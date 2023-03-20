Racism: A Sticky Issue In Australia – PNG Relations


By: Sekinolo Sawala 

Australia’s relationship with Papua New Guinea continues to be tainted by racism inherent in Australia's predominantly  European society. In many respects, Australia has its doors closed on Papua New Guinea, be it in politics, economics, business, or in social and cultural domains such as sports. 

Australia treats PNG at a different level of cooperation characterized by racially discriminatory attitudes, which is very unbecoming of regional power. It is pretty difficult for a PNG native to enter Australia and access its goods and services which other Pacific Islanders can do with ease. 

Some examples of incidents that come to mind are; 

Papua New Guineans are not at all considered for taking up citizenship in Australia. In other words, PNG remains the least considered country by Australia for awarding citizenship. 

In 2022, there were only 2 native Papua New Guineans, apart from a mixed parentage, playing first-grade rugby in the NRL despite the fact that PNG has a feeder club in Hunters to NRL. On the other hand, other Pacific Islanders are recruited in big numbers, although they don't have a feeder club like PNG does. 

We can give Australians visas on arrival yet they cannot reciprocate. Visa processing for PNG is done in another foreign country away from PNG despite the fact that Australia has the biggest embassy in PNG. Currently, the Australian embassy in Fiji serves visas for  PNG citizens traveling to Australia.

We contribute a small number of Seasonal Workers yet under strict conditions whereas other Pacific Islanders are recruited in big numbers minus the restrictions applied on PNG citizens. 

Business Conferences for PNG Businesses are conducted in Australia rather than in PNG exploiting and depriving PNG of much-needed income created from such events. 

Almost 50 years of Australia’s Aid has seen little or no impact on the development prospects for PNG as the boomerang aid money continues to be systematically channeled back to Australia. 

The downsizing of PNG's army from 5,000 strong force to less than 2,000 and the subsequent destruction of high-powered arms in the PNGDF armory by Australia is a clear act of strategic denial employed to make PNG become militarily incapacitated and vulnerable in terms of its strategic and geopolitical position in the region. 

The incident which involved the undressing of Prime Minister Sir Michael Somare at Brisbane Airport in 2012 by Security Personnel upon suspicion that he was smuggling contraband or illicit goods was a calculated diplomatic attack that PNG has downplayed to this day. It goes down in the history books as a serious and disrespectful diplomatic plunder in which Australia has violated protocols and the principles of international relations by treating a country's Prime Minister as a common criminal and a wanted terrorist suspect. The Australians searched and found nothing on Sir Michael Somare. 

Sir Michael Somare is an influential and pioneer politician and leader not only in PNG but in the region as well.  

Australia continues to infiltrate and spy on PNG's information systems with their spooks working as technical advisors hooking up their computer networks and espionage devices in key agencies like the Defense Force, Police Force, NIO, Finance and Treasury departments, Central Bank of Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister’s Office and including the Parliament Haus.

But the above reasons are not what triggers me to write this commentary. What prompted me is Australia’s blockade to deny PNG access to its online internet services, which is described below.  

Powerball is a USA-based Online Lottery that can be played by anyone anywhere in the world. The lottery company has branches in many countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, and China as it reaches out to clients. They make it accessible to punters and gamblers worldwide irrespective of where you are located. 

The point is that Powerball Australia cannot be accessed by Papua New Guineans because it has been restricted or blocked off from PNG users whilst the same Powerball California or Lottery Russia or Powerball China or Lottery UK can be easily accessed by Papua New Guineans. Many people in Papua New Guinea play this Online Lottery and I am one of them. I have tried many times to access Powerball Australia but I cannot access it so I instead access Powerball in one of the American states like California or Powerball UK to play. You try to access it right now and the internet site will deny you access. Then you try other countries like the USA or UK, or Russia and China, and you will be surprised to realize how easy it is to have internet access in other developed worlds but not Australia.

How long will these discriminatory and racist practices continue to flourish in Australia when the world has abandoned RACISM and NEO-COLONIALISM and moved on. Australia has to get out of the box and wake up to the realities of the international community and the multipolar world. 

