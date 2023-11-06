Short term wins... Still a long way off.

JERRY LONGBLUT

In Papua New Guinea (PNG), there's a striking imbalance between the enthusiasm for the national rugby team, the Kumuls, and the urgent necessity to tackle the country’s socioeconomic and law enforcement difficulties. Despite enduring 47 years of political instability, the nation’s focus seems to skew towards the glamour of sports triumphs rather than confronting fundamental problems that require immediate attention.

This disparity in priorities becomes evident when looking at the financial support the Kumuls receive. Each year, a significant portion of the government’s budget, fueled by the hard-earned money of taxpayers and investments from the private sector, is channeled into supporting the rugby team. These funds, which could potentially facilitate economic growth and enhance vital public services, are instead being spent on the team’s activities, including costly international games.

Taxpayers and businesses expect their contributions to improve infrastructure, health, education, and security. Yet, they witness a substantial portion of these funds being diverted to sports. This misallocation raises concerns about whether the investment in the Kumuls is justifiable when the country grapples with poverty, crime, and inadequate public services.

The government’s investment in sports, symbolized by the Kumuls, becomes even more contentious when this financial commitment seems to overshadow its role as a facilitator of the nation’s development. While the Kumuls might be a source of national pride, their financing appears to become a burden when the taxpayers expect their contributions to be spent on initiatives that have a direct impact on their quality of life.

PNG’s entrenched issues, such as corruption, violence, and the breakdown of law and order, require a robust and concerted effort from the government. These issues cannot be resolved through the nation’s sports achievements. Instead, there is a dire need for a strategic overhaul of policies, aimed at strengthening institutions, promoting good governance, and ensuring economic prosperity.

Although the Kumuls may bring some benefits by creating jobs and contributing to educational initiatives, these advantages are relatively minor when considering the broader context of national development. The immediate need is for comprehensive strategies that go beyond the rugby field, strategies that aim for the rehabilitation of the nation’s economic and social fabric.

For PNG to move forward, the government must lay down a solid foundation of policies that prioritize economic stability, transparent governance, and sustainable growth. Emphasizing sports, particularly the funding of the Kumuls, needs to be reevaluated in light of the pressing matters that remain unaddressed. The government should instead be channeling its efforts into regulatory reform, improving public service delivery, and creating an environment conducive to private sector investment.

The longstanding approach of prioritizing non-economic activities, such as sports, has hindered the nation's progress. True development can only be achieved by addressing the root causes of corruption, the inefficiency of bureaucracy, and the weaknesses within government institutions. There’s a need for a shift in government strategy, moving from a focus on superficial, short-lived initiatives to one on sustainable policy reforms.

Ultimately, for PNG to forge a path towards sustainable development, it must look beyond immediate gratifications like sports victories. The government must learn from successful governance models worldwide and firmly prioritize the country’s long-term interests over transient, though popular, pursuits. Only through a committed approach to tackling its complex and multifaceted issues can PNG hope to steer itself away from the troubles of its past and towards a more prosperous and stable future.