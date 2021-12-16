JAMES MARAPE THE LIAR HAS BANKRUPTED PNG

IT'S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THIS IS ANNOUNCED BY THE  INTERNATIONAL PRESS.

by OKUK MORI ROGERSON

Prime Minister James  Marape On His A Game As He Destroys PNG's Economy. 

As  the longest serving "Finance Minister" in history  and a "Yes Man" to all Prime Ministers he served under  and now Prime Minister,  James Marape has destroyed PNG's economy beyond repair.

PNG's Debt to GDP is hovering over 60%, without Australia PNG would be declared  bankrupt. Taxes are at their highest ever. In what was supposed to be  the richest decades in PNG's history driven by the  boom brought on by high commodity prices during Somare and Oneil regimes,  GoPNG  managed to get  into massive debt courtesy of bad politicians.  Marape being the key player as Finance Minister in both regimes and now as PM, he is responsible for the record debt. He is  still  orchestrating and increasing PNG's  debt through loans and more loans. The sad thing is the 2022 national elections will be rigged as always  to protect the business model for PNG's incorrigible politicians and Australia and other development partners will be asked to finance the cesspool in Waigani.  

Timor Leste Sovereign Wealth Fund Will Reach $20 Billion  Soon While PNG's Debt Will Reach Over $20 Billion or it has gone over K60 Billion. 

Only thing Marape can say he did is for Fortesque Metals Group to invest in PNG.  I initiated this.  I  told Marape and his advisor our brother Paul Siwi about Dr Andrew Twiggy Forrest & Fortesque Metals Group after posting about it on PNG News Page and PNG Anti Corruption Page among others over some years while Marape was in Oneil Government. Mr Paul Siwi acknowledged me on Facebook. Because Marape is not a honourable man I have sent a not to Dr Andrew Twiggy Forrest to officially acknowledge me  for initiating his investment in PNG.  I posted on LinkedIn too as I have quite a few Australian Fortesque Metals Group Executives and other industry CEOs and leaders following me. 

So why do Marape give Namah K1 billion for WSP? It's because Namah's questioning of Dr Andrew Twiggy Forrest and his group sent shivers throughout the government because if Dr Andrew Twiggy Forrest pulls out Marape's achievement would be negative.  

Time for a new PM and Government in PNG,  a first timer who is first term MP and PM who is not CORRUPT.

Marape is now bullying BSP to finance his lies through more loans because the PNG's borrowing under him has gone past the international accepted Debt to GDP ratio. PNG's Debt to GDP is 60%-70% which is  beyond dangerous limit. Prudent limit is 30%-40% of GDP but that was breached many times by Marape and Oneil previously. Hence PNG is technically bankrupt already courtesy of Marape.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

‘BIG FISH’ NOW IDENTIFIED IN COCAINE BUST

Image
  A new twist in the PNG cocaine trade investigations has identified 30 new names as “persons of interest” – big fish identified.   These include names of politicians including government ministers, senior public servants, senior police officers, senior military officers, and senior citizens and businessmen involved in planning and moving of cocaine from wherever they are into PNG, portion of it to be used here in PNG and the rest sent to Australia.   These 30 are additional to ones already arrested and charged for their part in the July 26 “black flight” Cessna 402 crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby.   “Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are errand boys, they drive, move cargo and clean up, they have no idea about the type and value of the concealed cargo (cocaine) they were dealing with. They work for cash, their names are not mentioned in any of the conversations we have been watching. They are generally referred as “village people”. They are wrongfully arrested and convicted by
Read more

HMS TED DIRO USED BY DRUGLORD JAMIE PANG TO SHIP DRUGS

Image
PNGDF INSIDER HMS Ted Diro left POM for Bula/Torassi, South Fly Western Province on Tuesday 3rd of November this week, that same Tuesday Jamie Pang the drug dealer put on a show on TV by offering a room key at Sanctuary Hotel to a roadside market couple. He was creating the perfect alibi. The NAVY Boat that went to Daru had Cocaine packed by the storeman and labelled as medicine for HMS Tarangau and was put on the boat. The cargo is not medicine but Cocaine. HMS Ted Diro is the new craft recently handed over to PNGDF by Australian Government. So a perfect diversion was cooked up. The captain was sidelined for some reasons and stayed behind, a new captain was appointed for this run. A perfect plan. All the permanent Ted Diro Crew were left behind and a few selected crew boarded the boat. All pre-planned. They said the boat was doing a run for National Fisheries Authority, yet again another decoy. Several people called the captain to find out the location and mission and the captain gave
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

MARAPE & PAITA ABOUT TO SIGN AWAY PNG GOLD

Image
By: Andrew Arthur Prime Minister Hon. James Marape and his planning minister Reinbo Paita are the parties behind the theft of all Papua New Guinea’s gold for the next 100 years! They have given approval for the STATE of Papua New Guinea to sign away all gold rights to an Australian paper company in Refinery Holdings PTE LTD. First, they have done the deal with a paper company even before there is a LAW that says they have the right to do the deal. We see how the real manipulation works out. Marape and Paita now need to get the law passed by Parliament. The law is before the Parliament to set up Papua New Guinea’s first National Gold Corporation. The National Gold Corporation Bill first surfaced in 2012 but successive Government of Sir Michael Somare and Hon. Peter O’Neill, in their wisdom, had refused to pass this Bill as there have been some sinister motives and constitutional issues associated with the Bill. The new bill will allow Refinery Holdings LTD PTE to own 70% of the National
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

Kostas and Marape ink Loloata deal

Image
At expense of 600,000 Nasfund members By: Andrew Arthur Nasund (National Superannuation Fund Limited) which has 600,000 public contributing members around Papua New Guinea are footing the bills for James Marape and his Pangu Pati members when they use Loloata Island Resort. Last year during the Vote of No Confidence, Pangu Pati and its coalition partners camped out in Loloata for over 3 weeks. The bills for accommodation and meals are approximately K5 million. Pangu Pati did not pay for their bills in a deal struck by Marape and proxy owner Kosta Constantinou. Loloata Island Resort was bought by Lamana Development Limited (in 2017) owned 99% by Kosta Constantinou. Lamana then sold 50% of Loloata to Nasfund for around K40m and 15% to Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF). SINPF bought the 15% for K12m in May 2018. https://www.sinpf.org.sb/.../101-sinpf-board-acquires-15... Loloata described itself as a “uniquely designed luxury boutique resort that truly engages with its natu
Read more

THE ANATOMY OF HOW ARTHUR & KERENGA MESSED UP THE PNGLNG PROJECT

Image
by ALOIS KAPRANGI & ANDAIJA TAMBALE  THE ANATOMY OF HOW ARTHUR & KERENGA MESSED UP THE PNGLNG PROJECT  CREATED AN ECONOMIC PARASITE & NOW ASPIRING FOR PRIME MINISTERSHIP. Part One:  Arthur and Kerenga, Making Key Decisions for Wrong Reasons. Arthur Somare, Kerenga Kua, Libe Parindali, Larry Andagali, and David Manau – what do they have in common? These names are of men who have impacted the political and commercial landscape of Papua New Guinea in the last 20 years or so, in particular, at the center of the birth of the PNG LNG project, the largest single capital expenditure project ever to be built in Papua New Guinea’s history.  PNG LNG project came at the heels of the failed Chevron led Gas to Queensland project. With the departure of Chevron, that project got shelved. At about the same time one James Marape decided to try his hand in politics, lost first attempt to Tom Tomiape, but won the second time, and rose quickly in the cradle of National Alliance Pa
Read more