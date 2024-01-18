Marape's Connect PNG is a conduit for money laundering


A whistle-blower has exposed Connect PNG as a conduit for money laundering within the government. In response to leaked Department of Finance records revealing payments of K350 million to select Connect PNG contractors on the day of the Port Moresby riots, former Prime Minister and Member for Ialibu Pangia, Honourable Peter O’Neill, expressed deep concern and outrage over the substantial sums of money being channeled through Connect PNG to benefit government associates.

While expressing his admiration for the initiative's goal of building high-quality infrastructure, Peter O’Neill also conveyed his strong support for Prime Minister James Marape's efforts to develop the nation and connect its people. However, he found it profoundly disturbing to witness the systematic and extensive flow of taxpayer funds and donor contributions through Connect PNG, branding it as the largest and most prolific money laundering scheme in the country's history.

In a somewhat ironic observation, Peter O’Neill remarked that Connect PNG might have been aptly named because it seemingly connects taxpayers' money to political allies, potentially serving to sustain the current regime's grip on power.

Highlighting specific instances from the Department of Finance documents leaked by the courageous whistle-blower, Peter O’Neill pointed out a K13 million payment made to Ipwenz Construction on the day of the Port Moresby Riots under the guise of Connect PNG. This raised eyebrows, as the owner of Ipwenz Construction had previously been implicated in an incident during the National General Elections, where he was caught transporting cash to Tari with James Marape's son, yet no charges were filed, and the money was returned.

Peter O’Neill questioned the prioritization of this payment over crucial obligations like settling the outstanding dues to iPi Catering, a company catering to Porgera Landowners, even for feeding the soldiers. He emphasized that the government must recognize that the funds flowing through Connect PNG are derived from hard-earned taxpayer money, borrowed funds, or contributions from donors, and not their personal piggy bank.

He also accused the Marape Government and its Minister of Works of surreptitiously disbursing K350 million in urgent payments to political associates under Connect PNG on the very day the capital city was under attack, highlighting the breach of trust with the people. He stressed that Papua New Guineans are astute and resent being treated as gullible, adding that they are fully aware of the government's actions and not swayed by clever marketing.

In conclusion, Peter O’Neill asserted that both the citizens of Papua New Guinea and the global community are closely monitoring the government's actions, and he decried the exploitation of the less fortunate in the name of Connect PNG.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

DID KUA SET UP A BIG FALL PURPOSELY FOR PM IN SINGAPORE?

Image
by ALOIS KAPRANGI/ANDAIJA TAMBALE 1.PAPUA LNG RE-NEGOTIATIONS IN SINGAPORE. Most people in Papua New Guinea do not know what really happened in the Papua LNG Project’s review and re-negotiations by the Marape-Steven  Government. It was a hot topic for a few weeks after the change of the O’Neill regime at the end of May 2019. Almost a week prior to the change of government, on or about the 3rd quarter of May 2019, Peter O’Neill signed the Papua LNG Agreement on behalf of the State. It was a hurried affair following resignation of James Marape as his Finance Minister, and with much talk of a change of government afoot. June 2019, saw a new government installed by Parliament following wider government rank and file dissatisfaction and disaffection over the reign of Peter O’Neill as Prime Minister. Amidst some chaotic horse-trading, Peter O’Neill was forced by Sir Julius Chan, Paias Wingti, Peter Ipatas, and other coalition party leaders to resign, and thereby taking the matter t
Read more

CROOK COP IS NEW STATE OF EMERGENCY CONTROLLER

Image
by MARK STENNA The recent appointment of Donald Yamasombi as the Controller of the National State of Emergency, as reported by the Post Courier, adds another dimension to the controversies surrounding him. Given the complex backdrop of allegations against him, his new role as the emergency controller raises several concerns. Yamasombi's appointment as the emergency controller places him in a highly authoritative position, especially during a national crisis. His role involves making critical decisions and ensuring public order, which demands a high level of public trust and integrity. However, the backdrop of allegations regarding his connections to criminal networks and political ties casts doubt on his suitability for such a pivotal role. Yamasombi's alleged ties with Chinese Triad gangs, drug smugglers, and political figures could potentially affect his impartiality and effectiveness as an emergency controller. The position requires unbiased enforcement of laws and regulatio
Read more

James Marape's Missteps Openly Exposed at Australian Forum

Image
by  MICHAEL J. PASSINGAN  In a recent event that highlighted the complexities of international diplomacy and governance, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister, James Marape, faced a challenging situation during his appearance at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia. The Lowy Institute, known for its role as an independent think tank focusing on international policy, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, provided a platform for a candid assessment of Marape's governance. Following his formal address, Marape engaged in a dialogue with Dr. Michael Fullilove AM, the Executive Director of the Institute. Dr. Fullilove, a respected figure in public and international policy, scrutinized Marape's past promises and statements, contrasting them with the current state of affairs in Papua New Guinea (PNG). The discussion took a critical turn as Dr. Fullilove revisited Marape's 2019 speech at the same venue, where Marape had outlined his vision for PNG in a speech titled “A New Boo
Read more

Assessing the IQ Level of one of PNG's Dumbest Ministers

Image
by MICHAEL J PASSINGAN In the realm of Papua New Guinea's aviation industry, a significant development has transpired with the appointment of Dominic Kaumu as the new Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the National Airports Corporation (NAC). This appointment, effective from December 13, 2023, has sparked considerable debate and scrutiny, particularly concerning the decision-making process employed by the Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Schnaubelt. The situation becomes even more contentious when considering the backdrop of the recent resignation of the former acting MD/CEO Joseph Kintau, alongside the legal ruling that invalidated the gazette notice that had both appointed Kintau and terminated his predecessor Kiponge. Dominic Kaumu's appointment as NAC's acting MD/CEO is not just a routine administrative change but raises profound questions about the criteria and merit used by Minister Schnaubelt in his selection process. According to
Read more

As Port Moresby Burns, blame the bush kanaka Treasurer

Image
by MICHAEL J. PASSINGAN As Port Moresby reels from the recent riots and the crippling aftermath that has left major supermarkets in ashes, it's crucial to delve deeper into the underlying causes of this economic turmoil. Central to this discourse is the role of PNG's Minister for Treasury, Mr. Ian Ling-Stuckey, whose recent budgetary decisions and overall economic management are now under intense scrutiny. This article aims to explore how Ling-Stuckey's policies have contributed to the current crisis and what this means for the residents of Port Moresby. The Crux of the Crisis: The week that should have marked a triumph for any Treasurer, showcasing a year’s efforts and outlining future prospects, turned into a debacle for Ling-Stuckey. His performance not only raised questions about his competence but also cast a shadow on the Marape Government’s economic credentials. The failure to table critical budget documents, the introduction of new, substantial taxes without adequat
Read more

FAKE BACK PNG...FORGED DEGREE HOLDER RUNNING CEPA

Image
As an officer within the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA), I am writing to express my profound concern and opposition to the appointment of Mr. Jude Tukulya as the permanent Managing Director (MD). This stance is not taken lightly but is rooted in substantial evidence that points to Mr. Tukulya's lack of essential qualifications, experience, and skills needed for this critical role. I wish to elaborate on several key issues that underscore my apprehensions: Questionable Academic Credentials: The appointment of Mr. Tukulya as Director, Corporate Services at CEPA is marred by serious allegations of fraudulent qualifications. These concerns were initially raised in a 2022 post on pngblogs.com , casting doubt on his degree from the University of PNG. Subsequent investigations into these allegations, which were both serious and criminal in nature, revealed alarming facts. It was confirmed that Mr. Tukulya indeed presented forged academic documents to secure his p
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more