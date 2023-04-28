Bryan Kramer's short but dramatic political career ends today
by DAVID LEPI
Bryan Kramer's brief and tumultuous political career will come to an end today as he receives punishment for the seven charges he has been found guilty of. Both Kramer's defense and the state's representatives have made recommendations for penalties based on the severity of the crimes committed. The country watches in amazement as the law catches up with Kramer, a self-proclaimed corruption fighter who became corrupt himself, and takes hold of him. It is often said that when the weak enter the battle, the hunter becomes the hunted. Will Kramer merely receive a slap on the wrist and be free to go, as he has suggested? The answer is a resounding no.
Kramer has a tendency to recklessly make enemies on all fronts, and his insults towards the court and members of the judiciary proved to be his downfall. The judiciary system, including the Ombudsman Commission, Public Prosecutor, and leadership tribunal made up of judges and magistrates, weighed his fate and found him lacking. Scandalizing courts or judges only serves to diminish their authority, and Kramer's insults to the judiciary did just that. It eroded public confidence in the court's authority.
Karma seems to have caught up with Kramer. He used lies, insinuations, and malice, along with every tactic in the book to destroy the best-performing government of Prime Minister Peter O'Neill. Kramer began by fabricating allegations and spreading them through uncontrolled social media, feeding a gullible mob's envy of their neighbors' success. Despite having access to state assets and the backing of a prime minister, Kramer could not substantiate a single allegation. His vile and vindictive campaign was a complete waste.
The Tribunal has made findings on 13 allegations as follows:
- Allegation 1: Bryan Kramar insinuated that the Chief Justice had a conflict of interest and was guilty of scandalising the judiciary.
- Allegation 2: Bryan Kramar published words that implied the Prime Minister and his lawyers submitted fabricated documents to obtain a stay order and was guilty of scandalising the judiciary.
- Allegation 3: Bryan Kramar was accused of involvement and interference in police operations which resulted in the termination of Mr. Paull Nii as Director Legal Services, but this allegation was dismissed.
- Allegation 4: Bryan Kramar was accused of scandalising the judiciary by publishing a criminal complaint against the Chief Justice, but this allegation was dismissed.
- Allegation 5: Bryan Kramar allowed his associate company, Tolo Enterprise Ltd, to benefit from consultancy services to the Madang District Development Authority and was guilty.
- Allegation 6: Bryan Kramar misappropriated K455,751.20 to Tolo Enterprise Ltd, a company owned by an associate, and was guilty.
- Allegation 7: Bryan Kramar used District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) funds to pay an electoral office rental company, which was against the guidelines, and was guilty.
- Allegation 8: Bryan Kramar was accused of misappropriating K299,500 of Madang DSIP funds and District Support Grants on rental payments for the Madang Ward Project Office against the guidelines, but this allegation was dismissed.
- Allegation 9: Bryan Kramar created a structure within the Madang DDA without obtaining approval from the Department of Personnel Management and was guilty.
- Allegation 10: Bryan Kramar misappropriated Madang DSIP funds on salaries and wages of electoral office staff in the Madang District Ward Project Office against the guidelines and was guilty.
- Allegation 11: Bryan Kramar abused his power by allowing the appointment of a member of the board to be appointed the secretariat of the Madang DDA, but this allegation was dismissed.
- Allegation 12: Bryan Kramar was accused of misappropriating K30.6m of Madang DDA funds to a company owned by a member of the Madang DDA, but this allegation was withdrawn.
- Allegation 13: Bryan Kramar was accused of misappropriating K15.6m of Madang DSIP funds through the use of an associate company without following the procurement processes, but this allegation was dismissed.
In summary, Bryan Kramar's political career has come to a regrettable end as he has been found guilty of multiple allegations of corruption and misconduct.
