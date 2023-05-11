THE RISE AND CRASH OF THE SCIENTIFIC POLITICIAN

PAUL AMATIO

Once upon a time, Bryan Kramer held significant power and was highly regarded for his potential to combat corruption within the O'Neil regime. His diverse background, including being half-caste, mixed race, a failed businessman, a scientist, and an intelligent individual, contributed to his reputation. Kramer was even credited with the downfall of Peter O'Neil, leading to high expectations for a corruption-free future in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Kramer's influence was so strong that during the Prime Minister vote, he didn't bother to support Marape and was rewarded with the Police Ministry, a decision that was widely popular in PNG. Many believed that the days of corrupt governance were coming to an end, envisioning the corrupt officials facing consequences for their actions. However, as the saying goes, "the dreams of men and mice are as nothing to the gods."

My faith, trust, belief, and confidence in Kramer started to waver when he began to waver himself on the appointment of a police commissioner. His close association with Assistant Commissioner David Manning raised questions, especially when Manning swiftly rose through the ranks to become the acting Deputy Commissioner and eventually secured the top position. It wasn't because Manning was undeserving, but rather he didn't meet the necessary prerequisites for such a departmental role. Kramer's attempts to brush off criticism and provide justifications only worsened the situation for many. Perhaps this strategy worked out for him, but at what cost?

Kramer made several other mistakes within the political realm. While he may have been new to PNG politics, he was well aware of the customs and practices of PNG and Melanesian culture. Melanesians have a tendency to forgive their influential figures for almost anything, contributing to the rampant spread of corruption in the country. Kramer forgot that he was just a small fish among bigger ones. Peter O'Neil, despite being bruised and battered, was still a formidable adversary with significant power. Even the police commissioner appointed by Kramer was indebted to O'Neil.

Ultimately, Kramer's downfall was a result of his arrogance. As the saying goes, pride comes before the fall. His actions took a turn for the worse when he began to challenge the judiciary. The Chief Justice holds a position of high stature within the government, equivalent to the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament. Attacking someone of that stature requires strong arguments and evidence, which Kramer failed to provide.

Reflecting on the situation, I wonder how different the country would be if Kramer had stayed true to his initial goals and promises upon being elected to parliament. If he had remained focused on combating corruption and targeting the corrupt, he could have gained support from numerous MPs, potentially even positioning himself as the Prime Minister one day. Despite his arrogance and superiority complex, perhaps PNG needed someone like him in that role. Unfortunately, he lost sight of his mission, and when a lion loses its teeth, it becomes prey for hyenas.

Kramer has expressed his intention to appeal the decision to dismiss him as a member of parliament. While he has the right to do so, I would caution him, as a small observer, that the appeal could have both positive and negative outcomes. He could either win and be reinstated or face an increased penalty, such as a custodial sentence in addition to dismissal. Such variations in the penalty are within the jurisdiction of the National or Supreme Court.

Furthermore, even though he managed to avoid the confines of the PNG Correctional Services this time, the police may now take an interest in him following the guilty verdict of misappropriation in the leadership tribunal. They may be eager to have him as a permanent guest. Exciting days lie ahead, and I'll be observing from the sidelines with anticipation.

Regardless, I extend my wishes for a smooth departure from parliament. I am confident that your life beyond the political realm will bring you greater fulfillment, as it won't hinder you from pursuing your aspirations. You still possess a substantial number of supporters who will undoubtedly contribute to the success of your future endeavors.