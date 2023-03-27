Leadership Consumed in Materialism Has NO Spirit of Patriotism.

NICKSON WAIYO





A responsible leader should evaluate their leadership by measuring the improvement of social cohesion in their community. Despite a long and impressive political career, receiving accolades means nothing if the electorate is still suffering from a lack of impactful services. This indicates directionless and mediocre leadership. When foolish leadership prevails, the people suffer. Leaders should follow the example of great leaders like Lady C. Kidu, the late Sir P. Barter, and the late Sir MM and resign gracefully if they are not meeting the needs of the people. It is unacceptable to defend a failed past and seek re-election without offering anything new. This is arrogance and a display of avarice, hoarding public funds for personal gain while the people struggle to survive.





True patriotism is not about intelligence, years of experience, a colorful political career, or a long list of ministerial positions. It is about sacrificing for the betterment of the people, even if it comes at a personal cost. A leader should not prioritize self-promotion or act as if leadership is a popularity contest. The success of a leader is measured by the impact of their actions. Dr. Lino J. Tom, the current Health Minister and Member of Parliament for Wabag, is an exemplary leader in terms of service delivery.



His dedication to serving the people and liberating them from servitude is commendable. Every day that passes without progress towards societal emancipation is a day wasted under bad leadership. Such leaders are more interested in enriching themselves through corrupt practices than in sacrificing for the greater good. MPs should demonstrate maturity and patriotism by prioritizing the country over personal gain, family, or tribe. If they do, history will remember them fondly. Leaders like Sir Mekere Morauta and Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare will be remembered for their exemplary leadership and public service, even in their absence. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Another leader who deserves recognition is Hon. Don Pomb Polye, the Minister for HERST and Sports in the Marape Sosso government. He bravely stood up against the tyrannical regime of Peter O'Neil, risking his position as Chairman of the World Bank and Treasury Minister. Despite facing opposition, he refused to sign the controversial UBS loan, demonstrating true statesmanship. Sadly, many educated minds fail to speak out against wrongdoing. We need more level-headed individuals who are willing to speak out and call out corrupt practices for what they are.

Patriotic leadership plays a vital role in fostering social cohesion and political stability by reducing ethnic tensions and promoting a sense of belonging through actions grounded in patriotism. Leaders must strive to build, rather than divide, through their words and actions, and be accountable for discharging their duties to the people who elected them. It is crucial for current leaders to engage in critical self-assessment and determine whether they are serving their own interests or actively working towards the betterment of their constituents. As a society, we must also reflect on our progress and identify markers of success in addressing social, economic, and political challenges. The recent and past elections have been marred by violence, fueled by self-centered leaders driven by ego and a lack of patriotism, who were more concerned with matching their predecessors than serving the country. Such leaders should be held accountable and publicly condemned. Leaders must not solely rely on those around them, who may have vested interests, but should also listen to those who may offer uncomfortable truths. Leadership must not be driven by personal gain, but rather the ability to impart value to society. Respect is earned through humble actions, not through self-promotion or belittling others.

The current situation calls for putting aside party politics and politicking and making decisions carefully for the collective common good, which history will remember fondly. It's time to rise and do what is right to protect the motherland and the rights of PNGeans. This is the moment when patriotism should be given its pride of place. I urge the current leadership team from both sides of the house to prioritize the country and shine like the noonday sun. If you want to be remembered favorably by history, follow the example set by Hon. Don Pomb Polye in his leadership during the UBS crisis, which involved self-sacrifice and showcasing the essence of patriotism. Additionally, history will fondly remember Hon. Belden Norman Nema (MP), (retired) Brigadier General Jerry Singirok, and Major Walter Enuma for their roles in saving thousands of Bougainvilleans.

My understanding of the economic terms "Surplus Budget," "Balance Budget," and "Budget Deficit" is that they represent different levels of revenue and spending. A Surplus Budget occurs when revenue exceeds spending, a Balance Budget is when spending is equal to the budget, and a Budget Deficit is when spending exceeds the budget. However, achieving a Balance Budget seems unlikely, and a Surplus Budget is an overly ambitious goal that is not feasible. Budget Deficit is a more common reality, with politicians often resorting to endless borrowing, which will burden future generations with astronomical loans. Recognizing that these economic phrases are often used for political convenience and point-scoring rather than reflecting economic reality is important. It is not reasonable for any leader to want to be remembered for failing generations to come unless they are a clown. Politicians must recognize the limits of their powers and avoid speaking condescendingly.