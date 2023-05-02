Marape is juggling two nuclear warheads on a tight rope


by DAVID LEPI

The Post Courier caricature depicting Prime Minister James Marape standing dumbfounded beside a money bag as two gigantic arms with the inscriptions of US and China reaching out on either sides both in the gesture of shaking hands demonstrates Papua New Guinea's standing in geopolitics in the most simplest way possible. 

Perhaps it could have been more reflective had the cartoonist drew Marape as a jester tossing and juggling two primed nuclear warheads while walking aloft a tight rope before a 8 million or 17 million bewildering spectators. 

I am sure those in the business of espionage, foreign affairs, trade, security, statecraft and geopolitics would have better ways to put it

But whatever assertion they may have it would all point to the fact PNG has placed herself in a precarious position and must now rethink her foreign policy that should align trade, investment, security, defence and nation development in the context of the growing influence exerted by the bigger players in the region. 

The Pacific has been a theatre of war in WW2 and traditionally a United States sphere of influence until China splashed into the scene rivaling America on every front. 

Simply the American hegemony is now threatened by China and as from 2001 onwards the 'Red Dragon' entered a burst of growth unlike any experienced in modern history. China quadrupled the size of its wealth and is matching America militarily, technologically, finance and in every endeavour of advancement. 

PNG is among the few nations in the Pacific to build close relations with China and this has proved more productive such as the infrastructure boom from China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure program. Of course this didn't go without challenge from the Western controlled media and schools of thought saying they were deeply concerned about Debt Trap diplomacy and the overall pattern of Chinese investment in PNG. 

We now have American investors in the country and equally the presence of Chinese businesses and investment. 

It takes statesman and crafty politicians to balance power play in geopolitics and no doubt former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill was good at it. He found the niche in the dynamics of trade arrangements, regional blocks and diplomatic ties among nations and pulled through the APEC Economic Leaders Summit in November 2018. 

The then POTUS Donald Trump was so comfortable of his Pacific backyard that he sent Vice President Mike Pence on his behalf meanwhile his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping arrived a day before the summit and inspected projects his communist government funded. 

One Chinese diplomat reportedly said Papua New Guinea is the gateway to the Pacific. 

Interestingly, what is prompting President Joe Biden to visit PNG is that Australia whom many commentators like to call as America's deputy sheriff in the Pacific failed to secure the waters. 

Speculations of Chinese military base under the guise Special Economic Zone is aimed at building a military base. A report by Daily Mail Australia claimed  in July 2022 that China has handed over $30million to get a special economic zone in the town of Kikori in Gulf Province off the ground and are desperate to invest more. 

The report further stated that a total of  $8 billion development project is set to include an airport, naval base and military base carved out of jungle land in Orokolo Bay at - about 250km northwest of the capital Port Moresby. 

Together with the stories of growing Chinese influence attempting to counter Australian funded projects in PNG government owned entities and drive away Western influence. And ABC News, Background Report, on allegations of impropriety and corruption at PNG Ports Ltd involving billions of dollars in Australian taxpayer money. 

To throw caution to wind perhaps the government investigation into some of the allegations be made public or fast tracked is they are still in progress. 

Meanwhile recent announcements of Solomon Islands going into military alliance with China and military bases in Vanuatu are some areas of deep concern to America. 

Notwithstanding it is a date with destiny for Prime Minister James Marape to showcase to the world that he can equally be a statesman in leveraging PNG's position as a strategic ally and investment and trade destination to China, US, Australia and other major players in the regions geopolitics.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

HOW F**KED UP IS HELA, MARAPE AND UNDIALU

Image
Now a long-serving public servant Mr. Brian Yuwi, a person who has dedicated all his active life to saving lives was found murdered and dumped in Tepi River this morning. Is this how Hela repays his life-saving services? On Monday last week, an innocent young man was killed at Holongali in his School uniform. The little guy who would have been a lawyer, pilot, pastor, or doctor would have saved lives.  A week or two ago, an innocent small girl who would have been a proud and confident sister and mother was terribly raped and taken hostage. Now imagine what is going through her. Her naked image went viral on social media. If it was me, I would have committed suicide. What the fuck might be going on in the heads of our elected leaders? Has Undialu gone crazy? Is Marape too drunk with the powers of Waigani? Is Bando wasting his time thinking of another foul play in court against Nane? Makiba and Tindipu, wake the fuck up from your slumbers. We are talking about the lives of innocents. The
Read more

