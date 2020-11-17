PAPUA NEW GUINEANS MUST REMAIN VIGILANT

by Israel Lama, 30th October 2020



This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins.

𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁

The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs.

Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks.

𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷

There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori Membe…