THE RISE AND CRASH OF THE SCIENTIFIC POLITICIAN


by PAUL AMATIO

Once upon a time, Bryan Kramer held significant power and was highly regarded for his potential to combat corruption within the O'Neil regime. His diverse background, including being half-caste, mixed race, a failed businessman, a scientist, and an intelligent individual, contributed to his reputation. Kramer was even credited with the downfall of Peter O'Neil, leading to high expectations for a corruption-free future in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Kramer's influence was so strong that during the Prime Minister vote, he didn't bother to support Marape and was rewarded with the Police Ministry, a decision that was widely popular in PNG. Many believed that the days of corrupt governance were coming to an end, envisioning the corrupt officials facing consequences for their actions. However, as the saying goes, "the dreams of men and mice are as nothing to the gods."

My faith, trust, belief, and confidence in Kramer started to waver when he began to waver himself on the appointment of a police commissioner. His close association with Assistant Commissioner David Manning raised questions, especially when Manning swiftly rose through the ranks to become the acting Deputy Commissioner and eventually secured the top position. It wasn't because Manning was undeserving, but rather he didn't meet the necessary prerequisites for such a departmental role. Kramer's attempts to brush off criticism and provide justifications only worsened the situation for many. Perhaps this strategy worked out for him, but at what cost?

Kramer made several other mistakes within the political realm. While he may have been new to PNG politics, he was well aware of the customs and practices of PNG and Melanesian culture. Melanesians have a tendency to forgive their influential figures for almost anything, contributing to the rampant spread of corruption in the country. Kramer forgot that he was just a small fish among bigger ones. Peter O'Neil, despite being bruised and battered, was still a formidable adversary with significant power. Even the police commissioner appointed by Kramer was indebted to O'Neil.

Ultimately, Kramer's downfall was a result of his arrogance. As the saying goes, pride comes before the fall. His actions took a turn for the worse when he began to challenge the judiciary. The Chief Justice holds a position of high stature within the government, equivalent to the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament. Attacking someone of that stature requires strong arguments and evidence, which Kramer failed to provide.

Reflecting on the situation, I wonder how different the country would be if Kramer had stayed true to his initial goals and promises upon being elected to parliament. If he had remained focused on combating corruption and targeting the corrupt, he could have gained support from numerous MPs, potentially even positioning himself as the Prime Minister one day. Despite his arrogance and superiority complex, perhaps PNG needed someone like him in that role. Unfortunately, he lost sight of his mission, and when a lion loses its teeth, it becomes prey for hyenas.

Kramer has expressed his intention to appeal the decision to dismiss him as a member of parliament. While he has the right to do so, I would caution him, as a small observer, that the appeal could have both positive and negative outcomes. He could either win and be reinstated or face an increased penalty, such as a custodial sentence in addition to dismissal. Such variations in the penalty are within the jurisdiction of the National or Supreme Court.

Furthermore, even though he managed to avoid the confines of the PNG Correctional Services this time, the police may now take an interest in him following the guilty verdict of misappropriation in the leadership tribunal. They may be eager to have him as a permanent guest. Exciting days lie ahead, and I'll be observing from the sidelines with anticipation.

Regardless, I extend my wishes for a smooth departure from parliament. I am confident that your life beyond the political realm will bring you greater fulfillment, as it won't hinder you from pursuing your aspirations. You still possess a substantial number of supporters who will undoubtedly contribute to the success of your future endeavors.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

Bryan Kramer's short but dramatic political career ends today

Image
by DAVID LEPI Bryan Kramer's brief and tumultuous political career will come to an end today as he receives punishment for the seven charges he has been found guilty of. Both Kramer's defense and the state's representatives have made recommendations for penalties based on the severity of the crimes committed. The country watches in amazement as the law catches up with Kramer, a self-proclaimed corruption fighter who became corrupt himself, and takes hold of him. It is often said that when the weak enter the battle, the hunter becomes the hunted. Will Kramer merely receive a slap on the wrist and be free to go, as he has suggested? The answer is a resounding no. Kramer has a tendency to recklessly make enemies on all fronts, and his insults towards the court and members of the judiciary proved to be his downfall. The judiciary system, including the Ombudsman Commission, Public Prosecutor, and leadership tribunal made up of judges and magistrates, weighed his fate and found h
Read more

SYSTEMATIC ABUSE & CORRUPTION AT NIUSKY

Image
ALLEGATION OF SYSTEMATIC CORRUPTION AND ABUSE OF OFFICE AT NIUSKY PACIFIC LIMITED (formerly PNG Air Services Limited) ******************************************* The purpose of this Write-up is to bring to everyone's attention a number of serious allegations (issues and concerns) in the manner in which major financial decisions were made by the Board and management of one of the State-owned Aviation Entity Niusky Pacific Limited (formally and officially still known as PNG Air Services Limited) to disburse millions of Kina through the endorsement of non-critical/ non-essential rehabilitation (gardening) projects during the pandemic year of 2020. The decisions that were made has significantly affected NSPL's financial position which has resulted in a loss declared in its 2020 financial year. The compounding effect of these decisions have now stressed the company to operate on its reserves thereby compromising the financial wellbeing and sustainability of the NSPL. As such this Wr
Read more