With the availability of unrestricted high-speed communications products around the world such as the use of the internet online highway, the world can be reached within seconds with the aid of the latest technologies. 

In Papua New Guinea, despite our underdeveloped society and infrastructure, already in the area of communications, we are on par with the rest of the developed world. Currently, PNG is using a 5G network. Thanks to the Irish company called Digicel. Efforts are being put into making PNG accessible to 6-G networks as well despite the fact that the Australians bought off Digicel PNG to block off China's growing influence. 

PNG Government must make critical foreign policy decisions to shift and realign our position to one that posters enhanced relations on a level playing field with friendlier countries such as Japan, China, Russia and those in the continents of Europe, South America, the Arab world, and Southeast Asia. 

The days of neocolonialism and racism are long gone and Australia should not be given a space in Papua New Guinea’s sphere of operation and bilateral relations. 

As a matter of fact, universal development and modernization aspirations are not guaranteed outcomes of international relations. Every global citizen knows well that we live in a hostile and competitive world characterized by rivalry and the quest for dominance over wealth, resources, and power. 

However, despite the competitive and insecure nature of the world we live in, countries must do their utmost best to uphold the noble principles of International Law and the Protocols of the United Nations Charter on foreign diplomatic relations.

Australia must regard Papua New Guinea’s integrity as an independent sovereign country with a strategic position in the region. 

Therefore, if both countries fail to address these sticky issues inherent in the Australian culture and society promptly, it will remain unhealthy for our bilateral relations. 

Sadly, the irony is that Australia accumulates so much wealth and resources from PNG through its companies and citizens conducting business in PNG to keep its economy afloat, yet their treatment to PNG in return is deplorable and unbecoming of a regional power. 


Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

POLICE COMMISSIONER WITH A K6MILLION PAD

Image
By: Jason Phillip Police Commissioner David Manning bought a Mansion in the National Capital District worth over K6m purchased in 2020. Whilst average Policeman live in run-down houses and Police Barracks that are in dire need for maintenance, Commissioner Manning quietly bought this mansion from his lowly Public Servants salary. So it seems… PNG Political Limelight is doing an investigation into this deal as we believe the Public Servants and the hard-working policemen in Papua New Guinea are asking the same question. Where did David Manning get the K6 million from?  When Manning was unlawfully appointed as Police Commissioner in late December 2020, https://postcourier.com.pg/mannings-appointment-as.../... he was promised a lot of things if he follows instructions from Marape and Bryan Kramer without asking questions. In return, Manning will be protected and his unlawful appointment will be played out in court. Keep his rape charges under wrapped and even hide all the evidence. Mannin
Read more

NDB CEO IS QUICK TO COVER FOR ROTTEN CHAIRMAN

Image
PNG BLOGS broke a story two weeks ago on the conflict of interest at NDB by the Chairman Mr. Darrel Seeto. To date, the Chairman or KCHL have not come out to say anything against these allegations made. Unexpectedly, the CEO of NDB Mr. Johnson Pundari has come out with a statement denying these claims of conflict of interest of the Chairman of NDB. Anyone can see this is a diversion and cover-up tactic by CEO Pundari and it can be deduced that he is part of the plot at NDB. Why can’t Chairman Seeto come out and deny these accusations if they are not true? Why does he use his CEO? What is the CEO’s stake in this? He must also be benefitting from this scheme and it is not surprising because both Chairman and CEO were appointed by the same Minister so obviously, they are a team and operate in the same circles. It is highly likely they all colluded in this scheme and are benefiting together.  The CEO and all those involved must hang their heads in shame for trying to cover up what is a sca
Read more

"BLACK STOCK’ CORRUPTION AT LIVESTOCK COMPANY

Image
UNVEILING ‘BLACK STOCK’ CORRUPTION AT LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED  This week the Transparency International (TI) PNG launched its report naming PNG at 30th placing out of 100 countries in the world on the Corruption Perception Index.  TIPNG country chairman, Mr. Peter Aitsi said while there have been some improvements, PNG still has a lot more to do to change the perception as “one of the most corrupt country in the world”.  Tackling Corruption Already PNG has adopted a Whistleblower (protection) Act 2020 and had the newly established ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) body additional to existing crime and corruption fighter bodies such as the police Anti-Corruption and Fraud Investigation Directorate and the Ombudsman Commission however, blowing the whistle against corrupt activities in PNG remain a high-risk task where only the brave could stand up and withstand.  Below is a presentation by one such brave whose report to the police Assistant Commissioner –
Read more

