JOSEPH KINTAU ANOTHER CROOK IN THE HOTSEAT

Joseph Kintau, the former MD/CEO of NAC, faced allegations and subsequent resignation in 2014 due to actions involving the awarding of a land lease and contracts. The NAC Board, led by Chairman Mal Lewis, initiated an investigation into these matters.

One of the allegations was related to the land lease of prime property across from Gateway Hotel, adjacent to the Air Niugini Head Quarters at 7mile. Kintau used his authority as MD/CEO to lease this land to Air Niugini for a period of 40 years at a rate of K3 million. This equated to K75,000 per year or K6,250 per month, significantly below the standard rate of K125 per square meter. As a result, NAC suffered substantial losses in land lease revenue.

Due to Air Niugini's development of the land and construction of a serviced apartment, terminating the lease has become difficult. Kintau was aware that the lease rate was not in the best interest of NAC, but he proceeded with the agreement because of a trade-off arrangement with Air Niugini. In exchange for the discounted land lease, Air Niugini awarded the construction contract for their service apartment to Matrix PNG Limited. This agreement was carried out as planned.

Peter Neville has recently defended this lease and claimed that there are two parts to the development lease, suggesting it was a reasonable decision. However, the available facts and records contradict Peter Neville's assertion, indicating either his lack of understanding or an attempt to conceal the truth. If a thorough investigation is conducted, the file will reveal a different story than the one Peter Neville is presenting in defense of the poor commercial choices made by Kintau and himself during their tenure.