PAPUA NEW GUINEA IS A FAILED STATE

How can the government turn the blind eye to interrelated realms of judiciary, economy, and politics wallowed in the corruption mire?





Our government is running a failed state, and the government can not be pretending to live in a well-functioning state.





In a democracy, we would've thought that we would be getting better as we evolve democratically. But sadly, in sharp contrast, non-struggle to connect the dots with our more daily leadership tactics.





All time weak and bad policy of the PNG government emerged as criminals fighting for political powers to steal state resources, kill innocent people, and control the judiciary system, media, and all public institutions in the country.





From insecurity bedeviling and threatening our unity to abuse of the constitution, which is supposed to be a watchdog guarding our institutions.





We have mismanagement of the health care system, a weak judiciary, rigged law and order, a rigged electoral system to a rootless, and the mortgaged economy as well as human rights abuses spread across the entire country such as the unlawful arrest of the citizens, killings, and lawlessness prevalent in all corners of the provinces.





We have got a failed state, a state that is unable to perform the fundamental functions of the sovereign nation-state in the modern world system.





Government is unable to project authority over its institution's borders and people, and unable to protect its three dimensions of economy, judiciary, and political interests, on which the fundamental functions of the country largely depend.





The governing capacity of a failed state is attenuated such that it is unable to fulfill the administrative and organizational tasks required to control people and resources and can provide only minimal public services.





Its citizens no longer believe that their government is legitimate, and the state becomes illegitimate in the eyes of the international community.





A failed state is composed of feeble and flawed institutions. Often, the executive barely functions, while the legislature, judiciary, bureaucracy, and security personnel have lost their capacity and professional independence.





A failed state suffers from scumbling infrastructures, faltering utility supplies and educational and health facilities, and deteriorating basic human development indicators, such as infant mortality, and literacy rate. The failed state creates an environment of flourishing corruption and negative growth rates, where honest economic activity can not flourish.





The dynamics leading to and compounding state failure are many and varied, including tribal fighting, ethnic violence, genocide, and predatory government and bureaucratic behavior. Those government failures have come with very bad results disobeying the rule of laws that protect good governance.





A state failure comes in degrees and is often a function of both the collapse of state institutions and societal collapse. A strong state provides core guarantees to its citizens and others under its jurisdiction in the three interrelated realms of security, economics, and politics.





A failed state can not maintain a monopoly on the legitimate use of violence and minimize internal conflict. It can not implement or formulate public policies to effectively build infrastructure and deliver services or effective and equitable economic policies.





In addition, it can not provide for the representation and political empowerment of its citizens or protect civil liberties and fundamental human rights. Thus, state failure manifests itself when a state can no longer deliver physical security, a productive economic environment, and a stable political system for its people.





The total collapse of the state marks the final, extreme phase of state failure. Many bad stories about the malfunctioning of the state have reached the international community. Local citizens as the veritable key witnesses write down every daily criminal activity of the government.





Yet, local research and corrupt findings of the government demonstrate that country suffers from degrees of weakness.





Every branch of the government institutions is weak in performance accuracy, as laws regulating public services were terribly undermined through lack of watchdog.





Today, in the midst of forming a new leader of the country, a number of political parties were early into their respective camps in Port Moresby.





Most of the elected members of the parliament attached to certain parties are not fully aware of the status of our country. No one has even left to join the opposition camp for the purpose of check and balance.





Members of the parliament can not pretend to be more politically genius while filling the capacity of the political showroom. More and the highest number of coalition parties aiming for electing a prime minister are not sure that our country wallowed in corruption.





A failed state will have a high number of cabinets with no means of vision to form a new government, they're building the numbers to achieve their personal advantage in their lives, as they are not showing their interest in the malfunctioning of our sovereign nation-state.





With less number of cabinets in the opposition camp the people's choice heroes, are the change agents serving the interest of the people and are the severity pains of the wounding nation.





People's concerns about the current status of our failed state are behind the less number of representatives in the opposition while the packed crowd of cabinets on the government side are pursuing their interest in self-enrichment and governmental portfolios.





This is very bad ever, but sad to see how our government is exercising political power from such perspectives in the eyes of the international community.







