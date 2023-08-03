💣 A TIME BOMB TICKING IF BPA IS NOT RATIFIED.

Bougainville President Ishmael Toroama has urged Prime Minister James Marape to openly express his concerns regarding Bougainville's pursuit of independence from Papua New Guinea. Mr. Toroama's call comes in response to the delay in the ratification process for the Referendum, which has exceeded the stipulated time in the Bougainville Peace Agreement (BPA) for parliamentary approval.

During the recent Joint Supervisory Body (JSB) Meeting in Port Moresby, both leaders addressed the situation. Mr. Toroama questioned the Prime Minister's fears, asking if they relate to complete detachment from PNG, concerns about the rest of the country seeking to unify with PNG, or a lack of seriousness towards the referendum's outcome.

He emphasized the importance of embracing Melanesian customs and values, highlighting that Bougainville's path to independence was shaped by a long and arduous journey, marked by sacrifices of over 20,000 lives and extensive infrastructure damage. Bougainville's autonomy and the promised referendum, secured through the 2001 Bougainville Peace Agreement, were instrumental in ending a decade-long conflict.

The President stressed that Bougainvilleans had democratically chosen independence with an overwhelming 97.7% vote. He appealed for the National Parliament's ratification, emphasizing the cultural significance of confirming, endorsing, and finalizing this outcome in alignment with Melanesian traditions.