PAPUA NEW GUINEANS MUST REMAIN VIGILANT
by ALOIS JEREWAI
I am so weary of the possible connection to the big move by PM JM on Porgera Mine, and this massive historically incomparable display of routing of a PNG Government since Independence.
PM JM demonstrably had not performed to expectations after disposing of Peter O'Neill as PM; then went on to commit mockable decisions such as the K10.2 Million contract for "Covid-19 Cure" , an absolute absence of prosecution of public office-holders with near fool-proof evidence to prosecute but were not prosecuted, all now seem to have inflicted loss of support to continue as PM.
Compared to Peter O'Neill's reign over 9 years with probably a record of bad governance that far exceeded PM JM's, it is with deep curiosity and wonders that there is now a massive " political rebellion" surpassing any in the past.
The Papua New Guinean Public, while watching this rebellion span out, must remain vigilant to the unseen, out-of-sight, role of the big multinational corporations' possible hand in this. If there is, there has to be a major call for investigations into "Direct Foreign Interference" in the political will of the people of Papua New Guinea through undue influences over their duly mandated political leaders.
Our political leaders are entitled to change our Prime Minister through processes our Constitution Founders envisaged in its formation as provided for under s145, and to do so based on a genuine concern to remove a Prime Minister on grounds of providing poor leadership coupled with adverse national consequences. Despite that entitlement, our elected leaders must however not allow foreign interests to use it to interfere in the political leadership, the Government processes, and the weakening of our Constitution and its Authority.
PNGens will serve themselves well to now sit up in complete vigilance over what is happening!
