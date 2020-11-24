ITS PERSONAL POLITICS AGAINST NATIONAL INTEREST

FRAZIER LIU

I really do feel for PMJM. He is caught in the crossfire. Allowing certain politicians to take limelight in this Government gave PO and BN the avenue to exploit existing politics at provincial levels.

You may have opinions and preferences but am stating the facts. This is why there is a divide.

MOROBE

Basil will feel he was undermined when Pangu leadership was wrestled from him. He will feel he was the reason for PANGU resurgence.

ENGA

Sir PI is powerful, that is a fact in Enga. Sometimes he undermines Open MPs and some feuds have been long-lasting.

NEW IRELAND

Sir Julius will always have a beef with his two nephews LingStuckley and Snaubelt.

WHP

There is no love lost between Duma and Wingti

MADANG

Yama and Kramer

EAST SEPIK

Arthur Somare raising his head again signals his interest to re-enter politics. That will be an issue for Bird. Also Maru and Bird had a fallout regarding EU funds so that is fresh.

NCD/CENTRAL

The ongoing war between Parkop and Agarobe. Parkop is back yes, but he will still not be excited to see Agorobe.

These issues will need to be balanced out if there is hope of any compromise. This is why opposition team is very strong.

We can talk about national interest, but every person is the sum total of the country. Their local issues add up to the country. Balancing these issues has been a challenge for every PM.