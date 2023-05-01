Is PNG Labour Mobility really job creation?


by DAVID LEPI

Just before shutting down the Porgera Gold Mine in April 2020 and shedding over 4,000 direct employment besides cutting contracts and indirect jobs from spin off business the Marape government established the PNG Labour Mobility Unit (LMU) within the Treasurery Department as an independent vehicle to mobilise labour.

The preamble of the underlying policy in creating LMU reads, "Draft National Labour Mobility Policy 2021 outlines a vision of “providing opportunities for decent, temporary work overseas for at least 8,000 youth and citizens, both women and men, per year by 2025 to grow PNG’s economy both through remittances and through skills and knowledge transfer to build sustainable industry at home”.

An ambitious programme to create 8,000 jobs as seasonal workers overseas.

Interestingly on that vision in so far as employment is concerned Prime Minister James Marape switched off Pogera, mishandled Papua LNG, P'nyang gas and Wafi-Golpu and in doing so he sent a terribly bad signal to potential foreign investors. And that is the day PNG ceased to see foreign direct investment.

Whilst the labour mobility maybe a good idea in terms of providing opportunities for our grassroots and simple people to find temporary work in Australia it is certainly not a solution to our underlying high unemployment problem. University and technical college graduates coming through the education system cannot be drafted to fruit picking.

Simply economic growth is a prerequisite for increasing productive employment; it is the combined result of increases in employment and increases in labour productivity. Hence, the rate of economic growth sets the absolute ceiling within which growth in employment and growth in labour productivity can take place.

Sadly, PNG has seen zero or considerable decline in economic growth from the year 2021 and onwards- let's say the Marape years .

The decline in the rate of employment in the context t of growth is a matter of public policy concern. Explicitly government failed to integrate employment and decent work into economic growth and poverty reduction to maximize the benefits for people and to ensure that growth is both sustainable and inclusive.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

HOW F**KED UP IS HELA, MARAPE AND UNDIALU

Image
Now a long-serving public servant Mr. Brian Yuwi, a person who has dedicated all his active life to saving lives was found murdered and dumped in Tepi River this morning. Is this how Hela repays his life-saving services? On Monday last week, an innocent young man was killed at Holongali in his School uniform. The little guy who would have been a lawyer, pilot, pastor, or doctor would have saved lives.  A week or two ago, an innocent small girl who would have been a proud and confident sister and mother was terribly raped and taken hostage. Now imagine what is going through her. Her naked image went viral on social media. If it was me, I would have committed suicide. What the fuck might be going on in the heads of our elected leaders? Has Undialu gone crazy? Is Marape too drunk with the powers of Waigani? Is Bando wasting his time thinking of another foul play in court against Nane? Makiba and Tindipu, wake the fuck up from your slumbers. We are talking about the lives of innocents. The
Read more

KAIN MINISTER WANTAIM MERI MAUS SAVE KUSAI TUMAS

Image
During a parliamentary session on March 22, 2023, Hon. Steven Pim MP, the Member for Dei, presented four inquiries regarding the decision of the NAC Board to prolong the acting MD's appointment for an additional 3 months. He also questioned whether the board acted unlawfully, violating the recent modifications made to the Civil Aviation Act. In reaction, Civil Aviation Minister Walter Schnaubelt made deceitful statements to both Parliament and the public. The Civil Aviation Minister, Walter Schnaubelt, authorized a board meeting that took place and resulted in the appointment of Tupiri as Acting MD of NAC. This can be proven by the NAC Board Circular dated March 3, 2023, and the correspondence between the Board and the Minister. Therefore, his statement to Parliament that no decision had been made by the Board was false. The decision to reappoint Tupiri as Acting MD was widely confirmed and published on social media by the NAC Board. The Minister's statement to Parliament that
Read more

