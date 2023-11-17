IPATAS IS A SEWER RAT, WATCH OUT JAMES MARAPE..

In the realm of national politics, there was a time when John Pundari was a prominent figure. During this period, Peter Ipatas emerged as a significant player, leveraging his influence in Enga's political scene. He orchestrated a strategic move against Pundari, particularly notable in 2002. Pundari, serving as the Speaker, found himself at a political crossroads when Ipatas perceived a potential defeat at Pundari's hands.

In a controversial maneuver, Ipatas allegedly influenced certain actions involving Jeffery Balakau's supporters, leading to the destruction of crucial vote-containing containers at the Wabag Police Station. With these efforts, Pundari lost a substantial number of votes from regions like Surinki, Laiagam, Kandep, and Pogera, losing to the cheater Ipatas.

Ipatas's political tactics didn't end there; he later collaborated with Peter O'Neill and the PNC to undermine Don Polye's leadership. This partnership was seen as a strategic move to consolidate power, further illustrating Ipatas's determination to maintain control.

Critics describe Peter Ipatas as a leader reluctant to foster young leadership within Enga, often using tactics that reflect a dictatorial approach. His current political alignments, including partnerships with URP and Tomait Kapili, are seen as indicators of potential shifts in leadership, particularly concerning James Marape's tenure as Prime Minister.

While Ipatas enjoys a certain level of respect and admiration in East Enga, the sentiment is not universally shared. In West Enga, there's a notable ambivalence towards his leadership, indicating a divide in public opinion within the region.



