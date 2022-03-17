STINKS FROM THE TOP, POLICE COVERING UP FOR MP

WAS THE SHOOTING DEATH OF ROBERT JERRY AT FUSION 2 RESTAURANT AN ACCIDENT OR SOMETHING ELSE?

The story that the shooting death of Campaign Coordinator to Port Moresby North West MP Lohia Boe Samuel was accidental may have another twist to it.

The family of the deceased are keeping silent and have not spoken to the media but they will speak out once police investigations are complete. The story that the shooting was accidental may or may not be true because as pointed out by Social Media commentator Frank Mckanuey, a handgun like the one owned by the MP and used in the shooting does not go off easily unless the trigger is squeezed firmly.

A gun is not a toy where the trigger will easily go off without being firmly squeezed. The shooting therefore is hardly accidental. It may have been meant to be merely a threat to the deceased but the gun accidentally went off killing him.

Only police investigations once complete will give the true story. There are two prime suspects in the shooting and they are the MP Lohia Boe Samuel and his Protocol Officer Fabian Taunakekei. One of these two pulled the trigger and shot the deceased and once again, police investigations will hopefully tell us who did.

A photo of the deceased shows more than one gunshot wound and if that is proven to be true then this will bring a whole new dimension to the case and possibly point to an argument gone wrong where anger could have caused the shooter to pull the trigger not once but 3 times!!

There are also allegations the restaurant owner is a good friend of the MP and was either paid or coerced into removing CCTV evidence but again that is something for police investigations to confirm or deny. Whatever the outcome of police investigations and whatever story the family of late Robert Jerry is, the fact remains a man and a father is dead leaving behind a wife and 7 children including his extended family and relatives.

Someone must be held accountable and brought to justice for the loss of his life which was totally unnecessary. ___________ Pic 1 of the deceased showing possible 3 gunshot wounds;

Pic 2 MP LBS and the deceased late Robert Jerry; Pic3LBS Protocol Officer Fabian Taunakekei,

Pic 4 a screenshot brief history of the deceased family