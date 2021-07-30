KRAMER, KUA, BIRD & JUFFA ALL TALK NO ACTION



These honorable men were parroting too much on the floor as if they have a magic formula to turn our country around better than what Peter O'NEIL did as Prime Minister over the last eight years, you are all in the cabinet as senior Ministers and Governors now so tell the nation what best have you done so far before we enter the last session of parliament in August for the honorable house to rise for election 2022.

With the exception of my Member of Sinasina Yongomulg who is not on Facebook but has been a firebrand on the floor of Parliament but the others, in particular, were very vocal on Facebook to dethrone a successful Prime Minister.

Notably, the Kramerlies of Parts 1,2,3 in many unending episodes of Kramer bullshits has not convicted O'NEIL or proven otherwise to your followers on Facebook. Your hypocrisy has simply destroyed our nations so far as we can see..

Hon. PETER O'NEIL is now on live chat on Facebook talking to our citizens which you have invited him to take over your social media platform and directly relating to our citizens at the moment. Therefore I challenge you to come out present yourself in debating with our leader if you are capable.

Kramer is only good at plagiarizing others' work and procrastinate so much as a lawyer while pasting other people's writeup on Facebook and claims to have your followings but in reality, you can't prove your worth in leadership.

Prime Minister's seat is not easy as you think and it's not for young cowboys, we need a mature and experienced man to run our country.

Our country does not belong to few politicians alone to run it amok. We are on a serious crossroad to repositioned our economy due to such ill-conceived leaders praying only to # take back PNG for themselves.

I challenge our facebook leaders to present their insights and achievements to our people to compliment Peter O'NEILs' live chat on social media with our citizens similarly it will be proper to present your state of nations affairs reports in this last session of parliament.

Our citizens are not fools, we deserve to know better from you.

Its' my country and our nation.....

our leaders are mandated as custodians of our country therefore you are all equally responsible for our welfare.