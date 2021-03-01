TRIBUTE TO SIR MICHAEL SOMARE


by SIMON PENTANU

Like a candle you grew from a flicker to a national light that made everyone realise arguing for independence was not evil or risky but inevitable”. Simon Pentanu

It was at the pinnacle of high school education at Hutjena, Buka, and the following final year high school at Malabunga, ENB 1968 that I started hearing about an angry young man in Papua and New Guinea. To be exact in the emerging politics of what was then pre-independence TPNG.
Doing final year high school I wondered how long it would take before the colonial government pulled this angry young man aside and into line.
To cut a long story short, when we were given the stock career book then at the end of high school to make our career choices, two things influenced my decision to apply as an interpreter in the pre-independence House of Assembly.
First was the intriguingly interesting history of Indonesia we were taught at the school. The Dutch had to hand the reigns of sovereignty to the Indonesians and leave, as much as they would have liked to prolong their stay. Secondly, we learnt then that there always comes a time when colonial governments had to leave their territories or acquisitions one day with examples of independence struggles in other parts of the world.
Michael Somare’s name was on the airwaves when radios covered the Territory very well and very widely. I thought then what an opportunity to see this man in the House and hear everything that was being reported and attributed to him, from the horse’s mouth.
I joined the pre-independence House of Assembly on 6 March 1969. I saw Michael Somare for the first time on the floor of the House on that same day I arrived on a TAA F27 flight from Kieta to Port Moresby. It was an acquaintance with my first job that would put me in eye contact with the angry young man from Sepik representing his people on the floor of the House as he spoke his mind.
The ensuing years would put me in professional contact with Somare as Chief Minister, Prime Minister as well as Leader of Opposition as I progressed in my parliamentary service career in the service of the country’s national parliamentarians.
My first impressions, seeing and interpreting for members on the floor, of the man who became Chief and our first Prime Minister and the father of the nation was this. Most of his questions to the official members who represented the colonial administration and in most of the debate in the House Michael Somare dwelled mostly on national matters and interests than on the interest of the Province he represented. This was in contrast to the parochial, and quite rightly, of questions and discussions by most of the members in the House concerning their electorates.
Sir Michael assumed the national mantra and dwelled in all-encompassing metaphors about a country he envisioned very early in his political bits and pieces and, of course, a country he would lead to independence and become its first Prime Minister.
The Chief spoke, argued and questioned vehemently about the inevitability of independence. In full sight of members looking down from the interpreter’s booths in the House of Assembly I thought then that the man who represented my own Province, Paul Lapun was in the right company with a man who spoke his mind, who articulated more than anyone what he saw and wanted for Papua New Guinea. Somare the member for Sepik, leader of Pangu Party and later Chief Minister and, of course, first Prime Minister expressed and exuded confidence on his feet and chose his interjections well when he was not on his feet.
Michael Thomas Somare grew into politics not just as an angry young man but led with his vision of a country he would later lead at its helm as a determined, confident and self-assured former teacher and broadcast journalist turned a visionary politician of his own generation and past his generation.
All of us that saw him on his feet in those early years revered and respected him. He was fearless in a House stacked with official members who represented senior posts in the Australian colonial administration. But as we would do in our cultures he respected and gave way to others so that he would also listen to responses.
Somare had a solid backing and foundation of like-minded men with him and around him. He was masterful in brokering Pangu’s successful coalition with PPP under Julius Chan at the time. Despite the political rift it was always heartening to see the two remained close friends in and out of politics.
It was Sir Michael Somare as Prime Minister that approved a new Parliament House at Waigani. Importantly and most significantly it was his decision and commitment that gave PNG a new House that symbolised our fledgeling democracy at the highest level of politics and governance. And too that the House embodied many cultural symbols and values representing the diversity of the country. Sir Michael was determined that every toea spent in building the House had to come wholly from the country’s national budget.
Writing this now from memory, this was a long journey but one I would say has paid dividends when I chose at high school’s end in 1968 a career in Parliament ruffled in no small part by a combination of curiosity and desire to see an angry young man and his political and his angry ‘antics’ which made their mark in the House. The colonial administration couldn’t help but take a lot of notice of Somare soon after he entered politics in 1967.
My refrain to my tribute is this. Little did I know that in November 1984, Sir Michael as Prime Minister, through his Departmental head late Andrew Yauieb, at recess during a meeting sent word that if I was ready the Cabinet would formalise its decision for my appointment as Clerk. I nodded I was. I was appointed Clerk of the Parliament on 8 November 1984 and served while Sir Michael served twice more as Prime Minister until I left in November 1993.
Thank you for the opportunity to know you and serve you. I thank you for knowing your service to the country and the legacy you have left will take much more than umpteen chapters of one or two books and more than a handful of people to write and tell.
The modern political history of PNG is so much also about the political journey and history of one Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare. Like a candle you grew from a flicker to a national light that made everyone realise arguing for independence was not evil or risky but inevitable.
My heartfelt condolences to Lady Veronica and the family and relatives in their period of bereavement.
Rest, Rest in Peace.
PHOTO: As Secretary-General of Inter-Parliamentary Union PNG Branch, I asked the Chief and Sir Noel Levi to represent PNG Parliament and the country at the IPU in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1986. I made the choice to give the Chief time off after he lost the prime ministership in the House. It was a well-deserved break from the high office in another role on the parliamentary world stage where he delivered a speech on PNG’s parliamentary status in the region and the world. It gave me an opportunity to chat and mingle with the Chief outside the workplace, and Sir Noel Levi and Sir Barry Holloway who were close to the Chief.
@simonpentanu

