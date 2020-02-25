Lets Expose the real King makers and Corrupt Hypocrites!

He remains kingmaker because there are no good men left to rise up for the Country.“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” ― Edmund Burke “Ever wondered where people like Sam Koim and his team of lawyers are now? Ever wondered where those crocodile actually came from? A wise man once said, “It is rude to talk while you’re eating”. Are the so called corruption fighters busy eating now?Where is the Kramer report regarding William Duma’s dealings? Ever wondered why Brian Kramer has never, ever spoken out against William Duma in parliament? Ever wondered why he is all silent now?Why is Kerenga Kua silent all of a sudden? Why hasn’t he come out regarding William Duma?Ever wondered why PM JM has not sacked William Duma? Why was Duma even given a ministerial portfolio after all he has done?Simple Answer: They are all corrupt!Bryan Kramer has some credibility left at this time because there is nothing to pin him down at the moment, but be rest assured that our IT team is working on that and will get something out soon.James Marape has been getting kickbacks from Asian Contractors for releasing their cheques on time. Yes, he has been doing that when he was the Minister for Finance. a property in Boroko was gifted to him as a gift from a Chinese Contractor for releasing his cheques. He has also received gifts and bribes in cash for releasing cheques belonging to several asian and Papua New Guinean contractors. Simply ask anyone who deals with the government and they will confirm this. So much for Take Back PNG! Should take Belden’s advice and go back to Tari and take back Tari!His wife has been applying for huge plot of State Leases under her maiden name and has been accumulating them for the good Lord as if the Lord needs fake people in this country. The Lands Department will confirm that. While James Marape himself fraudulently acquired the whole of Hohola Mountain to NCC while being a choir boy in Church! Check with the Lands Department.Its gets interesting here:Check the payment schedule for Kurkuramb Estates Limited; You will be surprised to find company account names of various vigilantes who have been crying crocodile tears and fighting corruption vigilantly for the past donkey years. Since they are feeding now, they will not even utter a word regarding corruption. Yes. The police are so stupid that they cannot even check these things properly.Forward this document to Bryan Kramer and ask him to investigate the beneficiaries of the proceeds from Kurkuramb Estates Limited and the Elevala Energy Limited bank account records. You will surprised with the names of the owners of the companies.Just check the beneficiaries.These people are getting away and occupying top jobs and threating everyone like stupids because there is no single police investigator who wants to investigate the beneficiaries of the accounts. How did they get these monies? Who paid them and for what? Many current and former politicians will pop up when they investigate them.Oh and mind you, Simon Ketan and Christopher Polos are broke as hell! Sucks to be a rubberstamp! They don’t look like people who used at least 500k to begin with.Corruption is a cancer: a cancer that eats away at a citizen's faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity; already-tight national budgets, crowding out important national investments. It wastes the talent of entire generations. It scares away investments and jobs.In part two of my article, I will name the companies who benefitted from the proceeds of crime for you to check the owners of those companies and see the actual people who protect William Duma today.