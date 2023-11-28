Marape’s jumble of meaningless pronouncements

DAVID LEPI

In a recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Prime Minister Hon. James Marape said Papua New Guinea can become a food supplier to the world with its abundance of land and sea.

Nothing would have been wrong with this statement had only Marape invested in the technology and resources that had remarkably turned the scorched deserts of Isreal's countryside into the world's food bowl or Isreal a global leader in agriculture and water.

Marape’s verbal buckshot with no meaning is no different to Idi Amin's idiotic proclamation of himself as Lord of All the Beasts of the Earth and Fishes of the Sea, and Conqueror of the British Empire in Africa in General.

Verbal diarrhoea, which satirist call it loose-stooled effluent.

Marape thinks he is saying or doing the right things and is smiling eagerly in the cameras but his jester of saying things off the cuff, impromptu and without thinking through is becoming legendary and is producing gales of laughter around the world.

Since his announcement at the 77th UNGA in New York on September 23, 2022 Marape made no effort in investing in agriculture or inviting new international development partners to work with PNG in the agriculture sector, particularly in downstream processing.

Agriculture is still hanging in that vacuum like all his other false promises - Pogera, Papuan LNG, turning PNG into an all powerful black, rich Wakanda in 10 years etc..Talking is easy for Marape but rolling up the sleeves and walking the talk has never been in his DNA.

To date the National Agriculture Sector Plan 2024 - 2033 developed by some of the country's best does not have a diver to lead and take it to the desired destination they charted. It lacks both the political will and technical expertise to move forward.