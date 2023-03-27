Leadership Consumed in Materialism Has NO Spirit of Patriotism.
by NICKSON WAIYOIn the context of an economically unstable country struggling to perform, politicians who make a long list of promises are no better than those who promise the impossible to people, trying to move heaven and earth. This behavior is not only a mockery, but it is also detestable.
A responsible leader has a patriotic duty to speak out about what is at stake and publicly denounce such behavior for the good of society. It is unfortunate that bad leadership is often highly regarded, even by rational individuals.
Leadership should not be motivated by extreme greed for material gain and aggressive greed aimed at achieving political milestones through corrupt means. Such a leadership approach is a recipe for anarchy and should not be encouraged. A patriotic leader should engage in self-examination and reflection, asking themselves questions such as "Have I done enough to liberate the people? If not, what has hindered me from doing my personal best?" Instead of using their access to power to benefit themselves while neglecting the needs of the people at the bottom of the hierarchy. If we have not learned from the history of political misconduct, can we really expect bad behavior to lead to emancipation from enslavement? Are we immune to the effects of anarchy and chaotic situations? Individuals entrusted with leadership duties and responsibilities must not rely on miracle solutions to salvage the failing economy caused by bad political behavior.
His dedication to serving the people and liberating them from servitude is commendable. Every day that passes without progress towards societal emancipation is a day wasted under bad leadership. Such leaders are more interested in enriching themselves through corrupt practices than in sacrificing for the greater good. MPs should demonstrate maturity and patriotism by prioritizing the country over personal gain, family, or tribe. If they do, history will remember them fondly. Leaders like Sir Mekere Morauta and Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare will be remembered for their exemplary leadership and public service, even in their absence. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.
Another leader who deserves recognition is Hon. Don Pomb Polye, the Minister for HERST and Sports in the Marape Sosso government. He bravely stood up against the tyrannical regime of Peter O'Neil, risking his position as Chairman of the World Bank and Treasury Minister. Despite facing opposition, he refused to sign the controversial UBS loan, demonstrating true statesmanship. Sadly, many educated minds fail to speak out against wrongdoing. We need more level-headed individuals who are willing to speak out and call out corrupt practices for what they are.
Patriotic leadership plays a vital role in fostering social cohesion and political stability by reducing ethnic tensions and promoting a sense of belonging through actions grounded in patriotism. Leaders must strive to build, rather than divide, through their words and actions, and be accountable for discharging their duties to the people who elected them. It is crucial for current leaders to engage in critical self-assessment and determine whether they are serving their own interests or actively working towards the betterment of their constituents. As a society, we must also reflect on our progress and identify markers of success in addressing social, economic, and political challenges.
The recent and past elections have been marred by violence, fueled by self-centered leaders driven by ego and a lack of patriotism, who were more concerned with matching their predecessors than serving the country. Such leaders should be held accountable and publicly condemned.
Leaders must not solely rely on those around them, who may have vested interests, but should also listen to those who may offer uncomfortable truths. Leadership must not be driven by personal gain, but rather the ability to impart value to society. Respect is earned through humble actions, not through self-promotion or belittling others.
The current situation calls for putting aside party politics and politicking and making decisions carefully for the collective common good, which history will remember fondly. It's time to rise and do what is right to protect the motherland and the rights of PNGeans. This is the moment when patriotism should be given its pride of place.
I urge the current leadership team from both sides of the house to prioritize the country and shine like the noonday sun. If you want to be remembered favorably by history, follow the example set by Hon. Don Pomb Polye in his leadership during the UBS crisis, which involved self-sacrifice and showcasing the essence of patriotism. Additionally, history will fondly remember Hon. Belden Norman Nema (MP), (retired) Brigadier General Jerry Singirok, and Major Walter Enuma for their roles in saving thousands of Bougainvilleans.
