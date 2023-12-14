James Marape's Missteps Openly Exposed at Australian Forum


by MICHAEL J. PASSINGAN 

In a recent event that highlighted the complexities of international diplomacy and governance, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister, James Marape, faced a challenging situation during his appearance at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia. The Lowy Institute, known for its role as an independent think tank focusing on international policy, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, provided a platform for a candid assessment of Marape's governance.

Following his formal address, Marape engaged in a dialogue with Dr. Michael Fullilove AM, the Executive Director of the Institute. Dr. Fullilove, a respected figure in public and international policy, scrutinized Marape's past promises and statements, contrasting them with the current state of affairs in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The discussion took a critical turn as Dr. Fullilove revisited Marape's 2019 speech at the same venue, where Marape had outlined his vision for PNG in a speech titled “A New Book for Papua New Guinea.” The contrast between the promises made then and the current reality in PNG, especially regarding economic and security issues, was stark. This juxtaposition was not lost on the audience, as the Lowy Institute had published multiple reports on these subjects.

A key moment occurred when Dr. Fullilove questioned Marape about internal security in PNG and the assistance needed under a recent security pact with Australia. Marape's response, marked by visible discomfort and evasive maneuvers, suggested a failure to address significant law and order issues that he had pledged to tackle four years earlier.

The Prime Minister's apparent lack of composure and his struggle to articulate responses were noted by attendees. Observers commented on his frequent use of the word 'space', perceived forced smiles, and body language that betrayed his discomfort. This moment was seen as emblematic of broader issues within PNG's leadership and governance, raising questions about Marape's ability to fulfill his commitments and effectively lead the nation.

Marape's appearance at the Lowy Institute thus turned into a sobering reflection on his leadership. His difficulty in addressing critical questions and defending his record suggested a gap between his rhetoric and the realities of governance in PNG. The event underscored the challenges leaders face when their public promises are held up against their actual performance, particularly in the international arena.

This incident also highlights the essential role of think tanks and independent institutions in facilitating critical dialogues and holding public figures accountable. The event at the Lowy Institute serves as a reminder of the famous quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln: "You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time."

Marape's experience at the Lowy Institute is a case study in the complexities of political leadership and the importance of integrity and accountability in public office. It also reflects the intricate dynamics of international relations and the influence of policy institutes in shaping public discourse.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

IPATAS IS A SEWER RAT, WATCH OUT JAMES MARAPE..

Image
In the realm of national politics, there was a time when John Pundari was a prominent figure. During this period, Peter Ipatas emerged as a significant player, leveraging his influence in Enga's political scene. He orchestrated a strategic move against Pundari, particularly notable in 2002. Pundari, serving as the Speaker, found himself at a political crossroads when Ipatas perceived a potential defeat at Pundari's hands.  In a controversial maneuver, Ipatas allegedly influenced certain actions involving Jeffery Balakau's supporters, leading to the destruction of crucial vote-containing containers at the Wabag Police Station. With these efforts, Pundari lost a substantial number of votes from regions like Surinki, Laiagam, Kandep, and Pogera, losing to the cheater Ipatas. Ipatas's political tactics didn't end there; he later collaborated with Peter O'Neill and the PNC to undermine Don Polye's leadership. This partnership was seen as a strategic move to conso
Read more

THE SHADOW HUNTER: The Tale of a young CEO

Image
by   Therow Zuaru Once there was a young executive working for a company. After years of serving under the company, he finally got appointed as the 8th chief executive officer of the company. During the inauguration, his adrenaline was so nerve wrecking, because after 17 years he was finally bestowed to that position. But he failed to throw in an official excutive board meeting to acknowledge the stakeholders, boards and international partners who has been playing a pivotal roles for company's 44 years of existence. Instead he became obsessed, turn ballistic on them and pledged rhetoric political chit-chats against them; ▪️  Accused the previous CEO to be the sole person responsible for the company's huge accumulated financial debt of K27 billion. ▪️ Demand Australia immediate closure of Manus detention camp. Pledge that security contract is for locals and not foreign companies. Set up Manus as tax free haven. ▪️ Put foreign companies on notice, pledging to change
Read more

MRDC BOSS SANGA MANO ANOTHER TAX FRAUDSTER PAYS ZERO TAX OWES OVER 600K

Image
by PNGI CENTRAL The Mineral Resource Development Company (MRDC) is a State owned entity that manages landowner equity interests in mining and petroleum projects on behalf of landowner companies. Augustine Mano has been the Managing Director since March 2008. In his report for 2009 , the Auditor General recorded his concern that Augustine Mano was avoiding paying tax on K600,000 a year, 80% of his total remuneration: I noted that a “Professional Services Agreement” was signed on the 15th of May, 2008 between MRDC and the Managing Director as the “Incumbent Professional” of SMA Investment Limited “the company.” SMA Investment Limited is a Papua New Guinea registered company owned by Augustine Mano as the sole shareholder. The Auditor General’s report continues: Section 4 of the contract states that MRDC will pay the Managing Director and SMA Investments Limited a monthly fee of K62,500 (K750,000 annually, GST excl.) based on an invoice pr
Read more

Marape’s jumble of meaningless pronouncements

Image
by DAVID LEPI In a recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Prime Minister Hon. James Marape said Papua New Guinea can become a food supplier to the world with its abundance of land and sea. Nothing would have been wrong with this statement had only Marape invested in the technology and resources that had remarkably turned the scorched deserts of Isreal's countryside into the world's food bowl or Isreal a global leader in agriculture and water. Marape’s verbal buckshot with no meaning is no different to Idi Amin's idiotic proclamation of himself as Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Sea, and Conqueror of the British Empire in Africa in General. Verbal diarrhoea, which satirist call it loose-stooled effluent. Marape thinks he is saying or doing the right things and is smiling eagerly in the cameras but his jester of saying things off the cuff, impromptu and without thinking through is becoming legendary and is producing gales of laughter a
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

PNG GOVERNMENT MINISTER IN PORN VIDEO

Image
WEWAK MP AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICE MINISTER JIM SIMATAB ANOTHER PUPPET WHO NEEDS TO BE VOTED OUT Wewak Open Electorate and the people of East Sepik Province are suffering from lack of development and delivery of basic services. Meanwhile, their MP, Jim Simatab, who is also Correctional Services Minister seems to be very busy having extra marital affairs with young Tolai girls who are young enough to be his child or grandchild. He is a typical puppet in the coalition of the corrupt who needs to be voted out in 2017. WARNING NUDITY AND SEX SCENE VIDEO LINK
Read more

Why the need to take overseas trips whether it is state funded or free?

Image
  by  DAVID LEPI In the realm of political discourse, especially on social media platforms, the travel habits of Prime Minister James Marape have sparked a fiery debate. His latest expedition, a journey to San Francisco for the APEC Economic Leaders meeting from November 11-17, 2023, is no exception. This trip, like others, involves an extended entourage, raising questions about the necessity and implications of such frequent overseas engagements. The role of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in forums like APEC cannot be understated, especially considering the country's dire need for foreign direct investment amidst looming budget constraints and the impending vote of no confidence. Full representation in these international forums seems imperative. However, this brings us to the question of the Prime Minister's travel prerogatives. Indeed, as the leader of the nation, travel is part and parcel of the job, with a designated budget for such engagements. Yet, the issue transcends mere budg
Read more