SYSTEMATIC ABUSE & CORRUPTION AT NIUSKY

Image
ALLEGATION OF SYSTEMATIC CORRUPTION AND ABUSE OF OFFICE AT NIUSKY PACIFIC LIMITED (formerly PNG Air Services Limited) ******************************************* The purpose of this Write-up is to bring to everyone's attention a number of serious allegations (issues and concerns) in the manner in which major financial decisions were made by the Board and management of one of the State-owned Aviation Entity Niusky Pacific Limited (formally and officially still known as PNG Air Services Limited) to disburse millions of Kina through the endorsement of non-critical/ non-essential rehabilitation (gardening) projects during the pandemic year of 2020. The decisions that were made has significantly affected NSPL's financial position which has resulted in a loss declared in its 2020 financial year. The compounding effect of these decisions have now stressed the company to operate on its reserves thereby compromising the financial wellbeing and sustainability of the NSPL. As such this Wr
Read more

CENTRAL BANK AMMENDMENTS WILL BE A COUNTRY KILLER

Image
by JASON MONDUL The recent concerns about the independence of the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea have sparked a debate on the importance of safeguarding the financial sector from political interference. The Marape Rosso government's recent actions, under the leadership of Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey, have raised fears of a loss of independence for the Central Bank. Isaac Lupari, the former Government Chief Secretary, has expressed his concerns about the amendments to the Central Bank Act. He warns that the proposed changes could politicize and destabilize the bank, leading to a loss of independence and jeopardizing the country's financial future and international reputation. Lupari emphasizes the potential negative outcomes of a politicized central bank, drawing attention to the example of Zimbabwe where a lack of independence led to economic turmoil and widespread poverty. He also stresses the importance of investing in revenue-generating infrastructure, managing debt, and av
Read more

WESTERN HIGHLANDS AT CROSSROADS...FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE

Image
Western Highlanders are proud,  self-centered,  hardworking, independent,  egocentric and business minded people.  They believe in education and wealth distribution through community obligations and challenges. They take ownership of their problems and resolve through dialogue and compensation.  They take pride of their own heritage and always cherish their identity. They  are never afraid or ashamed of speaking their language when ever they congrate or meet up with another Hagener.  They never take issue with people who are jealous of their achievements or being jealous of others who succeed. They try to improve their own lives by working hard.  They do not dwell on things that will not benefit them or waste their time and resources on lazy people.  Through hardwork,  they have succeeded in education,  business and politics.  The country talks about Western Highlanders and even try to imitate the way hageners do things and some succeeded.  These traits are gifts from God and Western H
Read more

Racism: A Sticky Issue In Australia – PNG Relations

Image
By: Sekinolo Sawala  Australia’s relationship with Papua New Guinea continues to be tainted by racism inherent in Australia's predominantly  European society. In many respects, Australia has its doors closed on Papua New Guinea, be it in politics, economics, business, or in social and cultural domains such as sports.  Australia treats PNG at a different level of cooperation characterized by racially discriminatory attitudes, which is very unbecoming of regional power. It is pretty difficult for a PNG native to enter Australia and access its goods and services which other Pacific Islanders can do with ease.  Some examples of incidents that come to mind are;  Papua New Guineans are not at all considered for taking up citizenship in Australia. In other words, PNG remains the least considered country by Australia for awarding citizenship.  In 2022, there were only 2 native Papua New Guineans, apart from a mixed parentage, playing first-grade rugby in the NRL despite the fact that PNG h
Read more

"BLACK STOCK’ CORRUPTION AT LIVESTOCK COMPANY

Image
UNVEILING ‘BLACK STOCK’ CORRUPTION AT LIVESTOCK DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED  This week the Transparency International (TI) PNG launched its report naming PNG at 30th placing out of 100 countries in the world on the Corruption Perception Index.  TIPNG country chairman, Mr. Peter Aitsi said while there have been some improvements, PNG still has a lot more to do to change the perception as “one of the most corrupt country in the world”.  Tackling Corruption Already PNG has adopted a Whistleblower (protection) Act 2020 and had the newly established ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) body additional to existing crime and corruption fighter bodies such as the police Anti-Corruption and Fraud Investigation Directorate and the Ombudsman Commission however, blowing the whistle against corrupt activities in PNG remain a high-risk task where only the brave could stand up and withstand.  Below is a presentation by one such brave whose report to the police Assistant Commissioner –
Read more