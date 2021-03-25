



Hon James Marape MP Prime Minister of PNG Level 9, Sir Manasupe House WAIGANI Port Moresby, NCD

Dear our Prime Minister,

RE: PAPUA NEW GUINEA BEING LED INTO A DEATH TRAP AUSTRALIA AND AMERICA

We just heard the covid-19 vaccines were silently brought into the country by Australia but Mother Nature saw it from a different angle with the thunders and heavy downpour which blocked off some sections of the road around the airport area.

Sir, you have vowed to uphold our christian faith since taking office and the people of this country are with you on this. However, by allowing this covid-19 vaccine on Papua New Guineans is an act directly against what you have been preaching all along.

Dear Prime Minister, does it not trigger further questions on why the Australian Government is pushing for the vaccine to be trialled in PNG while both Australia and America have joined other developed countries in Europe to say no to the covid-19 vaccine which many medical practitioners around the world label it as the real killer and not covid-19 which can be treated quite easily at home as common flu?

China almost has zero covid-19 prevalence and this is not through use of the vaccine but through simple steaming and drinking hot water every day. India is the same.

If so then why are you our dear Prime Minister trying to get our people involved in some vaccination program the world has elected not to accept? Sir, where is our faith? God is real and He was unhappy when those vaccines were brought in by the Australians.

The entire African Continent is revolting against the WHO and all their Presidents have stood up against their people being vaccinated by a vaccine that they knew less about. The Presidents are working very closely with their own learned persons in this field and have come up with the decision to block the vaccine from entering their country.

And what are we doing here in PNG? Is the Government in for the money at the cost of our citizens? This can not be allowed to happen to this country after it was committed to God by our forefathers.

As such, this serves to ask the Prime Minister to rescind its earlier decision to bring in the vaccines and get them transported back to Australia where they can use it themselves and later bring them to PNG if the results are good.

Yours faithfully,