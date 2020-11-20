THE TRUE POWER BROKER



by JIMMY JOE JIMMY JOE



A Proper PM candidate to come from Opposition - The Original Laguna Team ( now we can classify them as Neutral Team still in the Executive Government )

When Peter O'Neil's PNC was in government, the then Opposition had bitter taste of his government and moved to oust him through the VoNC. The Opposition team was a handful MPs numbered lesser than 15. They were the Original Team Laguna.

The team had the PM candidate of choice. It was not James Marape. James Marape on record, not the PM of Choice. He was and is the situational PM.

And we shall well be aware that the current Marape government is run by the original Team Laguna. As I write this, they are still the power broker, wherever this team moves now will the proper and stable government form for the people of this country.

The strong hold of Marape Government is therefore the Original Team Laguna. They are the spine of his government.

Those who defected to the current Opposition in Vanimo will not return to the James Marape Pangu's team. Perhaps few would as practiced in the last VoNC.

However, Team Vanimo (Opposition) has many PM's candidates and that would render a stiff challenge to build more momentum of mustering the required number to topple Marape government.

Marape would thus survive the looming VoNC if the Original Laguna Team decided to allow him to complete the 15 remaining months.

To topple the Marape government, there has to be a NEUTRAL TEAM.

The Neutral Team has to come from the Original Team Laguna. This team will attract numbers from both sides of the house - those who had the distaste of Marape and those Original Lagunas who are very vital part of Marape government now.

Original Opposition Before Pangu (Laguna Camp) now in Executive Government.

1. Kerenga Kua

2. Brian Krammer

3. Garry Juffa

4. Dr. Tom Lino

5. Allan Bird

6. Dr. Allan Marat

7. Ling Stucky

8. Peter Numu

9. Tobio Atiwabito

10. Meramine Kipefa

11. Sir Mekere Morata

12. Walter Snobelt

13. James Donald

Given below is the list of MPs who will most likely team up with Team Neutral.

Original Team Laguna.

The Eastern Block (Still in executive House)

Simbu Province apart from Kerenga

1. Michael Dua

2. Wera Mori

3. William Ongugulo

EHP

1. Johnson Tuke

2. Saki Soloma

3. Pogio Ghate

Jiwaka Province

1. William Tongamp

2. Waka Goi

3. Joe Kuli

Other MPs to be included in Eastern Block and Team Neutral are current undecided MPs

1. Peter Yama

2. Pias Wingti

3. Jimmy Uguro

4. Nakikus Konga

5. Job Pomat

This brings to the total of 26 MPs plus the current number of opposition MPs, a new government is imminent.

That will also attracts the Papuan Block and the NGI in the Executive Government

Team Neutral (Original Laguna Team) is needed to see this VoNC successful for a proper Prime Minister!

Otherwise, all the efforts of Team Original Laguna is in vain in engineering the fall of PNC. PNC is still ruling, irrespective of the change of the captain and the house. Their struggle and effort of putting up their PM candidate of choice remains water under the bridge.

It also brings to the question of credibility and standing as leaders in this era. Have they been serious of what they were doing or were they gambling for convenience or convictions? These are questions that will answer by Garry Juffa, Allan Bird, Krammer Kua and the rest of the team.

The current situation of split in the house by more than half presents that a proper government is yet to be established. And that government must come from the Original Team Laguna and county must put their trust and hope on them to put this political chaos to rest once and for all.

Team Laguna has on record, once failed to master their numbers thus allowing PNC breakways to remain in government to this day.

Today, the hour has come for the Original Team Laguna (Original Opposition) to effectively execute the original plan to put the proper government in place for the people of this country.

It will be more fitting for Team Neutral to have their own camp somewhere to create the venue possible to install the proper government.

This is what the country sees in Team Neutral MPs,

1. Integrity and Principle Oriented - Kerenga Kua

2. Clarity and fairness - Allan Bird

3. People's Rights - Garry Juffa

4. Straight shooter and brave - Brian Krammer

5. Humble and Wise - Dr Allan Marat

6. Young and full of energy - Dr Tom Lino

And the list of them who have PNG by heart. Be the best for PNG