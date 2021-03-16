FAREWELL ADDRESS TO PAPUA NEW GUINEA BY THE GREAT GRAND CHIEF





by GREAT GRAND CHIEF SIR MICHAEL THOMAS SOMARE

All I want to say is that it has been a great privilege for someone like me to be able to stand up in a distinguished foyer like this Parliament and I say this because it was in this very Parliament that we adopted the national Constitution of Papua New Guinea. By that, I mean, it was through this process of parliamentary system that we adopted the Constitution.





It is very important for all of us and as I am making my way out, I had the privilege of serving the people of Papua New Guinea as a Member for East Sepik with all Parliaments since they elected me in 1968. I have not missed one parliament. I want to say this and I want it to go on record, to former Clerks of parliament, former Speakers of Parliament, and parliamentary councils and fellow Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff, the beloved Papua New Guinea here in our Parliament and elsewhere in our land and overseas today I stand here as an optimistic Papua New Guinean proud of our many accomplishments as a nation. We progressed through many waves and changes in the world. We survived our own bad decisions and we have united at times when the world thought it was not possible to do so. We must be thankful and we must always count our blessings.





In my lifetime I witnessed the end of World War II in 1942 when I was only six years old. I remember being taught Japanese in a school run by old Captain Simata in my own village. I remember being carried out as a child in mangrove among bombs and crossfires between enemies.





My father Ludwig Sana Somare was a policeman who allowed me to progress with some education. I was competitive and studied all the way into secondary school where I was awarded with an Australian scholarship by the Australian Government to come to administrative college. By then I became a school teacher but I had to go back to school again.





Mr Speaker, I forfeited scholarship and I decided that political ambition was my choice. During the 1950s we officially labelled as native people. I was a teenager attending school and learning about the History of the world through western eyes. At that time, I begin to understand the importance of defining our own history. I would later become a school teacher then a radio announcer where I had the chance to tell our story as indigenous people. During this time, I was not referred to by my name, instead I was given a serial number in the Australian colonial territory where I once held an Australian passport. We had few rights and our opinions were given to us.





Mr Speaker, many things have changed and I hope that in 100 years from now Papua New Guineans will realise the importance of being an independent country. I knew that if we were free to decide for ourselves our people could participate in the process of development and democracy that would suit our culture and our ways of being Today many issues remain prominent. Our land is still our pride. Our languages and customs remain distinct and our innate sense of familial ties and kinship networks underpins the democracy that keeps this system from collapsing.

In my lifetime we went from being secret indigenous political activists in the Bully Beef Club to being members of our first House of Assembly. In this lifetime, we went from being Australian subjects to before becoming PNG Citizens.

We moved from being self-governing to gaining full independence. Many observers did not think we could do it. I always felt they were wrong. I refused to hear that we 'the natives' were not capable or ready. But we showed to them we did and we can.

- In my heart I know that we are ready. Papua New Guineans are very capable people. I still believe that.

I was not one to be fearful. I was not good at telling lies to my own people nor could I lie to colonisers. So I was always in trouble somehow.

They said, I was cheeky and did not want to listen to me. I learn the tricks at my old school.

I have reflected on this day often and I must admit I did not want to imagine my life outside of this institution.

There are many things I want to say but in the interest of time I will say only a few words, as it is not easy for me to say goodbye to you all.

I chose a life of challenges and service to my people. I have always respected the true meaning of public service so I lived my professional career that way. I started as a teacher and later on became an information officer. I was lucky enough to be a radio broadcaster and that gave me the platform to convince a territory that we must become a country. Not a dependent country but a self-governing country.

I have had my share of political activism. I have also had my share of great power and great responsibility.





I did not know what today would feel like to say my last farewell to this mighty House. All my colleagues are gone who helped me to build this institution, that delivered on the many promises we had for our people over the years.





In 1984, when we moved to this Parliament House which was partly a gift from the

Australian Government, we had also moved into an era of change, where we would decide for ourselves and the future of this country. We experienced political instability and sometimes turmoil and I have had my share of political challenges and turmoil but I benefited from a concentration of political support and therefore grateful and feel blessed. It is on this very Floor that we dreamed of a future, we regularly came together as MPs to support bills that became laws.





It is in our conference rooms here, where I spearheaded many press conferences sharing good news with my people and many times I was forced to share bad news with them as well. It is the Floor of this Parliament that decided my fate as a leader throughout my career. I have sat on both sides of this Parliament as a leader. In fact my two brothers and lifelong peers; Sir Julius Chan and Honourable Paias Wingti, both forced me to become the Opposition Leader when I was quite happy as a Prime Minister after two successful Votes of No Confidence that I lost on this floor of Parliament.

Mr Speaker, when I"was a young man I imagined hard enough, talked and spoke loud enough and if I protested against the colonial masters, that was my dream for this land and our people would come to life. I am glad to say that my battles were not in vain.





