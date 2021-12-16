JAMES MARAPE THE LIAR HAS BANKRUPTED PNG

IT'S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THIS IS ANNOUNCED BY THE INTERNATIONAL PRESS.

by OKUK MORI ROGERSON

Prime Minister James Marape On His A Game As He Destroys PNG's Economy.

As the longest serving "Finance Minister" in history and a "Yes Man" to all Prime Ministers he served under and now Prime Minister, James Marape has destroyed PNG's economy beyond repair.

PNG's Debt to GDP is hovering over 60%, without Australia PNG would be declared bankrupt. Taxes are at their highest ever. In what was supposed to be the richest decades in PNG's history driven by the boom brought on by high commodity prices during Somare and Oneil regimes, GoPNG managed to get into massive debt courtesy of bad politicians. Marape being the key player as Finance Minister in both regimes and now as PM, he is responsible for the record debt. He is still orchestrating and increasing PNG's debt through loans and more loans. The sad thing is the 2022 national elections will be rigged as always to protect the business model for PNG's incorrigible politicians and Australia and other development partners will be asked to finance the cesspool in Waigani.

Timor Leste Sovereign Wealth Fund Will Reach $20 Billion Soon While PNG's Debt Will Reach Over $20 Billion or it has gone over K60 Billion.

Only thing Marape can say he did is for Fortesque Metals Group to invest in PNG. I initiated this. I told Marape and his advisor our brother Paul Siwi about Dr Andrew Twiggy Forrest & Fortesque Metals Group after posting about it on PNG News Page and PNG Anti Corruption Page among others over some years while Marape was in Oneil Government. Mr Paul Siwi acknowledged me on Facebook. Because Marape is not a honourable man I have sent a not to Dr Andrew Twiggy Forrest to officially acknowledge me for initiating his investment in PNG. I posted on LinkedIn too as I have quite a few Australian Fortesque Metals Group Executives and other industry CEOs and leaders following me.

So why do Marape give Namah K1 billion for WSP? It's because Namah's questioning of Dr Andrew Twiggy Forrest and his group sent shivers throughout the government because if Dr Andrew Twiggy Forrest pulls out Marape's achievement would be negative.

Time for a new PM and Government in PNG, a first timer who is first term MP and PM who is not CORRUPT.

Marape is now bullying BSP to finance his lies through more loans because the PNG's borrowing under him has gone past the international accepted Debt to GDP ratio. PNG's Debt to GDP is 60%-70% which is beyond dangerous limit. Prudent limit is 30%-40% of GDP but that was breached many times by Marape and Oneil previously. Hence PNG is technically bankrupt already courtesy of Marape.