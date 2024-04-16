BLIND LEADING THE BLIND, WHY THE PNG ECONOMY STILL SUCKS

Elizabeth Genia, Acting Governor Bank of PNG (BPNG)

by MICHAEL JOSEPH PASSINGAN

The economy of Papua New Guinea (PNG) is at a crucial juncture. Despite some signs of recovery, the country faces several structural challenges that continue to impede its economic progress. The March 2024 Monetary Policy Statement from the Bank of Papua New Guinea sheds light on these issues, providing a comprehensive overview of the economic landscape and the policy responses being implemented to navigate through these turbulent times.

In 2023, PNG's economy grew by a modest 1.4%, a significant slowdown from the 5.2% growth witnessed in 2022. This tepid growth is largely attributed to delays in major projects and ongoing economic issues that have not been fully resolved. The anticipated growth for 2024 is around 3.0%, buoyed by the resumption of production at the Porgera gold mine. While this marks an improvement, it remains subdued compared to the potential of this resource-rich nation.

One of the most pressing challenges for PNG has been the persistent shortages in foreign exchange. This has been a critical barrier, stymieing business operations and discouraging foreign investment. Companies struggle to repatriate profits and import necessary goods, which in turn affects their ability to operate efficiently and expand. The central bank has recognized this issue and is working towards a solution through exchange rate adjustments and other monetary policy tools, but the path to normalcy is fraught with complexity and uncertainty.

The depreciation of the kina, while a strategic move to make PNG's exports more competitive, has side effects. It increases the cost of imports, thereby pushing up prices domestically — a phenomenon observed with rising inflation rates, which climbed to 3.9% by the end of 2023. The central bank anticipates further inflationary pressures as the kina continues to adjust, and this expected increase in inflation has necessitated a tightening of monetary policy, which may further strain the economy.

Global economic dynamics also play a significant role in PNG's economic fortunes. The country's reliance on exports like gold, copper, and oil means that it is vulnerable to fluctuations in global commodity prices and demand. Moreover, tightening monetary policies in other parts of the world and geopolitical tensions can lead to reduced global growth forecasts, as noted in the policy statement, which could dampen demand for PNG’s exports.

The domestic scene is no less challenging. January 2024 witnessed civil unrest that led to the looting and burning down of shops, further destabilizing the economic environment. Such incidents not only disrupt daily business activities but also deter future investment. Additionally, infrastructure deficits, particularly in power and water supply, exacerbate the situation, increasing the cost of doing business and affecting the overall productivity of the economy.

In response to these myriad challenges, the government and the central bank have embarked on several initiatives. The shift towards greater exchange rate flexibility and the steps towards restoring kina convertibility are aimed at alleviating some of the foreign exchange market pressures. Furthermore, the central bank’s decision to tighten monetary policy reflects a commitment to stabilizing prices and strengthening the economy's fundamentals.

The recovery path for PNG is laden with obstacles, but there are also opportunities. The resumption of operations at the Porgera gold mine and other similar ventures are expected to inject much-needed vitality into the economy. The central bank’s forecast of a rebound in growth rates to 4.4% by 2025 reflects an optimism that is contingent on the successful implementation of ongoing reforms and improvements in the global economic landscape.

Papua New Guinea's economy is at a crossroads, facing significant internal and external pressures that hinder its recovery. The central bank’s detailed monetary policy statement provides a roadmap of the challenges and the strategies in place to overcome them. For observers and stakeholders, understanding these dynamics is crucial as PNG strives to unlock its vast potential and ensure a prosperous future for its citizens. The journey is long and fraught with challenges, but with persistent and informed policy measures, recovery and stability are within reach.

Despite the billions in revenue from resources like oil, gold, and timber, there has been little to no improvement in the living conditions in the areas where these resources are extracted. Places like the Hela province, rich in oil, still lack basic amenities such as electricity and water. This stark disparity highlights the failure of wealth distribution and the inefficacy of development policies.