K61 million for the Tari-Hides Power goes missing

Chinese Contract TBEA was awarded an untendered contract of K71 million for the Tari-Hides Power Project. However, PNG Power Board approval in 2020 was only for K10 million (US$3m). There is a massively inflated contract approval of K61 million and has now disappeared into the pockets of the politicians.

Immediately following Marape’s failed trip to China, PNG Limelights received a full package of evidence that a total of over K49 million has been paid to TBEA without any project activity. This is an inflated contract from the initial K10 million approval in 2020

From an official company address, Jackie Young, resident of Mirigini Haus, confirms payment of K32, 735, 734.09 was paid into TBEA ANZ Bank account. On 9th February 2022, confirmation of another K16, 367, 867.04 paid from PNG Power BSP Bank into TBEA ANZ Account. A total of K49, 103, 601.13 has been paid to Chinese company TBEA.

PNG Power project status report prepared by experience engineer, Mr. Luke Malemba, confirms that the design of the project has been done by TBEA but has never been shared with PPL, that access to the site nor any construction has been attempted by the contractor TBEA and that funding, payments, and negotiations with landowners be paid for by PNG Power has yet to commence.

However, 75% of the total project value has now been paid to Chinese contractor TBEA, if this was not shocking enough. To date, PNG Power has confirmed that no construction has taken place. Take note that only K10 million was supposed to be for this project.

Let us remember that this is the same company that has paid bribes around the world for projects including paying a bribe to the former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and had inflated contracts in Zimbabwe.

If no work has been started on this project, and no access to the site has been made by the contractor, why is KCH and PNG Power borrowing over K49 million on the eve of the election?

The timing in approvals of under K50 million is highly suspicious.

 NEC instruct KCH to lend to PNG Power from ADB funds policy loan, the K71 million to pay for the 40km transmission line (NEC approval chaired by James Marape)

 NEC instructions PNG Power to award a contract to TBEA despite no tender undertaken

 Moses Maladina under instructions of William Duma and James Marape appointed Obed Badia (well-known bagman of Marape) to be the acting MD of PNG Power

 Isikeli Taureka was terminated as the Managing Director of KCH

Questions to answer:

1. Why is ADB loan being used to fund a Chinese company who NOT gone through the procurement process?

2. Why is over K49 million paid to a contractor in advance payments when no constructions nor access to the sites have been undertaken by TBEA?

3. Why has the PNG Power Board has not approved this project?

4. Why is Jackie Young requesting payments directly to Obed Badia and bypassing approvals from PNG Power Board?

5. Why is ANZ Bank facilitating highly suspicious transactions without conducting due diligence on the integrity of the transactions when a known black-listed corporate is involved.

6. How many families will receive electricity in return for over K49 million already spent on this bogus project?

7. What does the US Government, who previously donated 100% of this cost for this project to the people of PNG have to say about their generous offer being turned down by James Marape in favor instead of borrowing K71 million to pay a Chinese contractor for the same project?

8. Who received the K61 million from the inflated PNG Power contract?