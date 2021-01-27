LO AND BEHOLD- THE TRUTH SHALL COME OUT

AND THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE

By Paul Amatio

Friday 22nd January 2021 shall go down in history as the day a serial liar was revealed. The Maestro of Lies, Deceit, and Trickery and the unequaled King of the Kings of Con. The One and Only Great Scientist in Parliament, the not so Honorable Bryan Kramer (MP)! Let’s hear three cheers. Hip hip… Hooray!!! Hip hip…Hooray!!! Hip hip…Hooray!!! Finally his true colors are revealed showing the lying, conniving hypocrite that he really is!

The National Court of PNG ruled in a Judicial Review that the appointment of David Manning as Police Commissioner was illegal despite all that this lying Scientist has said including threatening to have me arrested for standing for the Rule of Law. The law prevailed and Kramer lied.

I expected a reaction from Scientist but not this display of the extreme levels he is willing to go to subvert the rule of law is shocking. He has publicly stated on Facebook that he will change the rules, laws, processes and procedures governing the appointment of the police commissioner JUST TO ENABLE DAVID MANNING TO BE RE-APPOINTED as police commissioner! Were these laws and procedures made for Manning or Kramer that Kramer can change them whenever it suits him? And he said the Prime Minister and Police Minister support him in this! What sorcery is this? Is this true? Has PMJM lost his senses? What does Kramer have over our PM that he bows down to Kramer?

My fellow citizens: Why should well-established, tried and proven rules, laws, processes and procedures governing the appointment of departmental heads be changed to enable one man to occupy a position that the courts have already ruled him unfit for? Many hundreds of Papua New Guineans have sacrificed years of their lives going through universities and colleges (while working also) and serving professionally in order to qualify for such appointment? Should we look down on their sacrifices, dedication and commitment to cater to the dictates and desires of a proven liar?

These laws, processes and procedures have guided better men and women than Kramer in making decisions and recommendations to the PNG Cabinet on the appointment of departmental heads since Independence. He not even stated how these processes are flawed but wants to change them just so his choice can get a position of power.

Bryan Kramer lied to our Prime Minister, our NEC and the people of this country. He lied when he said the laws, processes and procedures did not apply to this case. He lied when you said this is not a prerequisite for a police commissioner because other commissioners did not have such qualifications. HE LIED and he cannot undo that! He has brought disgrace and disrepute to our NEC who endorsed an illegal and unlawful appointment! If he has any honor at all (which is doubtful because liars by nature have none), he will resign as a Minister of State immediately!

My Prime Minister Hon. James Marape. Are you still going to listen to this snake? What did the snake do in Eden? The snake’s true nature has been revealed and you must now act for the good of your government, your country and your image as a Prime Minister. Reject him because he “speaks with forked tongue” and no matter how good they sound, the consequences will be bad. The facts and truths are clear and undeniable. He lied to you and should hang his head in shame and resign. Instead he is now saying Hon. William Onguglo and you support his plan to change the laws, rules, processes and procedures with no good or valid reason! Are you going to Take Back PNG by entertaining and supporting proven liars and con men, Prime Minister?

Prime Minister: You must also know that there is another ramification of this court decision.

Based on the finding of this National Court case, Bryan Kramer may be guilty of corruption! That may be why he is desperate to keep Manning as Commissioner.

According to procedures, from six officers on the first short list, three names were to make up the final list to the NEC. As Manning failed to meet the minimum criteria, he would have not been included in this final list of three names. I now strongly suspect that someone pressured the DPM to include Manning on the final list by dropping one candidate from the final three. That officer lost his opportunity for consideration by cabinet through the use of undue influence, threats, coercion or other means because Manning replaced him. This falls within the definition of official corruption and it is a criminal act. As Prime Minister can you institute an investigation into this immediately to identify who was responsible for this injustice?

To conclude:

(1) Someone perpetuated a corrupt act to get Manning onto the final short list to the NEC as Manning clearly did not meet the prerequisites (proven in court). So now, Kramer wants to amend the laws, rules, processes and procedures to suit one man out of all other senior public servants in PNG (fact as per his FB post).

(2) This action supports the suspicion that Kramer was involved in unlawfully and corruptly forcing Manning through the DPM and into the NEC knowing full well that it was improper, unlawful and corrupt.

(3) Kramer has mentioned the Prime Minister and Police Minister as supporting his moves to change the laws, rules, processes and procedures government department head appointments (fact as per his FB post). IS THIS TRUE?. I don’t trust this liar.

(4) Our laws, rules, process and procedures governing such appointments do not mention the Minster for Justice in the appointment of a police commissioner (fact).

(5) What is Kramer’s interest here? Is he protecting the rule of law as Justice Minister or trying to pervert it? Perverting or attempting to pervert the course of justice is a crime.

(6) Why is Bryan Kramer showing utter contempt, gross disrespect and total disregard for our Prime Minister and Police Minister by publicly naming them and placing them in a position where they may be forced to support his disgraceful position and lend credibility to it?

(7) It looks like Bryan Kramer is trying to make the Prime Minster of Papua New Guinea look like a weak, indecisive and easily influenced by lying to him to accept the unacceptable credentials of his nominee and making him accept some stupid and unjustified moves to undermine the decision of a court of law through legislation and procedural amendments?

(8) Why is Kramer publicly putting the PM and a senior minister is a position where they have to choose between supporting Bryan Kramer or the Courts and the rule of law?

My Prime Minster. You are my Prime Minister. I am duty bound to say this very strongly. And yes, I am very angry at this snake. I cannot tolerate someone who disrespects you like this. You are my face on the world news and everywhere you go.

Do not let this snake fool you. Do not let him make the world think that we can be easily fooled into making decisions that are bad for us through smooth talk, pretense at wisdom, knowledge or intelligence. Do not let this con man hang around you and continue denigrate and undermine us. Do not let him speak for you. You Leader yah! Speak for yourself and let PNG know.

An analogy: As a child playing any ball game, we all knew the rules of the game. During the game, if a decision was made according to the rules but the owner of the ball did not agree, he changed the rules on the spot. If you didn’t like it, he took his ball and went away until we begged him to return and agreed to accept the new amended rule. He was the King of the Game. Does Kramer own the ball? I thought that you were the Owner.

A history point: You moved to oust Peter O'Neil because one of his hallmarks was changing laws, rules, processes and procedures to suit himself. (He was King of the Game.) Bryan Kramer wants you to do exactly this same thing. So you will Take Back PNG by changing laws to suit one man. Why does Kramer want people to think you are the same as O'Neil?

The solution: REMOVE KRAMER FROM CABINET!

For these reasons, I make this call on all our Parliamentarians on both sides, our Ministers of State, the heads of all departments and statutory bodies, our heads of SOEs and all every citizen to protest against this move by Kramer because it is setting the foundations for subversion of the rule of law and justice in this country and this will strongly entrench and cement the roots and foundations of corruption, cronyism and nepotism in government.

It is time we stood up and protested against how this man has played on our desires and emotions for an end to corruption and a return to good governance.

As I post this, I have noticed that Governor Alan Bird has opened another attack from another angle. I shall comment to that in due course.