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

DR ERIC KWA PNG ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CORRUPT STATE LAWYER - PART 2

Image
  It alleged that Secretary- Dr. Eric Kwa authorized the payment of K26,400 for the charter of North Coast Aviation for his family travel to Tewai/Siassi District under the pretext of officers duty travel. This would be the first time for a Departmental Head charter an aircraft for his own use. Number of payments made in advance to Hotels for conference venue hire and other service providers listed above appears to be in appropriate.  Hire of vehicles for two (2) months appears illegal  Purchase of 2x15 seater buses from Island Mobile Hire Car appears to be in breach of GoPNG Standard Procurement process as the purchase should be done through a recognized supplier. Apart from what is highlighted above, the expenditure captured in both tables should be investigated properly. Source documentation for these expenditures can be obtained from DJAG Finance Management Branch via Mr. Simon Agavi- Manager Finance to conduct a full scale investigation. 5. Public Funds Used for Personal Expenses
Read more

ERIC KWA SACKS 2 FOR EXPOSING CORRUPTION AT ATTORNEY GENERAL

Image
  by JACIN PERAKIN After PNGBlogs published two articles exposing the corruption and total mismanagement at the department of Justice and Attorney General, there has been new developments. Dr Eric “Crook” Kwa the departmental secretary and chief legal advisor to the government of James Marape decided to terminate the whistle-blower who opened the lid to expose the corrupt and ill practices at the AG’s office. Dr Kwa who professes to be a “Born Again Christian” and confesses to be a man of integrity has fallen to the long list of corrupt highly educated civil servants who are placed in a position of trust to move this country forward.  As of this morning we understand The Manager for Finance, under the Finance Management Branch has been terminated as of Tuesday evening with a termination letter given to him for being a whistle-blower. There is a 2 nd officer who was terminated o Tuesday. Unfortunately, this does not stop the job of the fearless whistle-blowers who have more d
Read more

Professor Binta Abubakar: Who is she really?