SYSTEMATIC ABUSE & CORRUPTION AT NIUSKY

Image
ALLEGATION OF SYSTEMATIC CORRUPTION AND ABUSE OF OFFICE AT NIUSKY PACIFIC LIMITED (formerly PNG Air Services Limited) ******************************************* The purpose of this Write-up is to bring to everyone's attention a number of serious allegations (issues and concerns) in the manner in which major financial decisions were made by the Board and management of one of the State-owned Aviation Entity Niusky Pacific Limited (formally and officially still known as PNG Air Services Limited) to disburse millions of Kina through the endorsement of non-critical/ non-essential rehabilitation (gardening) projects during the pandemic year of 2020. The decisions that were made has significantly affected NSPL's financial position which has resulted in a loss declared in its 2020 financial year. The compounding effect of these decisions have now stressed the company to operate on its reserves thereby compromising the financial wellbeing and sustainability of the NSPL. As such this Wr
Read more

CENTRAL BANK AMMENDMENTS WILL BE A COUNTRY KILLER

Image
by JASON MONDUL The recent concerns about the independence of the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea have sparked a debate on the importance of safeguarding the financial sector from political interference. The Marape Rosso government's recent actions, under the leadership of Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey, have raised fears of a loss of independence for the Central Bank. Isaac Lupari, the former Government Chief Secretary, has expressed his concerns about the amendments to the Central Bank Act. He warns that the proposed changes could politicize and destabilize the bank, leading to a loss of independence and jeopardizing the country's financial future and international reputation. Lupari emphasizes the potential negative outcomes of a politicized central bank, drawing attention to the example of Zimbabwe where a lack of independence led to economic turmoil and widespread poverty. He also stresses the importance of investing in revenue-generating infrastructure, managing debt, and av
Read more

KAIN MINISTER WANTAIM MERI MAUS SAVE KUSAI TUMAS

Image
During a parliamentary session on March 22, 2023, Hon. Steven Pim MP, the Member for Dei, presented four inquiries regarding the decision of the NAC Board to prolong the acting MD's appointment for an additional 3 months. He also questioned whether the board acted unlawfully, violating the recent modifications made to the Civil Aviation Act. In reaction, Civil Aviation Minister Walter Schnaubelt made deceitful statements to both Parliament and the public. The Civil Aviation Minister, Walter Schnaubelt, authorized a board meeting that took place and resulted in the appointment of Tupiri as Acting MD of NAC. This can be proven by the NAC Board Circular dated March 3, 2023, and the correspondence between the Board and the Minister. Therefore, his statement to Parliament that no decision had been made by the Board was false. The decision to reappoint Tupiri as Acting MD was widely confirmed and published on social media by the NAC Board. The Minister's statement to Parliament that
Read more

WESTERN HIGHLANDS AT CROSSROADS...FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE

Image
Western Highlanders are proud,  self-centered,  hardworking, independent,  egocentric and business minded people.  They believe in education and wealth distribution through community obligations and challenges. They take ownership of their problems and resolve through dialogue and compensation.  They take pride of their own heritage and always cherish their identity. They  are never afraid or ashamed of speaking their language when ever they congrate or meet up with another Hagener.  They never take issue with people who are jealous of their achievements or being jealous of others who succeed. They try to improve their own lives by working hard.  They do not dwell on things that will not benefit them or waste their time and resources on lazy people.  Through hardwork,  they have succeeded in education,  business and politics.  The country talks about Western Highlanders and even try to imitate the way hageners do things and some succeeded.  These traits are gifts from God and Western H
Read more

Bryan Kramer's short but dramatic political career ends today

Image
by DAVID LEPI Bryan Kramer's brief and tumultuous political career will come to an end today as he receives punishment for the seven charges he has been found guilty of. Both Kramer's defense and the state's representatives have made recommendations for penalties based on the severity of the crimes committed. The country watches in amazement as the law catches up with Kramer, a self-proclaimed corruption fighter who became corrupt himself, and takes hold of him. It is often said that when the weak enter the battle, the hunter becomes the hunted. Will Kramer merely receive a slap on the wrist and be free to go, as he has suggested? The answer is a resounding no. Kramer has a tendency to recklessly make enemies on all fronts, and his insults towards the court and members of the judiciary proved to be his downfall. The judiciary system, including the Ombudsman Commission, Public Prosecutor, and leadership tribunal made up of judges and magistrates, weighed his fate and found h
Read more

Racism: A Sticky Issue In Australia – PNG Relations

Image
By: Sekinolo Sawala  Australia’s relationship with Papua New Guinea continues to be tainted by racism inherent in Australia's predominantly  European society. In many respects, Australia has its doors closed on Papua New Guinea, be it in politics, economics, business, or in social and cultural domains such as sports.  Australia treats PNG at a different level of cooperation characterized by racially discriminatory attitudes, which is very unbecoming of regional power. It is pretty difficult for a PNG native to enter Australia and access its goods and services which other Pacific Islanders can do with ease.  Some examples of incidents that come to mind are;  Papua New Guineans are not at all considered for taking up citizenship in Australia. In other words, PNG remains the least considered country by Australia for awarding citizenship.  In 2022, there were only 2 native Papua New Guineans, apart from a mixed parentage, playing first-grade rugby in the NRL despite the fact that PNG h
Read more