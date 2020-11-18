From PM aspirant to political prostitute

CHARLES YANNI

I am extremely mortified with the conduct of my elected representative in the National Parliament of Papua New Guinea. A man whom I thought would one day become a beacon of hope for my country. A man who would be decisive with every choice no matter the consequences whilst reminding himself of his great heritage and the people he represents.

I saw the birth of a great Papua New Guinean Prime Minister when the first National Partner in a world-renowned international law firm prematurely ended his career to take up the challenge to lead his people in the 2002 National Elections. He had the support of the great Jiga tribe in Western Highlands with the first endorsement from a three (3) time Prime Minister, who casted his vote for the young bloke who would turn out to be a powerful figure in the political history of this country. For over four (4) consecutive elections, my hope has never faded until the man whom I looked up to had turned himself into a Lightweight Political Prostitute from being a Prime Minister hopeful.

It baffles me as to how a person of his caliber would bring himself too low to taint the legacy of the great tribe he comes from and the people that he represents only to save himself in the process. On Friday 13 November 2020, he spoke so convincingly about his dissatisfaction with the current government and his disappointment that the government had no plan B in terms of resource agreements and negotiations. In the space of 3 days, he ran back to that government and made a fool out of all the Hageners in Papua New Guinea. For the last time, I thought to myself, this may be it, this is it!

All Papua New Guinean Prime Ministers, past and present, took risks, including the incumbent. The first step to Prime Ministership was a bold move to secede. That is a fact; I am hanging my boots as your supporter now. There is no point after all. What good is a fifth term as Hagen Open member going to do for us the Jigas and the Hagen open people if you are still running around, prostituting yourself like a slut.

If the Mt. Hagen open seat elections were free and fair, such corrupt political prostitutes like you would never even last this long. You are an embarrassment to us all and you will never be Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, no matter how loud the call is from your clansman. You have just shot yourself in the head.

Unless you want to be a Minister for the rest of your life and kiss assess of those young folks coming up, I suggest you resign and vacate the Hagen Open seat immediately.

You do not represent our ideals, our morale’s, our values, you have no integrity and you are a disgrace to our people. You should be ashamed of yourself and the damage you have caused to the Hagen folk. We will never be trusted in the political arena again. You will never amount to people like Paias Wingti who had the audacity to sit in the opposition to turn the tables to be Prime Minister three (3) times. All you think of is yourself and how you would win for yourself and your little clan.

I am calling on you to resign immediately!

I think the rubbish and state of Hagen town has finally gotten to your head in that you are now full of shit.

All Hagen electors must call for William Duma to immediately resign as member for the great Hagen Open people.

We have had enough of cheating and prostitution in Mt Hagen!