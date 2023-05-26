Urgent Call for Accountability: Minister Ling-Stuckey's Dismissive Comments Demand Sacking

The recent remarks made by PNG’s former Foreign Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, referring to Papua New Guinean’s as “primitive animals” has caused outrage among concerned citizens. This incident brings to light the similarities between Minister Tkatchenko and Treasury Minister Ian Ling-Stuckey, both of foreign ancestry, emphasizing the need for Ling-Stuckey’s sacking as well. Ling-Stuckey’s outrageous comments, made on the 15th March 2023, on the floor of parliament, about the suffering faced by Papua New Guineans undermine their struggles and exhibit a callous disregard for their welfare. Both ministers show a severe lack of empathy and understanding for the challenges faced by the people. Ling-stuckey’s dismissal of the suffering and poverty prevalent in PNG disregards the realities being faced by countless individuals and families.In 15th March 2023, Treasury Minister, Ian Ling-Stuckey, made highly misleading comments on the floor of parliament, stating, "We continue to hear statements like 'people are suffering' 'families are suffering,' but no one provides any facts! The data that we have does not support those [statements]." Such remarks not only disregard the glaring realities faced by the people of Papua New Guinea but also undermine the urgency to address the nation's poverty, healthcare, and education issues. The Minister for Treasury must be held accountable for his dismissive stance.We, the people of Papua New Guinea, would like to know what data the Minister is referring to, because our data suggests that people are indeed suffering:1. Papua New Guinea's Poverty Struggle:



Papua New Guinea is undoubtedly a poverty-stricken nation, with a significant portion of its population grappling with extreme hardship. According to the World Bank, more than one-third of the population lives below the national poverty line, enduring dire conditions and limited access to basic necessities. The lack of clean water, sanitation facilities, proper housing, and adequate nutrition are just a few examples of the immense suffering faced by countless families across the country.



2. Healthcare and Education Challenges:



Papua New Guinea's healthcare and education sectors are plagued by numerous challenges, requiring immediate attention and significant investment. The country's healthcare system is burdened by inadequate infrastructure, shortages of medical personnel, and limited access to essential services, particularly in rural and remote areas. This situation leads to a high prevalence of preventable diseases, increased mortality rates, and limited life expectancy for many Papua New Guineans.



Similarly, the education system suffers from a lack of resources, trained teachers, and accessible schools, particularly in rural areas. The limited educational opportunities available perpetuate the cycle of poverty and hinder the country's overall development and prosperity.



3. Dismissing Suffering Without Data:



Minister Ling-Stuckey’s comments suggesting that no factual evidence supports the claims of suffering in Papua New Guinea are deeply misguided. The suffering experienced by individuals and families cannot be simply quantified by statistics alone. The realities faced by the people are palpable and witnessed firsthand by those working on the ground, engaging with affected communities, and supporting initiatives to alleviate their hardships.



It is the responsibility of government officials, including the Minister for Treasury, to acknowledge and address the struggles faced by their constituents. Dismissing the suffering without even attempting to understand or address it showcases a lack of empathy and disconnect from the very people he is meant to serve.



The necessity for accountable leadership in Papua New Guinea cannot be overstated. Minister Ian Ling-stuckey's dismissive comments, lack of empathy, and failure to acknowledge the struggles faced by Papua New Guineans provide clear justification for his immediate sacking. The nation requires leaders who prioritize the welfare of the people and possess the integrity, credibility, and understanding to effectively address the pressing issues of poverty, healthcare, and education. Only through the appointment of such accountable leaders can Papua New Guinea move towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all its citizens.







For these reckless and misleading comments made on the floor of parliament, the Minister for Treasury must be sacked as well!