CENTRAL BANK AMMENDMENTS WILL BE A COUNTRY KILLER

Image
by JASON MONDUL The recent concerns about the independence of the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea have sparked a debate on the importance of safeguarding the financial sector from political interference. The Marape Rosso government's recent actions, under the leadership of Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey, have raised fears of a loss of independence for the Central Bank. Isaac Lupari, the former Government Chief Secretary, has expressed his concerns about the amendments to the Central Bank Act. He warns that the proposed changes could politicize and destabilize the bank, leading to a loss of independence and jeopardizing the country's financial future and international reputation. Lupari emphasizes the potential negative outcomes of a politicized central bank, drawing attention to the example of Zimbabwe where a lack of independence led to economic turmoil and widespread poverty. He also stresses the importance of investing in revenue-generating infrastructure, managing debt, and av
Read more

WESTERN HIGHLANDS AT CROSSROADS...FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE

Image
Western Highlanders are proud,  self-centered,  hardworking, independent,  egocentric and business minded people.  They believe in education and wealth distribution through community obligations and challenges. They take ownership of their problems and resolve through dialogue and compensation.  They take pride of their own heritage and always cherish their identity. They  are never afraid or ashamed of speaking their language when ever they congrate or meet up with another Hagener.  They never take issue with people who are jealous of their achievements or being jealous of others who succeed. They try to improve their own lives by working hard.  They do not dwell on things that will not benefit them or waste their time and resources on lazy people.  Through hardwork,  they have succeeded in education,  business and politics.  The country talks about Western Highlanders and even try to imitate the way hageners do things and some succeeded.  These traits are gifts from God and Western H
Read more

HOW F**KED UP IS HELA, MARAPE AND UNDIALU

Image
Now a long-serving public servant Mr. Brian Yuwi, a person who has dedicated all his active life to saving lives was found murdered and dumped in Tepi River this morning. Is this how Hela repays his life-saving services? On Monday last week, an innocent young man was killed at Holongali in his School uniform. The little guy who would have been a lawyer, pilot, pastor, or doctor would have saved lives.  A week or two ago, an innocent small girl who would have been a proud and confident sister and mother was terribly raped and taken hostage. Now imagine what is going through her. Her naked image went viral on social media. If it was me, I would have committed suicide. What the fuck might be going on in the heads of our elected leaders? Has Undialu gone crazy? Is Marape too drunk with the powers of Waigani? Is Bando wasting his time thinking of another foul play in court against Nane? Makiba and Tindipu, wake the fuck up from your slumbers. We are talking about the lives of innocents. The
Read more

KAIN MINISTER WANTAIM MERI MAUS SAVE KUSAI TUMAS

Image
During a parliamentary session on March 22, 2023, Hon. Steven Pim MP, the Member for Dei, presented four inquiries regarding the decision of the NAC Board to prolong the acting MD's appointment for an additional 3 months. He also questioned whether the board acted unlawfully, violating the recent modifications made to the Civil Aviation Act. In reaction, Civil Aviation Minister Walter Schnaubelt made deceitful statements to both Parliament and the public. The Civil Aviation Minister, Walter Schnaubelt, authorized a board meeting that took place and resulted in the appointment of Tupiri as Acting MD of NAC. This can be proven by the NAC Board Circular dated March 3, 2023, and the correspondence between the Board and the Minister. Therefore, his statement to Parliament that no decision had been made by the Board was false. The decision to reappoint Tupiri as Acting MD was widely confirmed and published on social media by the NAC Board. The Minister's statement to Parliament that
Read more

Marape is juggling two nuclear warheads on a tight rope

Image
by DAVID LEPI The Post Courier caricature depicting Prime Minister James Marape standing dumbfounded beside a money bag as two gigantic arms with the inscriptions of US and China reaching out on either sides both in the gesture of shaking hands demonstrates Papua New Guinea's standing in geopolitics in the most simplest way possible.  Perhaps it could have been more reflective had the cartoonist drew Marape as a jester tossing and juggling two primed nuclear warheads while walking aloft a tight rope before a 8 million or 17 million bewildering spectators.  I am sure those in the business of espionage, foreign affairs, trade, security, statecraft and geopolitics would have better ways to put it But whatever assertion they may have it would all point to the fact PNG has placed herself in a precarious position and must now rethink her foreign policy that should align trade, investment, security, defence and nation development in the context of the growing influence exerted by the bigg
Read more