its alleged role in holding Papua New Guinea at ransom by stopping fuel supply to our national airline company Air Niugini causing an adverse impact on businesses and security risk to the country.

The inquiry must focus on the following:

1. The reasons behind Puma Energy's decision to stop fuel supply to the national airline company and its potential impact on national security.

2. The actions were taken by the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea and its reasons for being hesitant to release foreign exchange to purchase crude oil in Singapore.

3. The relationship between Puma Energy and the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea and whether there were any factors that may have influenced the Central Bank's decision.

4. The measures are taken by the government of Papua New Guinea to address the situation and ensure the continuity of fuel supply for the national airline and any other sectors that might be impacted.

5. The committee should enquire into the outcome of the prime minister’s meeting with Puma executives in Singapore

6. Whether or not the contract between the State and Puma Energy for the supply of fuel can be reviewed

The Committee must also establish if the company acted in a responsible and ethical manner and whether the company complied with all relevant laws and regulations of Papua New Guinea and the international standard.

The committee must also investigate any negative effect caused by the action of the company on businesses and people, and take steps to address it.

The committee must hear from various parties involved and provide a report on the outcome of the inquiry to the parliament, including recommendations for any necessary actions to be taken. Our people demand to know the reasons surrounding this matter through our parliament.