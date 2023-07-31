😂MONEY PULAP NA KAPSAIT, TNT FALSE PROPHET STILL WINNING 😂



PNG Social Media is flooded with viral photos and videos of Prime Minister’s obvious blunder during France PM Macron visit at Sogeri/ Variarata Park*

1. One authentic photo; not photoshopped as alleged by few, where the Prime Minister of PNG while meeting Prime Minister of France in Variarata Park this week had K100 bills sticking out of this front side pocket. In a video recorded live during their meet showed one body guard or PM office staff walking towards Prime Minister Marape and pushed the bundle of K100 notes back into the side pocket to prevent embarrassment. From video footage by policeman and others at the scene showed that Prime Minister Marape had bundle of K100 bills in his side front pocket during his meet with President Macron.

2. In another authentic video going viral on social media last few days has been that of Prime Minister Marape while walking alongside Prime Minister Macron at the Viriarata Park side tracked within seconds and tried to shake hands with a Papuan lady performing traditional dance in front of them but failed and switched to touched her back side as obviously unsolic and I welcomed culturally and morally.

3. We also note that the Police Commissioner Manning turned up at Variarata Park for this important meeting not formally dressed in his Police Commissioner uniforms but on sorts and T shirt which is unbecoming and disrespectful to one of the most powerful world leaders in President Macron.

4. Many of the State Ministers and Department Secretaries obviously were not present and never attended this important meet at Variarata Park which shows the obvious lack of respect for the visiting France President, who made the first trip to PNG for how many decades ago.

Prime Minister and Ministers and Police Commissioner and MPs with Government department heads need to get your heads together and present yourselves professionally to the global community when such once on a life time visits are done by world leaders.

We have made many several blunders before and that list is very long; we don’t want to repeat these simple blunders and mistakes ever again as PNG turns 50 years as a supposed matured nation (and not as babe sense, ples type, faul na longlong country of cargo cult following).

The people of PNG, both educated and uneducated citizens, want to see competence and professionalism and responsibility from Prime Minister to Ministers ro Departmental Heads. Set the stage, lead by example, and don’t embarrass PNG people in the international stage.

If the Government leaders cannot take responsibility in maintaining professionalism and rules of diplomacy and formalities in such world leaders meetings, we foster and promote knowingly or unknowingly the label of ourselves as “banana republic”, “corrupt country”, or “primitive animals”.

All eyes watching on this Government leaders 24/7 days in managing PNG as a country and not as a tucker shop. Get your acts together and improve your mentalities and attitudes and characters now onwards.