NDB CHAIRMAN'S K40-K50 MILLION CONFLICT OF INTEREST

 

by M.J.PASSINGAN

The Prime Minister and Minister responsible Hon Duma as trustees of our State Enterprises must come out clean on what is happening at the National Development Bank.

Sources reveal that the NDB Board Chairman, Mr. Seeto is a beneficiary of a large contract from KCH involving one of NDB's subsidiaries, People's Micro Bank Limited (PMBL).

The Marape Government through its Minister responsible, Hon. Duma recently announced the approval of a new banking entity which will be created from the commercialization of PMBL. What was not announced was Mr. Seeto will be featuring heavily in implementing this with a contract of 40-50 million kina.

Mr. Darrell Seeto has been perfectly set up in a dream job. 

He will oversee the commercialization of PMBL as Chairman of the NDB Board and a service provider in what is a clear example of blatant abuse of power and fiducial responsibility.

Sources also indicate that the NDB Board is highly comprised, and its Chairman is "running everything". The governing legislation of the National Development Bank does not allow for Directors to be involved in the daily operations of the Bank and its subsidiaries.

By what or whose authority has Mr. Darrell Seeto positioned himself as a self-styled Board Chairman with Managing Director powers and also now a service provider?

The wisdom and intent behind the creation of our SOE were exactly for this. Preventing such cronies from exerting too much power over the operations of our SOEs.

By definition, Directors must be independent and must have no interest in a company or it's subsidiaries. 

The NDB Act does not allow for Mr. Seeto to be a member of the NDB Board when he has such a conflict of interest, or whilst he provides services (other than being a director) to a subsidiary of the NDB Group, in People's Micro Bank Limited? 

Section 10(b), (c) & (d) of the NDB Act unequivocally disqualifies a person from being eligible to be appointed as a member of the NDB Board if that person:

- is a supplier of the Bank or a subsidiary (e.g PMBL);

- has a contract with the Bank or a subsidiary, other than being a director; 

- is not free from interests that could, or could reasonably be perceived to, materially interfere with the director’s ability to act in the best interests of the Bank. 

Hence, it is not only improper but against the NDB Act for Mr. Seeto to be a director of the NDB Board, while he is a contractor of PMBL or has an interest in PMBL that could hinder him from acting only in the best interest of NDB and it's subsidiary, People's Micro Bank.

When the Government is talking about anti-corruption and performance, why has Marape Government allowed the Chairman of NDB to get this contract? The PM and his Minister Duma must come out clear.

Is commercialization another milking cow used to siphon money with the use of proxies?

This is nothing against the credentials of Mr. Seeto. He simply cannot remain as Chairman of the NDB Board when he is also contracted to commercialize it's subsidiary PMBL. There is too much room for compromise.

Important life-touching and changing SME policy of the government is run by NDB. Why is this being destroyed by cronies?

Fiduciary duties owed to any SOE by its Directors include; Duty to act within his or her powers. Duty not to improperly use insider information or position. Duty to avoid a conflict of interest; and Duty not to abuse a corporate opportunity.

The Prime Minister must act now and practice what is being preached.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

LARGEST SCAM IN PNG HISTORY

Image
by SAM J KAUPA THE DEMISE OF OROGEN MINERALS AND THE EMERGENCE OF OIL SEARCH HIGH VALUED PNG COMPANY - OROGEN MINERALS WAS MERGED WITH UNKNOWN AUSTRALIA’S OIL SEARCH TO ACCESS HIGH VALUED PNG MINERALS AND HYDRO CARBON ASSETS – UNDER THE PRETEXT OF THE NOW BOTCHED PNG TO QUEENSLAND GAS PIPELINE PROJECT WITH EXXON MOBIL. Mineral Resources Development Company Limited (MRDC) was established in 1975 and was 100% owned by the Government of Papua New Guinea. It was initially established as the State Nominee to acquire the State and Landowner equity interests in mining and petroleum projects and to manage the equity funds for landowner companies from the major resource development areas of PNG. In 1996, during Sir Julius Chan’s term as PM, the major interests of MRDC were partially privatised, through the creation of Orogen Minerals Limited (OML), of which the MRDC held a 51% controlling shareholding. In April 2002 during the Somare reign, Orogen merged with Oil Search Limite
Read more