OFFICIAL CORRUPTION AT ROAD TRAFFIC AUTHORITY

Image
  The Road Traffic Authority is currently struggling and sinking as a result of grave incompetency and lack of foresight from the Office of the Chief Executive Officer. The demise is exacerbated by a lot of administrative issues ranging from blatant abuse of funds – revenues and levy from MVIL- unsettled HR matters of existing and former NRSC and RTA officers; gross abuse of Office, manipulation of due processes and procedures; and non-compliance to certain enabling legislations (Public Finance Management Act 1995; Public Service Management Act 1995; Road Traffic Act 2014(with amendment). The incumbent, Mr. Nelson Terema appears to be an inchoate bureaucrat lacking foresight and management skill thereby derailing the rightful functions of the Authority.  The RTA is now into its Ninth (9th) year in operation since its establishment and nothing tangible has been achieved at the national level. There is no major KPI or project of national importance being achieved; even its own structure
Read more

Where is BPNG and KCHL?

Image
The National Development Bank Chairman Mr. Darrell Seeto has been associated with a K40-K50 million kina contract with NDB's subsidiary, People's Micro Bank Limited which is a blatant example of conflict of interest. Does BPNG have an Integrity and Compliance unit? Is KCHL as the shareholder of NDB going to allow this to go unchecked? Do basic principles of good governance apply anymore to our banking industry or state owned enterprises? Or are these institutions run by a network of cronies who choose to look the other way? Important and vital state institutions have gone to the dogs if this is the case. This is an appalling lack of good governance being allowed by those responsible for regulation and oversight. The Bank of PNG Acting Governor and KCHL Managing Director, including the respective Boards, must make a statement now and conduct an investigation into these allegations. Why so silent? Shame on all of those responsible for allowing this to continue. The public deserve
Read more

COMPLIANCE AT AIRPORTS STILL A CONCERN FOR PNG

Image
In a week’s time, the 3months acting appointment of the Managing Director & CEO for the National Airports Corporation, Joseph Tupiri will expire whilst the issues that have been the reason for his acting appointment whilst Kiponge is on suspension seem to have been swept under the carpet or may have been lost with time, as we have yet to hear any updates on the following issues that were raised by the Minister for Civil Aviation Hon. Walter Schnaubelt. 1. Regulatory Compliance – The renewal of the Aerodrome Operating Certificates (ADCOs) for Nadzab and Kiunga Airports respectively have not been done to date since both airports were closed by CASAPNG last year for ADOC expiry. This was raised on the floor of Parliament by the Minister for Civil Aviation and should have been the first agenda to be addressed by the acting MD/CEO. Why has this not been addressed? Minister Civil Aviation would you care to explain to the public and the users of the airport why to date an update on this
Read more

EXECUTIVE DECISION NEEDED TO FIX PUMA FUEL CRISES

Image
by SAM J KAUPA The Napa Napa oil refinery Project Agreement was recognized by many of us as a serious concern to the PNG economy and concerns were raised as early as 2000. DPE participated in many meetings organized by ICCC. Treasury, IRC, Customs, Commerce & Industry and PM's Dept always also participated in these meetings. In my capacity then as a junior officer and backroom advisor, I raised issues with Clause 19 of the Project Agreement and proposed certain actions. At one time, an Australian oil refinery industry expert was contracted by the State/Treasury to advise the Government on the Napa Napa oil refinery Project Agreement and he did make very clear and strong recommendations to the Government. No executive decision was made since. Expert advice ignored! DPE's functions are limited by the Oil & Gas Act 1998 to the upstream petroleum industry only. It has no regulatory mandate in the downstream sector, which includes oil refineries and refined products. The reg
Read more