NDB CEO IS QUICK TO COVER FOR ROTTEN CHAIRMAN


PNG BLOGS broke a story two weeks ago on the conflict of interest at NDB by the Chairman Mr. Darrel Seeto. To date, the Chairman or KCHL have not come out to say anything against these allegations made.

Unexpectedly, the CEO of NDB Mr. Johnson Pundari has come out with a statement denying these claims of conflict of interest of the Chairman of NDB. Anyone can see this is a diversion and cover-up tactic by CEO Pundari and it can be deduced that he is part of the plot at NDB.

Why can’t Chairman Seeto come out and deny these accusations if they are not true? Why does he use his CEO? What is the CEO’s stake in this? He must also be benefitting from this scheme and it is not surprising because both Chairman and CEO were appointed by the same Minister so obviously, they are a team and operate in the same circles. It is highly likely they all colluded in this scheme and are benefiting together. 

The CEO and all those involved must hang their heads in shame for trying to cover up what is a scam at one of our key state institutions. PNG is tired of the “kaikai man” and cronyism that is running down our state institutions.

The Prime Minister, Minister Duma and KCHL must now clear on the rot and filth at NDB.