Killer & Crook: Pangu's mission to take back PNG

Image
  by MICHAEL PASSINGAN Pangu's long mission to Take Back PNG started with this catch cry borrowed from Oro Governor Garry Juffa. James Marape had to find something to resonate with the people of PNG, he until recently was in the inner sanctum of the PNC-led government covering up and doing the dirty deeds for Peter O'Neill. Seeing that the country was not going anywhere to his liking and having the financial backing of three provincial governments (Enga, Southern Highlands, and Hela) he wrestled the powers off Peter O'Neill.  Remember it was not smooth and easy at first for him, he had to prove his worth, in the secret ballot that took place that night, Patrick Pruaitch and William Duma were the eventual winners, he never came close, they say in politics there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy, what does the Igiri man do? He crawls back to Crown Plaza begging the support for PNC, the kingmaker here is Michael Buku Nali who has since lost his Mendi Open Seat, Nali is
Read more

Enquiry into Puma Energy v Central Bank Saga

Image
By Martin Abinu The Permanent Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence headed by Chairman Belden Namah must immediately conduct an inquiry into the recent incident involving Puma Energy and its alleged role in holding Papua New Guinea at ransom by stopping fuel supply to our national airline company Air Niugini causing an adverse impact on businesses and security risk to the country.  The inquiry must focus on the following: 1. The reasons behind Puma Energy's decision to stop fuel supply to the national airline company and its potential impact on national security. 2. The actions were taken by the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea and its reasons for being hesitant to release foreign exchange to purchase crude oil in Singapore. 3. The relationship between Puma Energy and the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea and whether there were any factors that may have influenced the Central Bank's decision. 4. The measures are taken by the government of Papua New Guinea to addres
Read more

Former NDB Chairman steals K13 Million for elections 2022

Image
Financially troubled state owned Bank, NDB, has announced the awarding of a K13m contract to build its Lae Branch. The contract was awarded to a Total Interiors Limited, a relatively unknown company owned by a Tommy Kara, a Western Highlander. As the K13m contract to construct a small building has not been publicly tendered it is not known how the contractor was selected. NDB insiders have alleged that Total Interiors Ltd is a NDB customer that has recently defaulted in its loan repayments and has gone into arrears. It is also alleged that the company is engaged in property repairs and maintenance according to its company profile and lacks the financial capacity and construction experience to successfully carry out such a project. Renowned Morobe construction company. Lae Builders who submitted a bid for K8 million was overlooked for the contract. Controversial NDB Chairman Michael Mell has allegedly been making frequent visits to Lae to meet the contractor prior to the announcement. A
Read more

The broke businessman and his notebook, A Christmas Story

Image
by WILSON PUNIM The first time he went broke, his holding company went into receivership and his creditors and banks moved in and repossessed all his known assets. He had no choice, but to take his family and return to his village, in his home province in the mountains, after their house in the City was also taken. People in the village who did not like him or had issues with him or were plainly jealous of his early success, rejoiced. Everyone dumped him except for his close relatives and a few loyal friends. Even his tribe dumped him and the general consensus was, "welcome to the kaukau and water group of companies, where nobody is hungry and everybody is a property owner. At least you don't get repossessed here." Some even said nasty things like, " Sa stap long city na smart ya pilim nau." It was an embarassing ordeal for him and a time of great suffering for his family, especially his children who were born and raised in the City. No one seemed to remember h
Read more

When insolent reigns the nation is in pain.

Image
Pogera slammed shut with no second option leaving workers and contractors out in the cold. And as inflation sets in and the school year begins Prime Minister James Marape's dictum 'short term pain for a long term gain', is a death sentence. Papua New Guinea woke up to the new year only to be shunned by the grimy news from PNG Chamber of Commerce and Industry that inflation will continue as government interventions that supposed to deflate inflationary pressures simply do not exist.  No new foreign direct investment in Marape's last four years despite best efforts and desperate attempts including expensive trade conferences in Sydney, Dubai, and elsewhere abroad.  Meanwhile the stench of the rotting mortuaries across the country is getting worse prompting mass burial everywhere of unclaimed bodies. They say bad things happen in thrice but under Marape's watch it goes beyond the expectations of the land of the unexpected.  Now the war between Puma Energy and Bank of P
Read more

IS THE PM'S WIFE INVOLVED IN LAND GRABBING?

Image
by  Beatrice Bisia Geita Talk about Land grabbing, in this picture below, is our office at 16mile. During the SOE period, we were operating in the city with a skeleton crew to keep things going as the central province was on lockdown. While some people who are related to our current PM James Marape are busy illegally erecting posts on our land. I don't know whether to laugh at their stupidity of thinking they can erect a fence right under our faces or get so mad and destroy the whole fence. They have obtained a title on top of our title for a small area behind the bike track, they built few houses and a liquor shop. During the SOE lockdown, no one was present at our office just the day guards, these idiots decided to turn up and put a fence right where our fuel pump is and flatten the whole bike track. This was all done while we all fast asleep, they work at night. "The thief comes in the night to steal, kill and destroy John 10:10" as stated in the bible, if they were g
Read more