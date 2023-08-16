LEARN FROM THE FALL OF WEST AFRICAN RESOURCE RICH STATES

DAVID LEPI

The fall of American and European puppet regimes around the world is something PNG should learn

Whilst the ink of the PNG-US Defence Cooperation Agreement hasn't dried yet Americans are already making intrusions into the country with no regard to sovereignty or whatsoever.

The government of Prime Minister James Marape courting 'big bucks' Uncle Sam to almost selling out PNG's sovereignty can be re-looked with the same lense we are seeing puppet governments overthrown around the world.

The West's intelligence and covert agencies like the CIA, MI6 etc supply money and influence to help 'friendly governments' to stay in power.

The sudden fall of the US puppet regime in Afghanistan in August 2021 is the beginning of a humiliating debacle for Western imperialism.

According to the World Socialist Website America fleeing Afghanistan marks the collapse of a regime that was imposed through a criminal war and occupation, promoted on the basis of lies, and maintained in power through assassination, torture and the bombing of civilians.

Then followed by a series of coup d'etat in West Africa deposing puppet regimes connected with the West.

The recent being Niger deposing President Mohamed Bazoum who was siding with the West to continue exploit the impoverished country's natural resources and wealth unimpeded.

Military take overs are now becoming popular and people are seen happy and celebrating with the army in toppling corrupt governments.

It brings to reminiscent some poignant memories of the recent past when the Papua New Guinea Defence Force in support with the people jointly forced a ruling government to remove the Sandline mercenaries in 1997.

In a breaking development Niger's military junta has announced plans to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason and undermining national security.