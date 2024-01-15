CROOK COP IS NEW STATE OF EMERGENCY CONTROLLER


by MARK STENNA

The recent appointment of Donald Yamasombi as the Controller of the National State of Emergency, as reported by the Post Courier, adds another dimension to the controversies surrounding him. Given the complex backdrop of allegations against him, his new role as the emergency controller raises several concerns.

Yamasombi's appointment as the emergency controller places him in a highly authoritative position, especially during a national crisis. His role involves making critical decisions and ensuring public order, which demands a high level of public trust and integrity. However, the backdrop of allegations regarding his connections to criminal networks and political ties casts doubt on his suitability for such a pivotal role.

Yamasombi's alleged ties with Chinese Triad gangs, drug smugglers, and political figures could potentially affect his impartiality and effectiveness as an emergency controller. The position requires unbiased enforcement of laws and regulations, especially during sensitive operations like controlling civil disobedience or misinformation campaigns on the internet. His ability to perform these duties without prejudice is crucial for maintaining public trust during a state of emergency.

The handling of the Jamie Pang case is a critical reflection of Yamasombi's leadership and the broader law enforcement system. The case highlights gaps in PNG’s legal framework regarding drug offenses and raises questions about law enforcement tactics, particularly in light of Yamasombi’s comments about the new Controlled Substances Act.

The controversies surrounding Yamasombi underscore the need for mechanisms ensuring integrity and accountability within law enforcement, including thorough investigations of misconduct, transparent reporting, and effective oversight.

In his recent warning against using the internet to incite mobs or engage in civil disobedience, Yamasombi highlighted the importance of responsible use of digital platforms during emergencies. However, the effectiveness of such measures might be questioned if the public perceives a lack of integrity or impartiality in the person leading these efforts. The role demands not only enforcing laws but also ensuring that the rights to free speech and information are respected, balancing security concerns with civil liberties.

Given the severity of the allegations against him, there is a heightened need for transparent and accountable leadership from Yamasombi in his role as the emergency controller. His actions and decisions should be closely monitored and subjected to scrutiny to ensure they align with the principles of justice and fairness.

The complexities of Donald Yamasombi's role as the emergency controller in the context of his controversial background present a challenging scenario. It is essential for the relevant authorities and the public to remain vigilant and demand high standards of accountability and transparency in his actions. As Papua New Guinea navigates through its state of emergency, the leadership qualities of those at the helm, including Yamasombi, are of paramount importance.

