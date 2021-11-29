PRIME MINISTER OR FALSE PROPHET?

Prime Minister James Marape’s Take Back PNG strategies in order of his progress:

1) He appeared as PNG's Father Moses, leading us into the Promised Land filled with milk & honey,

2. Then he turned into becoming Prophet Elizah cursing the Nation of himself and the nation,

3. Now he becomes Sakias the tax collector, collecting tax from our country and her people; and

4. In the cause, he has also become Judas Iscariot the traitor selling our country to the foreigners for just few pieces of silver to enrich himself, his family and his cronies.

"PANGU SAVE LONG ROT" has produced the worse Prime Minister in our nation’s history. Unlike in the earlier years, PANGU produced the finest and the best PM in late Great Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.

James Marape has come and completely destroyed our country in the space of 2 and 1/2 years. This is no fantasy, it is a reality.