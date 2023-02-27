COMPLIANCE AT AIRPORTS STILL A CONCERN FOR PNG

In a week’s time, the 3months acting appointment of the Managing Director & CEO for the National Airports Corporation, Joseph Tupiri will expire whilst the issues that have been the reason for his acting appointment whilst Kiponge is on suspension seem to have been swept under the carpet or may have been lost with time, as we have yet to hear any updates on the following issues that were raised by the Minister for Civil Aviation Hon. Walter Schnaubelt.

1. Regulatory Compliance – The renewal of the Aerodrome Operating Certificates (ADCOs) for Nadzab and Kiunga Airports respectively have not been done to date since both airports were closed by CASAPNG last year for ADOC expiry. This was raised on the floor of Parliament by the Minister for Civil Aviation and should have been the first agenda to be addressed by the acting MD/CEO. Why has this not been addressed? Minister Civil Aviation would you care to explain to the public and the users of the airport why to date an update on this matter has not been given? You further made amendments in the Civil Aviation Act to allow for you to have powers to remove the MD/CEO and put in an acting MD/CEO, but it seems this issue is still outstanding well after 3months.

Furthermore, this may only be the tip of the iceberg with 15 more airports said to be facing the same fate with their ADOCs also running into expiry in the coming months. Minister Civil Aviation are you aware of this? And if so, is this indicating that you have appointed an incompetent acting MD/CEO? Or is your acting MD/CEO not a Fit and Proper Person therefore he cannot start the exposition process with CASAPNG to renew Nadzab, Kiunga and the other 15 airports ADOCS as well?

2. Financial Audits – The financial audit of the National Airports Corporation’s finances by an external audit firm has not been done to date nor have the public been informed by the Minister for Civil Aviation if such process has been initiated by the acting MD/CEO. Minister for Civil Aviation can you explain what is really going on? Why has this significant process to audit NAC finances been overlooked and it is well over 3 months now since the acting MD/CEO Joseph Tupiri has been in office?

Minister for Civil Aviation, on the 25th January 2023 in a social media post you made announcements that a Special Enterprise Review would commence on NAC to restore stability and enhance operational efficiency within a month however, to date where has this review gone? And if it has been done when can the public be made aware of its findings? To date, no renewal of ADOCs and financial audits have been carried out by the acting MD/CEO and presented to the public. Are we being misled?

3. Advertisement – The advertisement of the MD/CEO of the National Airports Corporation position has not been advertised to date despite 3months been given to the acting MD/CEO to start this process. According to the Civil Aviation Act 2016 as amended, when there is a vacancy in the substantive position it is required by law that the position must be advertised. Minister for Civil Aviation it is now 3 months and what can you advise the public on the progress of this process? Has your acting MD/CEO gone to sleep on this matter? Is this a deliberate delay to recruit and appoint a suitable candidate for this role? How long can the country wait for this process to start?

Furthermore, there is an International Civil Aviation Audit coming up in March 2023 for the state of Papua New Guinea auditing the Operator (NAC) and the Regulator (CASAPNG) regarding the state’s aviation system. Minister for Civil Aviation are we ready as a state for this state audit? If we are ready, what is the position of the state regarding the vacancy in the position of the MD/CEO of NAC?

With such controversy over NAC, Minister for Civil Aviation can you in the best interest of the state start the process to recruit a MD/CEO for NAC immediately. This will imply that the state is serious about safety and security concerning PNG’s aviation system therefore the recruitment of a permanent MD/CEO for NAC.

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape and Minister Civil Aviation Hon. Walter Schnaubelt, the above issues outlined, and questions raised are serious in nature and must be addressed in the interest of safety and security for the aviation system of Papua New Guinea. The travelling people of Papua New Guinea need to be assured that these issues are addressed effectively and efficiently through the right process, and it is incumbent on the government to deliver such with care and diligence. Mipla inap pinis lo pasin blo namba politics! Life and safety are more important than politics. Do the right thing and get the right person into NAC to address all these issues once and for all!