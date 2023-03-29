KAIN MINISTER WANTAIM MERI MAUS SAVE KUSAI TUMAS
The Civil Aviation Minister, Walter Schnaubelt, authorized a board meeting that took place and resulted in the appointment of Tupiri as Acting MD of NAC. This can be proven by the NAC Board Circular dated March 3, 2023, and the correspondence between the Board and the Minister. Therefore, his statement to Parliament that no decision had been made by the Board was false.
The decision to reappoint Tupiri as Acting MD was widely confirmed and published on social media by the NAC Board. The Minister's statement to Parliament that no decision had been made is therefore untrue, as proven by the attached published articles.
Minister Schnaubelt stated that only the NEC has the power to extend an acting appointment and that the Board can only make recommendations. However, he endorsed the Board's request to convene and appoint the Acting MD, which is in violation of the Civil Aviation Act. Tupiri was reappointed following this meeting, which contradicts the Minister's statement to Parliament and the nation.
The Minister's endorsement of the illegal reappointment of Tupiri is a serious compromise of aviation safety. He misled Parliament and disrespected his office by stating that he had not yet made a decision on the matter. This suggests that the Minister is in collusion with the Acting MD and is willing to break the law for personal gain.
There are concerns regarding Tupiri's FPP certification. The Minister stated in Parliament that he is FPP certified, but there are reports from insiders within the aviation industry that this is not the case. The reappointment of Tupiri as Acting MD would therefore be illegal under Section 147(4) of the Civil Aviation Act, which requires the Acting MD to be FPP certified for the NEC to extend their term for a further 3 months. It is crucial that this matter is verified.
The conduct of Minister Schnaubelt is unbecoming of a national leader and undermines the dignity and integrity of his key Ministry. As a leader, he should uphold the rule of law and conduct himself with decorum. The act of lying on the floor of Parliament is unacceptable and deplorable, and it undermines the credibility of the Marape/Rosso Government and its leaders.
The actions of Minister Schnaubelt have increased the risk in the aviation and transport sector by circumventing the legal and technical requirements for reappointing the Acting MD. These requirements are in place to ensure safety and security, and the appointment of an unqualified and unfit Acting MD compromises safety. Moreover, the appointment violates our treaty obligations with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
The motive behind Minister Schnaubelt's actions raises concerns. By lying and bypassing NEC, he has effectively undermined the authority of the Chairman and the NEC members. His actions show a lack of respect for the NEC and PMJM, and he must be held accountable for his actions.
The Minister's actions are unacceptable and warrant immediate dismissal. He has used his privileges in Parliament to mislead the nation and must be held accountable for his actions. Such behavior should not be tolerated from leaders who are accountable to the people and the nation.
The Prime Minister must take decisive action to restore the integrity of his Cabinet and ensure that Ministers who disregard the floor of Parliament and NEC are held accountable. The Aviation and Transport sector is a critical sector, and the appointment of unfit and unqualified personnel can be fatal. Enough is enough, and it is time for the Prime Minister to act decisively.
