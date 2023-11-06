Unmanaged Urban Growth Spells Crisis for the Nation





Nelson Wandi

Our nation faces a critical challenge: the unchecked surge in urban populations is outpacing the growth of our economy, making it impossible to meet the needs of the densely packed towns and cities.

The swelling numbers in our urban centers are occurring where services are already insufficient, leading to unsustainable overcrowding that falls short of basic living standards.

A significant rise in the urban populace, consisting of both foreign migrants and local residents moving from rural areas, has filled our cities beyond their capacities. This trend, which began to sharply increase in 2011, has triggered a population boom in urban regions while rural areas are witnessing a stark decline.

Rural communities are dwindling as people flee from continuous violence and inadequate government services, which have been persistent since the early 2010s. Students seeking education, workers searching for employment, and the marginalized fleeing poor conditions in villages are all part of this exodus, indicative of the government's failure to provide essential services in remote areas.

Those relocating to urban centers encounter neglected services and ongoing law and order issues, as government development resources fail to reach the most disadvantaged communities. This neglect leads to stark disparities and undermines the government's role in outlying regions.

The burgeoning urban populations are not merely spreading across the land; they are a symptom of deeper issues, including security concerns and a profound lack of government intervention in isolated locations.

Living conditions in urban areas are alarmingly substandard compared to countries like Australia and New Zealand, with the cost of living skyrocketing. People are packed into every available space, stretching infrastructure to its limits, with many unable to afford their basic needs, let alone thrive, due to the absence of regulatory mechanisms.

The government's consideration of measures such as the Vagrancy law or the removal of informal vendors is laughably misguided and an ineffective attempt at addressing the underlying problems. Such policies would only criminalize vulnerable populations who are already struggling to survive and contribute to the economy.

The growth of the urban population poses a significant challenge to the government, which should be providing meaningful opportunities for these citizens. Simple solutions like housing for the homeless, job creation, education for uneducated youth, and innovative population planning could drive socio-economic development.

The push for a Vagrancy law and the closure of informal markets reflect leadership inadequacy and a crisis of confidence within the nation. The government must develop comprehensive policies to provide employment, housing, and educational subsidies aimed at nurturing intelligence within the populace.

Currently, the government's inaction on these escalating problems is glaringly obvious. Despite five years in power, the Marape administration has largely offered empty promises without tangible outcomes. High-traffic policies and regulations have been ineffective, leaving the country at a crossroads.

The country cannot afford to endure a protracted leadership crisis. The government has ample opportunity to step up and act, and there's no excuse for inaction, especially when compared to more advanced countries.

Now is the time for a robust opposition, civil society groups, churches, and NGOs to assert themselves, ensuring checks and balances, exposing misconduct, and pressuring the government to fulfill its responsibilities.

The current administration's complacency, satisfied with offering mere platitudes as political propaganda, must be confronted with active civic engagement to prompt meaningful governmental action.