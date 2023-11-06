IGIRI WANDARI EXPRESS



by Ombul Roke





In recent events, Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea has been noted for his extensive international travels, the most by any leader in the nation's history. Papua New Guinea, grappling with intense geopolitical strife, rampant violence, declining public safety, spiraling inflation, unemployment, and entrenched corruption, continues to see its prime minister indulge in the use of public funds for travels with entourages comprising political allies, acquaintances, and relatives.

This stark contrast paints a picture reminiscent of a pauper robed in luxury yet carelessly tossing away riches a metaphor for a leader whose actions do not reflect concern for the common welfare but rather a penchant for lavishness and excess. Marape's flamboyant political gestures have garnered international scrutiny, casting him in an unfavorable light reminiscent of authoritarian excess.

In defense, Marape's spokespeople tout these journeys as productive, despite the silent return after expending millions in public funds on trips that are criticized as sycophantic engagements or mere participation in photo opportunities.

The global advancement in technology facilitates easy access to intelligence and data mining, enabling potential investors to assess Papua New Guinea's fluctuating legal landscape, security challenges, and the steep costs associated with business operations without attending extravagant trade shows or conferences an effort that, after four years under Marape's administration, has yet to yield new foreign investment.

The Marape administration's mantra of "Increased equity for the people" rings hollow in the face of the New Pogera's failed 51% equity arrangement, a stark testament to the ineffectiveness of leveraging equity in project negotiations.

Candidly, the issue lies in Prime Minister Marape's approach to governance. The country's situation, which has deteriorated over the past four years, is poised to worsen with each passing year under his tenure as the representative for Tari/Pori. The erratic and inconsistent nature of his leadership threatens to exacerbate the suffering of Papua New Guineans.

Regrettably, the apparent indifference of our leaders, coupled with a 'seize the day' mentality, is doing little to uplift spirits. Some leaders, despite their intelligence, reputable standing, and extensive experience, choose to join the fray out of fear of causing upset or simply to conform politically.