Image
by KIN OPSEPA “A job taken away from PNGn is proportionate to keeping a University graduate on the streets” Everyone is aware of the Parkop/Fazilla saga and this may not be an isolated case again within the political spheres of NCD. Ms Binta Abubakar PhD (?) of Nigeria origin is currently engaged as a consultant with the Office of the MP of Port Moresby Northeast Electorate. Her recent tasks include being the lead Trainer in the Covid-19 Awareness and MNE mothers on SME policy and requirements. Port Moresby Northeast Electorate is the first electorate to launch its SME scheme in November 2020 under the Marape Government “Take Back PNG” slogan. During the launch PM Marape committed K3million, Governor Parkop pledged K1million and NGCB committed K50, 000 with seed funding of K3milllion from MNE DSIP funds. Ms Binta Abubakar is now in charge of 280 Women’s Association in NE Electorate that can now access Micro to Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) loans of more than K7million. It seems
Read more

DR ERIC KWA PNG ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CORRUPT STATE LAWYER

Image
by JACIN PERAKIN Three Prime Ministers including the Father of PNG, Sir Michael Somare, have, over the past 40 years, effectively congealed to destroy what could have been a bright future and equal opportunity for the people of Papua New Guinea following independence.      As such, the noble ideals articulated by Somare and other members of the legendary Bully Beef Club during their many gatherings prior to Independence, and articulated in the Constitution's Six Directives, were never fulfilled and today are essentially abandoned.     PNG's sad progression downwards has produced its current state of rampant corruption.    Like Nigeria, like Mexico, like Indonesia, all fabulously wealthy nations in terms of natural resources, the wealth has gone nowhere useful in PNG.    PNG drags the bottom in global rankings today in terms of how little meaningful integral human development has occurred for the majority of its population. Thus far, the advent of cell phones and other modern te
Read more

PRIME MINISTER MUST RESIGN AND TAKE BACK HELA

Image
PNG OPPOSITION Leader Belden Namah has called on Prime Minister James Marape to “take back” his district in Hela before more people die and properties destroyed. Namah was commenting after another 8 more people were butched and c onfirmed killed yesterday (Sunday). Just within two days just within two (2) days, there has been 17 confirmed murdered in Tari, the District Prime Minister James Marape hails from, and the good Prime Minister does not want to know anything about it. Witnesses have confirmed public servants and people living inside the township of Tari are now fleeing the provincial capital with nothing being done to keep Law and Order in the area. The question is.  what is the local MP doing about i We need to make a very strong statement condemning what’s happening in Tari and Hela Province and call on Prime Minister James Marape to go back to Tari and address this very serious issues in his backyard. We do not know the underlying issues there. Their elected leaders are the
Read more

ATTORNEY GENERAL KWA EXPOSED AS A FRAUD AND THIEF

Image
by JACIN PERAKIN Part.1 and 2 report published in PNGBlogs captured some of the critical matters which of course requires a full-scale investigation into the Administration and financial affairs of the Department of Justice and Attorney General. This is a part.3 investigation report which focuses mainly on the payment authorized by Secretary for Justice before the close of 2020 which further stress on the qualification of payments and whether these payments were applied to the intended purpose and in accordance with the Department annual work. These payment includes the followings; 1. Payment for Accommodation & Conference Observation  The purpose of the creation of Budget Steering Committee (BSC) was to assess the availability of funds, review requisitions against source documentation and endorse for processing of payments before the Secretary grant his Section.32 approval before the actual cheque payment is collected for a particular service. · This means that, all rele
Read more

Renegotiate the PNG LNG Agreement Give full Autonomy to Hela

Image
by ALFRED KAIABE So much has been contributed to this forum in the Hela killings. The recent one began over land interests and ownership issues between a young man and his maternal uncle (mother's brother). The issue flared. Vulgar, defamatory and the vocabulary of pride added and the uncle kills the young man. This is a brief story. In the Hela nation especially amongst the Huli tribe, when a life is taken following a dispute, the consequences of payback killing is immediate and inevitable. Innocent relatives from other clans unrelated to the land, now subject of the issue are ambushed and killed, because although unrelated to the land, he is nevertheless related by blood. Waring factions from previous tribal wars creep into the crack and the two sides readily accept as they need manpower and gunpowder and manpower and firepower balloons on both sides. Mind you, high-powered guns! Yet we don't have the factory and the capacity to build this category of guns in Hela. th
Read more