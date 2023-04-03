HOW F**KED UP IS HELA, MARAPE AND UNDIALU

Now a long-serving public servant Mr. Brian Yuwi, a person who has dedicated all his active life to saving lives was found murdered and dumped in Tepi River this morning. Is this how Hela repays his life-saving services?

On Monday last week, an innocent young man was killed at Holongali in his School uniform. The little guy who would have been a lawyer, pilot, pastor, or doctor would have saved lives.

A week or two ago, an innocent small girl who would have been a proud and confident sister and mother was terribly raped and taken hostage. Now imagine what is going through her. Her naked image went viral on social media. If it was me, I would have committed suicide.

What the fuck might be going on in the heads of our elected leaders?

Has Undialu gone crazy? Is Marape too drunk with the powers of Waigani? Is Bando wasting his time thinking of another foul play in court against Nane? Makiba and Tindipu, wake the fuck up from your slumbers.

We are talking about the lives of innocents. These sounds of killing became music to their ears. The pictures and videos of killing floating everywhere on social media might have already become Hollywood blockbusters to them. Ol man save pilim sem tu o. Why are they not reacting? Or rather will they do when it comes to these hooligans fucks your wives and daughters and murders your sons.

What are your workable strategies for containing these TERRORISTS? I don't see it to be a tribal conflict. I see it as TERRORISM.

By now Undialu Bando and Marape should be well-versed in how to solve these issues. They have been dealing with these issues for the last 15-20 fucking years.

If they are still waiting for the Police and military, it means these guys are too drunk with money and power that they forgot their mandated responsibilities.

Now is somebody's health worker, someone's, children. Tomorrow will be your child in their uniform lying motionlessly upon your arrival. Or rather your yourself in your pursuit in serving the community.