We once prospered with proceeds from agriculture, then we managed to benefit from our proceeds from mineral riches but all these times we worked together and believed in our individuality and practice national unity. I am proud to be called the 'Father of the Nation'.





Even though many of you refer to me as young fellow, I walk aided by a walking stick through this long parliamentary halls which I once walked I use to be able walk briskly around but no longer have the same appeal as before.

When a candidate goes to the people and asks to be elected, seeking electorate support, they are asking to be placed legitimately in this Great House. Aspiring leaders are asking for their people to let them become legislatures who propose bills for passage into law.





They are not asking to be public figures, managers or guardians of public funds. They ask their people to give them the mandate to provide goods and services to them. We must remember that when we swear on the Bible at the Government House or in front of the Speaker's Chair we are promising that we are servants of our people. It is important to be fit and healthy in this House and to know the importance of parliamentary systems and operations. Mr Speaker, when I look back, I wished for parliamentary accounts committee role to be reviewed and wondered about bi-partisan, those old days when the opposition and the government combined together on issues of national importance.





I hope that Hansard will be recorded daily when Parliament is in session. And I pray that

the Members of Parliament will always be present in this House when Parliament is in session to provide quorum so our people's development needs and challenges can be assessed and improved based on available resources.





Mr Speaker, this Parliament is the ninth, there will be tenth and Parliament will continue to operate long after I am gone. But this will only happen, if we let the rules determine our behaviour. We must allow the legislature to mature according to the strict rules and traditions

defined in the parliamentary Standing .Orders. The Standing Orders must be the only bible on this Floor.

The Westminster system of government that we adopted at independence provides in principle a valuable tradition of a separation of powers that guarantees independence amongst the core institutions of the state. These institutions are; the legislature which is the Parliament, the Executive which consist of the Cabinet and the Public service and the Judiciary which is the Courts.





Mr Speaker, I have a parting wish for new leaders and those of you who will be returned to learn what the Westminster system of government is designed to achieve. Democracy has a framework and practices that must complement each other. This is not a new concept. I want you to learn the about the importance of the separation of powers. You must allow the role of the Courts to set precedents. Their role is also to build case law. But this requires citizens or the aggrieved to file cases where criminal or civil breaches occur in our society.





To the MPs, you must learn what the role of the Parliament is. This is a law making body. We also enact laws here. The separation of power must be clear as you all contest for a seat in this House. Once you are here you will not have a handbook to guide your plans or your priorities. It is up to you to learn the rules and respect them throughout your term in Parliament. You must also honour the rules and traditions of our customs. The traditions of our Christian faith are also equally important.





In 2002, when the economists and the technical experts modelled our economy on the benefits that could be derived for our people, we trusted that the system would process our intentions through various policy and legislative frameworks that we had commissioned.





At the time I wanted our institutions to be strong enough to handle the amount of money we were going to make from the sale of our oil and gas.





In my time, democracy and the technical advice of qualified public servants who led our departments determined all my public policy decisions. I wanted investors to come here again to this land of riches. I knew we needed the political will to translate to political stability. We wanted to create a safe regulatory environment for foreign investors. But even more importantly, I wanted Papua New Guinea to enjoy the benefits of the riches of this country.





People will say that we are not a rich country but our country is a very rich country and

it is for us to unite together, and sit together here to make decisions that will enable our people.

to progress further. I may be a fourth-generation politician but the future lies in your good hands.

In the years between 2002-2011, we had worked hard to bring the Budget to surplus. We ensured that the foreign reserves were topped up as we made sure that earnings on imports were balanced with the need to keep our currency and exchange rate buoyant and realistic so that the cost of living pressures would not exceed the ability of Papua New Guinean families to afford to live with dignity.





Polices are the way of the future in Papua New Guinea. We must rely on rules and we must always work to improve them. Our political party system requires reform so that the parties reflect the challenges and needs of our people. Political parties must plan to prioritise the needs of Papua New Guineans first. This will translate to service delivery, institutional capacity and governance. Law and order will benefit from rules and public tenders and other social standards will improve if we honour and worship the rules of our adopted system as we honour and worship our Christian principles in Papua New Guinea.

As I say, there are many things to discuss here today. Nevertheless, I bid you all farewell and say this. I am a man of principle. This rule has determined my conduct throughout my life. I am blessed with a woman who has been my friend and my guide since we were both young people.

We have six children who trust us because we built that trust by respecting them as they were growing up. We have grandchildren who we think of when we make our private and public decisions.





I hope Papua New Guineans will find their own ways to live and trust and care for their family units. I tried to do that my whole life and I think my family can be proud of that.





To the generations of Papua New Guineans that believe in me, I thank you, for your love and affection. I gave my best years to this country and I hope you will each find the grace to continue our dream for our great nation Papua New Guinea.





Tuesday, April 7th 2017, Parliament House, Waigani