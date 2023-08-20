TAX'PAYERS MONEY USED INTO NON-ECONOMIC ACTIVITY.





by NELSON WANDI

The current state of affairs in Papua New Guinea (PNG) raises concerns about the priorities of its citizens and government. While PNG citizens show enthusiasm in supporting the national rugby team, the Kumuls, this enthusiasm has diverted attention from critical matters such as the economy and law enforcement.

It's disheartening that a nation grappling with economic challenges and law and order issues would place such emphasis on non-economic pursuits like sports. This is particularly true when considering the country's 47-year history of unstable governance.

The significant financial allocation towards the PNG Kumuls each year raises questions about the efficient use of taxpayers' money. The funds come from private sector investments and the people's taxes, which are intended to fuel economic growth and public services. However, these resources are instead directed toward the Kumuls and even their participation in overseas matches.

It's important to recognize that the tax-paying citizens, along with small and large private sector entities, contribute significantly to the government's revenue. This revenue is meant to support public services, manage the country's affairs, and address issues like crime and lawlessness. It's disconcerting to witness a substantial portion of these resources being allocated to non-economic activities like sports, which have no tangible impact on the critical issues facing the nation.

The focus on the Kumuls and the government's involvement in supporting them is a point of contention. The Kumuls, funded by taxpayers' money and private sector investments, and the government itself, should ideally contribute positively to the country's development. However, both entities currently appear more as liabilities than assets, burdening the taxpayers of PNG.

Efforts to combat the prevailing corruption, violence, and law and order problems require substantial attention from the government. The Kumuls' popularity and the government's involvement in sports won't provide a solution to these deeply-rooted issues. To address long-standing problems, the government must focus on comprehensive policy reforms and strategic interventions.

It's important to acknowledge that while sports, like the Kumuls, might create employment opportunities and educational programs, they are not sufficient to drive the country's development. The urgent need lies in rehabilitating and cultivating the nation as a whole. Excessive attention on sports at the expense of more pressing matters doesn't align with the needs of a nation facing challenges on multiple fronts.

The government has a pivotal role to play in steering the country towards progress. Prioritizing non-economic activities like the Kumuls, while crucial matters remain unaddressed, is a misguided approach. A solid foundation must be established through sound policies that focus on stability, transparent governance, and economic growth.

While some may argue that the Kumuls contribute to job creation and education programs, it's clear that these efforts alone are insufficient to address the deep-seated issues plaguing PNG. Meaningful progress requires a comprehensive approach that encompasses economic development, governance reform, and effective policies to combat corruption.

It's evident that the government's past and current focus on non-economic activities like the Kumuls has hindered the nation's progress. True development cannot be achieved without addressing corruption, bureaucracy, and inefficiencies within government agencies. The priority should be on strengthening regulatory bodies, enhancing public services, and promoting private sector investments.

To achieve genuine progress, the government must shift its focus from superficial initiatives to substantive policy reforms. The challenges PNG faces are complex and multifaceted, requiring strategic interventions that go beyond the realm of sports. Learning from successful governance models and prioritizing the country's long-term interests will be crucial in steering PNG away from its current state and towards a path of sustainable development.