SAM BASIL: Papua New Guinea's No.1 Canoe-jumping MP in Politics

"Three party leadership, five party memberships, one new party"

A brief on Sam Basil political prostitution:

2007: First Elected to the 8th National Parliament for the Bulolo Open Electorate as a People's Progress Party candidate.

2011: Resigned from the People's Progress Party effective from 10/01/2011 and subsequently joined the Papua New Guinea Party.

2012: Re-elected to the 9th National Parliament for the Bulolo Open Electorate in the 2012 General Elections as a Papua New Guinea Party candidate.

2014: Resigned membership with Papua New Guinea Party to join and voted Leader of Pangu Pati in August 2014.

2017: Re-elected to the 10th National Parliament as the member for Bulolo Open Electorate seat as a Member of the PANGU Party.

2019: Resigned membership with PANGU Party and joined Melanesian Alliance.

2019: Resigned membership with Melanesian Alliance and formed a new United Labour Party.

During his political career, Sam Basil’s cross-carpeting between five parties (PPP, PNG Party, Pangu Pati, Melanesian Alliance, United Labour party). Hold 3 Party Leaderships and 1 deputy party leader – Pangu Pati, Melanesian Alliance, United Labour Party and PNG party.

One may ask whether it's political parties that define him or, he as the member of the political parties that give meaningful definition to this parties?

Basil party switching behavior is full of deceit and selfish ambition. To him, political prostitution is seen as national cake where you take your own share when opportune to do so. Because the system under which he live today makes defection easy and profitable, he will cease to move when the system is made difficult and inconvenient.

As a political prostitute, he easily fall prey to the urgent instead of the important. And the urgent is to massage egos and be relevant. He easily raid on people's ignorance and have ensured to maintain the status quo so that it's easy to manipulate the masses.

For example; In recent VONC against Marape, he swapped from government to opposition and back to government again. And people were applauding him and even the PM reappointed him as DPM without questioning his integrity as a leader. This is called political craziness.

The way and manner in which he defect from one political ideology to the other, has not only constituted democratic nuisance, but has continued to raise serious concern on the sustainability of internal democracy within political parties. This has generally caused instability in the political system thereby leading to failure or deterioration on democracy.

In his 15 years party hopping journey Basil has proven one thing beyond doubt: he hardly sell real policies, development plans, manifesto or discuss any bread and butter issues in a more mature way.