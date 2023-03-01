Biometric Voting Infrastructure Needed in PNG


by Martin Abini

The recent announcement by Prime Minister James Marape for a shift in the country's election process is a welcome news. Specifically, he has urged citizens to consider voting for the prime minister directly in the upcoming 2027 National General Election. While I support this call, I believe that the implementation of biometric voting using fingerprint and National Identification Card (NID) as identity viewer could pose significant challenges that must be addressed without delay.

One of the main issues with the current NID project is the lack of proper project structure. Despite operating under the pretext of the PNG Civil and Identity Registry, there is an urgent need to establish NID with a proper structure to ensure effective implementation. Without proper project structure, the NID project may not meet its objectives, which could ultimately undermine the success of biometric voting.

Another issue with the NID project is that the registration process is centralized and remote-controlled in Waigani. This approach is costly and does not effectively reach out to the rural population of eligible voters. To ensure the success of biometric voting, it is necessary to establish a decentralized system that can effectively reach all eligible voters, regardless of their location.

Moreover, the current Civil and Identity Registry system is not ready to be interfaced with other data-collecting agencies to fully register the population. Success is currently measured by the number of NID cards issued, rather than the number of entries made. This approach may result in a significant undercount of eligible voters, which could undermine the validity of the biometric voting system.

To address these issues, necessary infrastructure for biometric voting must be established in accordance with the NID Policy 2014. This infrastructure should be interfaced with the PNG Electoral Commission ICT to ensure effective implementation. Additionally, a decentralized registration process should be established to ensure that all eligible voters can register for the biometric voting system.

I suggest that decentralizing the NID card registration process is a necessary step towards ensuring the success of biometric voting in the country for the next NGE. One recommendation to achieve this would be to amend the Ministerial Determination National Gazette No.G690/2022 Schedule 18 and return the NID functions under the Ministry for Religion, Youth and Community Development.

By doing so, the NID card registration process can be grounded within the existing community development structure at the sub-national levels. This would allow for daily registration to be conducted at the provincial, district, ward, and village levels within the Local Level Government and their district offices. This approach is user-friendly, easily accessible, and inexpensive, ensuring that all eligible voters have an opportunity to register for the biometric voting system.

Moreover, decentralizing the registration process would ensure that rural areas, where a significant portion of the eligible voting population resides, can be effectively reached. This approach would also help to reduce the cost of the registration process by eliminating the need for eligible voters to travel to centralized registration centers in urban areas.

In addition to decentralizing the NID card registration process, it is also necessary to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place to support biometric voting. This includes establishing secure and reliable systems for capturing, storing, and transmitting biometric data, as well as training election officials and voters on how to use the system effectively.

Lastly but not the least, decentralizing the NID card registration process is a critical step towards ensuring the success of biometric voting in PNG. By returning the NID functions under the Minister for Religion, Youth and Community Development and decentralizing the registration process at the sub-national levels, eligible voters can easily access and register for the biometric voting system. This approach is user-friendly, inexpensive, and would effectively reach rural areas where a significant portion of the eligible voting population resides.

In conclusion, the call by Prime Minister James Marape for citizens to vote for the prime minister directly in the upcoming 2027 national general election is a positive step towards enhancing democracy in PNG. However, the implementation of biometric voting using fingerprint and NID as identity viewer must be approached with caution, and the issues surrounding the NID project must be effectively addressed. Establishing a proper project structure, decentralizing the registration process, and ensuring the interface with the PNG Electoral Commission ICT are necessary steps to ensure the success of biometric voting in PNG.



Kindeng - Jiwaka Province

