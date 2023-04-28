Bryan Kramer's short but dramatic political career ends today

DAVID LEPI

Bryan Kramer's brief and tumultuous political career will come to an end today as he receives punishment for the seven charges he has been found guilty of. Both Kramer's defense and the state's representatives have made recommendations for penalties based on the severity of the crimes committed. The country watches in amazement as the law catches up with Kramer, a self-proclaimed corruption fighter who became corrupt himself, and takes hold of him. It is often said that when the weak enter the battle, the hunter becomes the hunted. Will Kramer merely receive a slap on the wrist and be free to go, as he has suggested? The answer is a resounding no.

Kramer has a tendency to recklessly make enemies on all fronts, and his insults towards the court and members of the judiciary proved to be his downfall. The judiciary system, including the Ombudsman Commission, Public Prosecutor, and leadership tribunal made up of judges and magistrates, weighed his fate and found him lacking. Scandalizing courts or judges only serves to diminish their authority, and Kramer's insults to the judiciary did just that. It eroded public confidence in the court's authority.

Karma seems to have caught up with Kramer. He used lies, insinuations, and malice, along with every tactic in the book to destroy the best-performing government of Prime Minister Peter O'Neill. Kramer began by fabricating allegations and spreading them through uncontrolled social media, feeding a gullible mob's envy of their neighbors' success. Despite having access to state assets and the backing of a prime minister, Kramer could not substantiate a single allegation. His vile and vindictive campaign was a complete waste.