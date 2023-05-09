JOSEPH KINTAU ANOTHER CROOK IN THE HOTSEAT
Joseph Kintau, the former MD/CEO of NAC, faced allegations and subsequent resignation in 2014 due to actions involving the awarding of a land lease and contracts. The NAC Board, led by Chairman Mal Lewis, initiated an investigation into these matters.
One of the allegations was related to the land lease of prime property across from Gateway Hotel, adjacent to the Air Niugini Head Quarters at 7mile. Kintau used his authority as MD/CEO to lease this land to Air Niugini for a period of 40 years at a rate of K3 million. This equated to K75,000 per year or K6,250 per month, significantly below the standard rate of K125 per square meter. As a result, NAC suffered substantial losses in land lease revenue.
Due to Air Niugini's development of the land and construction of a serviced apartment, terminating the lease has become difficult. Kintau was aware that the lease rate was not in the best interest of NAC, but he proceeded with the agreement because of a trade-off arrangement with Air Niugini. In exchange for the discounted land lease, Air Niugini awarded the construction contract for their service apartment to Matrix PNG Limited. This agreement was carried out as planned.
Peter Neville has recently defended this lease and claimed that there are two parts to the development lease, suggesting it was a reasonable decision. However, the available facts and records contradict Peter Neville's assertion, indicating either his lack of understanding or an attempt to conceal the truth. If a thorough investigation is conducted, the file will reveal a different story than the one Peter Neville is presenting in defense of the poor commercial choices made by Kintau and himself during their tenure.
Kintau was involved in several questionable activities during his tenure. These actions include the awarding of a land lease to Air Niugini, the Port Moresby International Terminal Building refurbishment and extension contract, and the establishment of Airport City Development Limited (ACDL).
The Port Moresby International Terminal Building refurbishment and extension contract was awarded to Matrix PNG Limited, a company owned by Peter Neville's brother, Greg Neville. Kintau and Peter Neville allegedly conspired to award the contract, which resulted in variations and a higher total value upon completion. Kintau benefited from this deal, receiving a modern ensuite built at his residence and having one of his children sponsored by Matrix PNG Limited for studies in Australia. Peter Neville denies being present at the board meeting for contract approval, claiming it was chaired by the secretary of the treasury, but this assertion seems implausible given the circumstances.
ACDL, a subsidiary of NAC created by Kintau and Peter Neville, aimed to generate non-aeronautical revenue through land utilization. However, it failed to deliver on its objectives and incurred deficits without generating substantial profits. ACDL became a means to siphon money, with officers employed under both ACDL and NAC contracts. Peter Neville claims that ACDL failed after their departure, but in reality, the new board discovered it to be a redundant duplication of NAC's commercial function, used by Kintau and Neville to secure extra income.
Kintau resigned in 2014 when confronted with evidence of his involvement in these corrupt activities and chose not to face an investigation. He has not addressed these allegations since then, including during his resignation as a board director in 2020. Despite being in charge of NAC for a decade, Kintau's accomplishments were limited, with unaudited books from 2012 to 2014. He is now 63 years old, nearing retirement age, and lacks the qualifications and suitability for the role of MD/CEO of NAC. The government should not consider him for the position.
Comments
Post a Comment
Please free to leave comments.