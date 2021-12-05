PM "TRAPPED" IN HIS RESPONSE FOR WAU-BULOLO ROAD MONEY


By Philemon Wass Korowi LLB, Lawyer

November 28, 2021
My dear Prime Minister,
I have known you since our UPNG days as friend, brother, admirer and supporter until I witnessed live on tv, your response to questions without notice raised by the Governor for Morobe regarding the K66 million Wau-Bulolo road project. After hearing your response, I lost trust and confidence and support in your leadership. The following are my reasons to to my change of heart and support.
Your response as to the delay in the implementation of this project on the basis that your government will inject an additional K50 million as counter- part funding in addition to the approved K66 million funded by the Australian government was merely a cover-up to save yourself from political pressure within some Ministers to which, you have terribly succumbed, by deciding not to sign the NEC decision and present to the government house, for execution of the contract by the Governor General on behalf of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.
In my view, the additional injection of K50 milion by your government can appropriately come about by way of variation of the project for funding at the later phases of development whilst work is in progress.
My Prime Minister, the effect of your statement is that you are rejecting Australian government funding and want the whole bidding and procuring process to start all over again. That is unprecedented, unnecessary and impractical. You are also undermining the input of qualified Australian technical officers who were part of the team that have assessed in the bidding and procurement process.
Your intervention in asking the officers of the Department of Works to re-asses the value and scope of work with a view to inject an additional K50 million is total disrespect and undermines the professional input by highly qualified technical PNG officers during the bidding and procurement process of this contract. It is also tantamount to undermining your own Minister for Works, Hon. Micheal Nali and the bureaucracy. Therefore, my dear Prime Minister, please avoid scooping too low to re-assess the execution of the NEC decision and review implentation this project.
The response you gave in Parliament is in complete contrast to your own speech on the occasion of the ground-breaking ceremony for this road project held in Bulolo witnessed by all Morobe MPs including the host MP and Minister for Commerce & Industry, Hon. Sam Basil ;Minister for Works; and other VIPs like the Australian High Commissioner to PNG, present at that time.
It is also a lame excuse; bordering on blatant lie and slap on the face of your fellow Pangu Party MPs in Morobe; unfair and a direct denial to the people of Morobe on an essential road project which would serve major existing national projects essential to PNG and beneficial to people of the Wau-Bulolo and Meniyamia electorates.
This contract value of K66 million was approved for funding by the Australian government through its citizens tax funding. THANK YOU AUSTRALIA. It is free funding and gift from the government of Australia and its citizens. The delay and non implementation of this Australian government funded project is a total disrespect and dishonorable act. If the funding is budgeted for this year, my biggest fear is that we may be at the mercy of government of Australia and its citizens to consider withdrawal of funding. I am at a loss to imagine how the Australian government will trust our government in future similar award of contract and fundings.
This contract was awarded to Classic Engineering a locally owned company after satisfactorily meeting and passing all stringent technical requirements assessed by our own professional technical officers with the Department of Works in consultation with and approval of the Aus Aid technical advice. Where did this local contracting company go wrong?
Are you now not going against your own policy of supporting local SME entrepreneurship?.
Also, are you now not going against your own ever popular noble chant of "TAKE BACK PNG"?. Any local contractor from the far east Teleformin in WP or far west Buin, ARB or the atolls of Fergusion islands of MB or bushes of Pomio in ENBP or Kandrian Gloucester in WNBP and Maramuni in Enga, could have been entitled to be awarded this road contract project AND STILL, it does not matter because they will all be categorized as local Papua New Guinean entrepreneurs.
In this regard, I as a citizen of this country and more so, from Tambul Nebilyer Open will hold this political bitterness against you in so far politics of this country matters. You also, know the reasons very well which I do not want to spill out here in this public forum. MAYBE a public press conference by Classic Engineering will suit your convenience by spewing out the real facts and TRUTH concerning the delay in implementation of this essential road project.
My dear Prime Minister, have you not read in between fine lines that the same questions were raised in an earlier session this year by MP for Meniyamia? . Is this not a case of colluded consent for the same questions to be raised again by the Morobe Governor and your Deputy Pangu Party leader, which is not a good signal to other parties and the public. Meanwhile, your own Deputy Prime Minister and host MP for Bulolo, Hon. Sam Basil listens attentively but perhaps, laughs sarcasticly and silently deep down his heart?.Its easy to figure this out, isn't it?
That is why I say you were "trapped". I verily believe that this is the beginning of distrust, disharmony and disintegration amongst Pangu Party members from the strong-hold Morobe province with the 2022 general elections around the corner.
I would like to join in the earlier calls made by many prominent individuals and corporate citizens of Morobe province by urging you to reconsider, reconcile and allow implementation of this essential project to proceed without delay in the best interest of our beloveth country.
It is a Australian government funded project and Australia will NOT let down its reputation by not fully funding this project. They will ensure sufficient funding of this road project at different phases until smooth and final completion.
GOD IS WATCHING AND GOD BLESS PNG
By, Philemon Wass Korowi, LLB, Lawyer

